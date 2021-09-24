Avyanco, The Go-To Advisors in Dubai for Entrepreneurs

Dubai, UAE: Among profitable states in the world for entrepreneurs, Business setup in Dubai has ranked ninth economical city for logistics, real estate, trading, restaurant, tourism, supply chain businesses, and much more. This is because of the amendment of business laws, which allows foreign investors 100% ownership. However, apart from its demand, setting up a business in Dubai comes with a set of complex difficulties that require noteworthy consultation. One such consulting and auditing firm that supports foreign investors is Avyanco.
Dubai, the largest business city, known for the ease of doing business of the World Bank for more than 15 years, with residents of 3.4M people, 16.73M visitors, one Area of 4.114 km², and at a rate of unemployment at 0.5%. With a futuristic perspective, Dubai has undertaken an excursion to transform its business norms to a centric location for foreign investors around the world. Dubai's efforts to accelerate support of modernization, providing excellent cargos and infrastructure, and the development of human capital have opened the way to their main position at present as a favorite destination for foreigners.
Economy Minister Abdullah bin Touk Al-Mari said: “The revised business company law aims to strengthen the country’s competitive improvement and is a portion of the UAE government’s efforts to simplify business operations.” Also, the United Arab Emirates announced last year; a law that allows foreign companies to own 100% of companies is one of the numerous steps intended to attract foreign investors into the Gulf countries that have been hit hard by the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Investors from worldwide are taking advantage of the revised trading laws of Dubai, which allows them to set up and fully own domestic companies within the first few days after it enters into force. Business activities seeking full ownership covers general trading, construction, jewelry trading, gold trading, luxury accessories trading, groceries, and car and truck sales. In industrial classification, metal construction, building materials, flooring, food & water production, and paint and graphics sectors seek full ownership. Educational sectors, hospitals, and restaurants are also looking for 100% ownership.
More than 1,000 commercial industrial can be wholly owned by foreign capital, but there are no economic activities of strategic importance. The announcement further include:
• There is no additional fee for applying to change an existing trade license.
• The United Arab Emirates does not allow foreign ownership of "professional licenses" without a local Agent. i.e foreign nationals get 100% ownership of the company by appointing UAE nationals as their agent of the company.
• In addition to the 100%, foreign ownership of mainland UAE companies and their branches are now exempt from the obligation to appoint a National Service Agent for all the commercial activities.
• With the new variations, measures can be taken to reduce the share capital of the UAE partner or completely revoke the company business license of the UAE partner.
“How business setup in 2021 has increased since the announcement of 100% ownership statistics the business setup percentage has up to 70% compared to the last year.“ According to Ms. Anisha Jose. Business Advisor at Avyanco Business Setup Consultancy in Dubai.
Avyanco Business Setup Consultancy welcomes that the recently amended Commercial Companies law came into effect on June 1, 2021. Also, prior extensively established business in Dubai has provided a dedicated team to assist companies in setting up upgrades or changes to their licenses in the UAE in accordance with the full overseas ownership change. The potential business activities to start in Dubai include Services, Consultancy, Real Estate, Trading, Restaurant, Tourism, and Travel Agencies.
The change in foreign ownership procedures in the state is undoubtedly a turning point in the investment space of the UAE and Dubai. It is expected that UAE’s management will provide investors with greater convenience and freedom in starting a business. As always, Avyanco Business Setup Consultancy is here to welcome such remarkable advances. We are very pleased to add the creation of an FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) company to the range of solutions we offer. In addition, the structure of FDI will further enhance the UAE's attractiveness as a provincial investment hub. Trade and investment industry, agriculture, and services are booming, and they own and control all public companies in non-free zones and we pride our self-supporting these businesses.
Avyanco - Global Startup Advisory: Headquartered in the UAE, Avyanco assist contracted entrepreneurs and foreign companies registered in Dubai by providing them business and financial compliance services with a help of a qualified team of professionals. These services include external/internal auditing Services, accounting and bookkeeping, company formation in Dubai, UAE local sponsorship, trademark registration and acquiring a license, visa and VAT consultancy, & corporate PRO services.
In the fast-developing commercial landscape of Dubai, Avyanco has helped many entrepreneurs to achieve dreams to start their businesses. Until now, Avyanco Business Setup Consultancy has served Real Estate, Tourism, Restaurant, Trading, and Travel Agency. Among these industries, Avyanco has succeeded in empowering 30% Real Estate, 70% Services, and 65% Trading, 45% Consultancy, and 60% Finance entrepreneurs.
Finally, Avyanco ensures to support investors with exclusive benefits when they assist through Dubai Free zones. These include Exemption from customs duties Exemption from import and export tax, 0% corporate tax, Exemption from value-added tax (VAT), and an increase in the number of foreign employees. In this process, they guide you gradually and transparently through the entire process, giving investors a comprehensive understanding of where you are during the setup process. Although the whole process only takes 7 working days, Avyanco has done a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure your business is a far-reaching success in the UAE Free Zone.