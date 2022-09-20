Award-winning short film ‘Pralhad’ produced by Finolex creates a stir post-release on YouTube

Schbang Motion Pictures production, ‘Pralhad’ was released on YouTube on September 1, 2022. The short film is based on the Finolex founder Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria’s autobiography called There’s No Such Thing as a Self-Made Man. The production house was supported by Finolex Group as well. It was released on Humara Movie’s YouTube channel and right after that the hashtag ‘Celebrating Pralhad’ was trending all over social media. A bunch of talented actors and actresses are a part of this film, starting from Ritvik Sahore who was the protagonist of the movie and played the role of the late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria. Followed by Aabid Shamim, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Kashvi Kothari, Dayashankar Pandey, and many more other actors.
Some people leave inspiring stories behind them, which are retold to motivate future generations. One of them is Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria's journey, which is depicted in Pralhad. The film, directed and written by Sayan Mukherjee, tells the story of a 14-year-old boy who left his 'home' in Amritsar to support his family when his father died in 1945. He boards a train with only INR 10 in his pocket and travels to 'Mumbai' to create the life of his dreams. The plot also focuses on how, despite obstacles, Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria conducts himself with dignity and never forgets his essential ideals. Along with this he established a strong name for himself in the industry with Finolex Group, which currently has a market worth of INR 10,000 and whose legacy is carried on by his descendants today.
Up until now, the short film has got 22 awards and mentions at different national and international reputed film events like London Film and Television Festival, Moscow International Film Festival and Prague International Film Festival. Sharing his views on the film, Mr Prakash P. Chhabria, son of Late Shri. Pralhad Chhabria stated, “We hope that this film will inspire all aspiring entrepreneurs and businesses. Pralhad serves as a beacon of hope for any entrepreneur who is trying to find the light of success. It demonstrates that hard work and persistence pay off when guided by kindness, gratitude, and respect for human beings. Furthermore, we will be eternally grateful to Harshil Karia and the team for their assistance in beautifully presenting the story.”
Founded by the late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, the Finolex Industries Limited has been India's most trusted PVC pipe and fitting maker for over 40 years. The company has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification across all of its plants, as well as recognition and devotion from its clients. With smart investments across their value chain, they have had an upper hand on the sanitation-plumbing and agriculture industries. The company is constantly working to grow its value chain and improve its technological prowess in order to dominate the future and contribute to the Indian economy.