Baaya Design brings its exclusive artisanal décor and furniture to Bengaluru at a new showroom in Koramangala in association with Tri Yantraka

April 22: Pioneers in craft-based interior styling, Baaya Design has forayed in the southern markets alongside Tri Yantraka - a collaborative effort between designers and artisans. To service an array of ongoing projects and enquiries from Bengaluru and surrounding regions, Baaya Design will now house a permanent base in Koramangala to ease the process of sourcing for end consumers and interior designers alike. Shibani Jain, Founder & CEO, Baaya Design, says, “We have always had a great deal of interest generated from the southern markets and had planned this association since before the lockdown. On display is a range of contemporary expressions of traditional handcrafted skills that will allow consumers to have a much better understanding of the products and intricacy that goes into creating such artworks.” The showroom, inaugurated at the hands of legendary architect Krishnarao Jaisim, houses some exclusive murals, art pieces, furniture, lighting, home accessories and more from Baaya. Moreover, Tri Yantraka is an initiative by renowned designers Gayathri Shetty, Shyamala Prabhu, and Chetana Shekhar who share common synergies with regard to artful design sensibilities and ethos of Baaya; this has endorsed a much wholesome collaboration and product range at the showroom.
Baaya’s strong foothold in the southern markets of India is witnessed through their wide array of prestigious projects such as the Bengaluru Airport, Prime Minister’s lounge at the Statue of Equality, Marasa Hotel - a 5-star hotel in Tirupati amongst many other artful villas, offices, and hotels in the region. Moreover, the brand has also worked alongside renowned design professionals for projects in the south such as Rohit Suraj (Urban Zen), Shimul Javeri Kadri (SJK Architects), Pawan Suryadevara (Clark Llyold Architects), Siddarth G Sankar (Sankar and Associates), Indraneel Dutta (DKP) and more.
About Baaya Design
Founded by Shibani Jain, Baaya Design is a pioneer in special skill based-based interior styling such as wall art, murals, artifacts, lights, partitions, and art furniture for residential, hotels and corporate projects. These one-of-a-kind creations leverage the rich variety and heritage of Indian crafts, synergised with innovative and contemporary ideas. The brand works with numerous artisans and overlooks everything from the conceptualisation and design process to quality and project management. Baaya’s work is seen in prestigious interior spaces like that of Tata Bombay House, Prime Minister’s lounge at the Statue of Equality, Axis Bank, Marasa (a 5-star hotel in Tirupati), the Bengaluru airport, Aamby Valley, Nyati Spa Villa, IDFC guest house, Accelya Kale, and numerous other residential, commercial and hospitality spaces.