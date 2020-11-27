Backup Computer Easily By Following These 4 Steps

In current times, where the technology is advancing at lightning speed, it becomes important to take periodic backups of your critical files. There are high chances that the hardware you are currently using will go redundant within two to three years. Moreover, the event of malware attack, hardware failure, etc. can happen at any time. Thus, it is important to safeguard your critical files and folders to protect you or your business’s future. In this article, we have compiled four easy ways of backing up the data from your computer.
Backup on an external device
A straightforward way of backing up your files and folder is by copying important files to an external storage device like a USB drive, memory card, or a disc drive, etc. Follow the below step-by-step process for taking backup:
1. Press the Windows button on your keyboard and type "File History" and hit enter.
2. Click on the "System Image Backup" button in the bottom-left corner.
3. Select the option labeled "Create a system image” and pick the storage location.
4. Click “Start backup” to initiate the backup process.
The backup process will take about an hour to complete. Taking backup on drives isn’t recommended due to the risk of hard disk damage.
Image backup of Windows
The easiest way of backing up your computer’s data is by backing up Windows itself. For this process, you will have to create an image backup. By creating an image, you are essentially copying the entire Windows drive into a compressed file. You will also need an external hard disk or DVDs to create an image backup. Follow the below step-by-step process for taking backup:
1. Click ‘Start’ on Windows and select ‘Control Panel’.
2. Under ‘Systems and Security’, click on ‘Backup your computer’.
3. Now click the option, ‘Create a system image’.
4. You will be prompted to choose the location like hard disk, DVDs, etc. for storing the image. Select the location and click next.
5. Confirm the selection and click ‘Start Backup’.
If you are using DVDs, then ensure that those are empty. If you are using a hard drive to store the image, then check that you have enough space on the drive. The entire backup process might take around 2-3 hours. All the files, folders, and software settings will be backed up in this process without any data loss.
Cloud-based backup services
The invention of cloud-based technologies has revolutionized the IT industry. Almost all the information technology-related activities are being moved to the cloud. One of such services offered by companies like Dropbox, SAN, etc. is storage and backup services. After creating your account on cloud-based online storage domains, you can copy all the files and Windows 10 images. This storage space can be used as a backup option as well. Follow the below step-by-step process for taking backup:
1. Connect your Windows PC to the internet and log-in to your account on the online storage services where you have your account.
2. Run the image backing up software that you have installed on your computer.
3. Select the back option as ‘Cloud storage’, and click on ‘Start Backup’ to transfer all the files and folders to your online storage account.
The only drawback of using cloud-based storage is that you will have limited storage assigned to your account. You will have to take a monthly or yearly subscription for increasing your storage limit.
System backup with software
A lot of third-party softwares offers to backup your entire computer system and storage options. You would need an external storage device or a cloud-based storage space for backing up data. Software like Zinstall Backup can help you in backing up your data. Follow the below step-by-step process for taking backup:
1. Connect your system to an external hard disk or cloud-based storage.
2. Download and install Zinstall Backup software.
3. Once you run the software, it will automatically detect available backup locations.
4. Click the “Settings” button to select the backup location to the one you want.
5. Now click on the on/off button on the left to initiate the backup process.
The data backup will take around an hour to complete. All the files, programs, and software will be backed up to your storage device. The software Zinstall Backup is very efficient in handling the changes made, and even protects the hard drive's health, by minimizing the number of reads and writes to it. This automated process of data backup ensures zero data loss.