Badal bhardwai: Talented singer illuminating the name of Chhindwara with his talent in the field of music not only in Madhya Pradesh but also in the country and abroad

Badal Bhardwaj is an Indian singer, actor, composer, lyricist, performer, influencer, digital creator, & model. He sings predominantly in Hindi, Bundelkhandi, Chhattisgarhi & Punjabi. He also sings in many Indian languages. Young singer Badal Bhardwaj has a huge fan following in the country as well as abroad. Badal Bharadwaj has received a proper formal education in music. He has completed “Vid” (Visharad) from Raja Mansingh Tomar Sangeet and Arts University, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior Gharana). Presently he is studying for “MA” (Singing).
Singer Badal Bhardwaj started humming at the age of just 7. Soon his parents perceived that their son is gifted with a natural talent of a good singer. This resulted in the launching of Badal’s first album of devotional songs “Aao Na Jagdamba Ghar Aangan” at the age of 9. With this album, he made his debut in the world of music. Later Badal was recognized for his super-duper hit devotional song, “DJ Pe Nachega (Bhai-Bhai)”, from his album “Cute Ganesha”. After spreading the magic of his voice in the world of devotional songs, Badal made his Bollywood debut with the romantic song “Piya”, his second romantic song “Love Ki Gallery” gave Badal a strong identity in Bollywood. This song was released by India’s famous Zee Music Company.
Badal Bhardwaj has struggled a lot in the early years of his career to get a foothold in the music industry. He is also well aware of the difficulties faced by budding singers in this field , but he never lost hope and kept on hustling. Now singer Badal Bhardwaj has also entered the Punjabi music industry. From his Punjabi song “Photoshoot” which is released by Shreyon Music Label. Apart from singing, Badal is also interested in acting. He has also made a guest appearance in the famous TV serial “Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain” of “&TV” and Badal acted in the short film “Bhumka” made for the awareness of covid vaccination.
Badal Bhardwaj gives credit for his present level of success to his inspiration and strong backer, his father, Shri Sanjay Bhardwaj, Guru Shri Shashikant Sardeshpande, Manohar Das and his family. With continuous scaling of the heights of success, singer Badal’s albums have been released by well-known companies in India like – Zee Music, Venus, Ishtar, Sonotek Music, Wave Music, Shreyon etc., and new songs are following suit.
He has also started a film studio “Shreyon” and “Shreyon Music Label” in Chhindwara. Shreyon Film Studio is the first Hi-Tech film studio of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and is proving a boon for talents. Under this banner, Badal has given opportunities to many local singers and actors. His goal is to establish his name on the world stage, with the artists of Chhindwara and Madhya Pradesh. Singer Badal Bhardwaj aims to establish his name on the international stage with artists from his home district of Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh and India