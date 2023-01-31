Bakingo Founder Talking About The Brand’s Growth Roadmap In Bangalore

24th January 2023, Bangalore, Karnataka
What aids a brand in establishing an image for itself? How precisely planned things help a brand grow? In a recent media interaction, Bakingo talked about its growth & expansion plans and how the brand is focused on changing the game in the bakery industry.
There was a big gap between the demand for quality cakes and their fulfilment which Bakingo well observed to establish a scalable business model. Whilst, identifying a business scope and its scalability is one thing, achieving growth requires continuous planning and efforts. "Considering the city's lifestyle, we always knew that there lay big business opportunities in Bangalore for Bakingo Cakes. We have had a huge incline in demand starting from the initial days of operations in the city, and so, to cope with it, we increased the number of our kitchens more than 4 times, and as of now, we are operating with 13 kitchens baking a wide range of cakes and desserts. There is still so much scope for scalability, and we have already created a roadmap for that. We are doing everything possible to make the experience smoother for our customers, and the establishment of more cloud kitchens in Bangalore is in the pipeline. The substantial increment in the repurchasing rate keeps us thrilled and motivated." said Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder of Bakingo.
The bakery brand has stayed true to its business and always thought about giving customers the best. Quality products, the best taste, prompt online cake delivery in Bangalore, and good service, along with consistency, day in and day out, are the keys to success for Bakingo. More than 1500+ SKUs are available, providing customers with an extensive range of mouth-watering cakes and desserts. It takes a lot to introduce something new to the menu. From the first ideas to discrete phases of product testing and its final launch, little to little elements are checked for bringing forth a new SKU. Mr. Shrey Sehgal also stated that a decent emphasis had been placed on data analysis for every single decision of growth and expansion.
The bakery brand is committed to excellent customer experience. The timely doorstep delivery services are doing the course, and elements like beautiful packaging and fast order processing are being improved. Over the period of the last year, Bakingo has witnessed around 3.5 times growth in orders from third-party food delivery platforms like Swiggy & Zomato.
About Bakingo
Launched in 2016, Bakingo is a brand that deals especially in baked items such as cakes, brownies, pastries, jar cakes, cupcakes, dry cakes, and cookies. All the delicious items are available for doorstep delivery. Today, we lead the bakery market in 36 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there, and we accept orders through Bakingo.com, Bakingo mobile application, and top-rated food delivery applications.
