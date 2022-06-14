Bangladeshi furniture company HATIL expands its global operations in India

The fast-growing company recently launched its 26th showroom in the country, extending its presence to tier-II cities across 8 states and 2 UTs
HATIL Complex Ltd. is a three-decade-old furniture company based in Bangladesh. Started as a modest family-owned business, HATIL has become a global furniture brand known for its distinctive designs, superior craftsmanship, and unparalleled quality. The brand dominates its home market and enjoys a presence abroad.
Catering to varied customer tastes, HATIL designs and produces furniture in a wide range of styles, from traditional to contemporary. The brand has made a name for Bangladesh-made furniture and created demand for itself in the foreign market. As a result, HATIL is Bangladesh’s largest exporter of furniture with annual earnings of US$1.5mn from exports in FY21.
HATIL has over 90 showrooms across Bangladesh, India, and Bhutan and exports to Canada, the USA, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe. It continues to grow its global presence by expanding to new geographies.
HATIL forayed into India in 2017 with its first showroom in Zirakpur, Punjab. Despite the pandemic and lockdowns in the country, the brand has witnessed impressive growth and strengthened its foothold through its franchise stores.
HATIL has recently opened a showroom in Guwahati, Assam, with K3 Horizon as its franchise partner. Mr. Keisham Ranjan Singh and Mr. Keisham Deepak Singh from K3 Horizon run two other HATIL franchise stores in India, in Imphal and Churachandpur, Manipur. The Guwahati outlet is one of the largest HATIL stores in the country with a 4,500 sq. ft. display area, showcasing a large collection of living, dining, and bedroom furniture, among other items.
The inauguration of the outlet, which took place on June 13th, 2022, was graced by renowned Assamese actor and filmmaker Ms. Aimee Baruah as the chief guest, along with Mr. Selim H Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director, and Mr. Mizanur Rahman, Director of Finance and Accounts, HATIL Bangladesh. It was attended by Mr. Tobias Bende from Aizawl and Mr. Ajay Yadav from Pune, who are HATIL’s partners from other showrooms in India.
Mr. Pankaj Singh, Mr. Sanjeev Sharma & Mr. Navin Sethi from Nagaland, Mr. Laiphrakpam Babuchand & Mrs. Laiphrakpam Bhagyabati from Manipur, Mr. Mahamood Rafi Shaik from Hyderabad, and Mr. Sabir Shaiks from Ahmedabad also joined the ceremony. The store witnessed an impressive footfall on the opening day.
HATIL has a prominent presence in the North-East, East, and North regions of the country. The Assam outlet takes the tally to 26 stores in India, spread across 8 states and 2 union territories, including Mizoram, Manipur, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking about HATIL’s plans in India, Mr. Selim H Rahman said, “We’ve been in India for more than half a decade, and we understand the needs of the Indian customer. We intend to continue expanding consciously, working with local franchise holders to set up 50 stores in the next 3 years.”
He continued, “Furniture is no longer just a need-based item. With the rise in disposable income, changed work culture due to the pandemic, and more time spent at home, people are looking to personalise their space more than ever. As a result, the global market has witnessed a growth in demand for furniture.”
According to a report, the furniture market in India will grow at a CAGR of 12% until 2026. India is one of the largest furniture markets in the world, with local manufacturers, alongside brands from Italy, China, Vietnam, and Cambodia dominating the market. Competitive pricing plays a crucial role in sustaining and competing.
“HATIL is a trusted furniture brand in the international market since 2013. Our quality and finishing appeal to the Indian customer. We’re happy with the positive response from the market of our neighbouring friend, and we’re planning to open more showrooms. With our production capacity, we can meet the demands of the local and international markets.”, Mr. Rahman added.
In recent years, HATIL has upgraded its production facilities to leverage global opportunities. The brand imports the highest quality wood from across the world. It uses advanced equipment, like a robotic cutting machine, a knitting machine, and robotic spray, to bring precision and finesse to its products and reduce wastage. The company has two state-of-the-art factories in Bangladesh, employing over 3,000 people, and a combined production capacity of 48,000 furniture pieces per month. The company clocked an annual revenue of US$ 47mn in FY21 and continues to grow.
HATIL traces its roots to H.A. Timber Industries Ltd., a company established by Mr. Rahman's father, Late Mr. Habibur Rahman, in 1963. Taking the customers’ intention to purchase furniture, their needs, and the overall favourable atmosphere into account, Mr. Selim H Rahman established HATIL Furniture in 1989.