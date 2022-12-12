Banglarbhumi - West Bengal Online Land Record Information Check

December 10: Land records are a collection of details about a particular property. Eligible home loan applicants should check their land records before applying for credit.
In this context, the West Bengal Government launched Banglarbhumi in the year 2010 to assist candidates in acquiring information about land records. This online portal lets the users get all property-related details and helps them make an informed decision while applying for a home loan.
How to Check Land Record Information on the Banglarbhumi Portal
Before checking the land record details, an individual will have to complete the registration process on this portal. One can follow these simple steps to register on the Banglarbhumi website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Banglarbhumi.
Step 2: Locate the ‘Sign up’ option and fill in all necessary details, such as name, address, mobile number, email ID, parent’s details and jurisdiction details.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Generate OTP’ option and enter the three-digit passcode to complete the verification procedure.
Step 4: Once done, click on ‘Submit’ option to complete the registration process.
After successfully registering in the portal, a candidate can check the land information record by signing in as a ‘Departmental User’ or ‘Citizen’.
That said, here are the ways by which one can check the land record details via the Banglarbhumi portal:
- Through ‘Know Your Property’
Step 1: Log in to the portal and select ‘Know Your Property’ from the homepage. Following this, candidates will be redirected to ‘Khatian and Plot Information’ page.
Step 2: Fill in all the details about mouza, district and block of the property as mentioned in the ROR application.
Step 3: Next up, feed in Plot Number or Khatian Number.
Step 4: Submit the captcha verification code to complete the procedure.
Step 5: Finally, click on ‘Show’ button to view the land record details.
- Through ‘Query Search’
Step 1: Log in to the portal and click on 'Menu' from homepage.
Step 2: Select 'Query Search' option and feed in Query No. and Query Year in the pop-up window.
Step 3: Enter the captcha code to verify all the details.
Step 4: Once done, click on ‘View’ option to see the land records.
Using the Banglarbhumi portal, landowners in West Bengal can acquire the details regarding a property’s value, jurisdiction, area and plot number. Further, one can also access the Record of Rights (ROR) using this portal. This online portal was introduced by the Department of Land and Land Records of West Bengal in collaboration with Directorate of Land Records and Survey.
What are the Various Services Offered by the Banglarbhumi Portal
Here is a list of services available on the Banglarbhumi website:
- Thika tenancy
- Rent controller
- Distribution of land
- Citizen-oriented services
- ISU management
- State land use board
- Training (LMTC and ARTI)
- Maps and records digitisation
- Updation, maintenance and preparation
- Boundary demarcation of India and Bangladesh
Digitisation of land records via Banglarbhumi website has made it simple for willing homebuyers to acquire property-related details and necessary documents. Further, these land records are an essential database for all homebuyers and assist them in verifying several relevant information before applying for a home loan in India.
Individuals also need to produce the following documents, along with property-related documents, while applying for a home loan:
- Identity proof
- PAN Card
- Voter ID
- Aadhaar Card
- Driving Licence
- Address proof
- Electricity Bill
- Phone Bill
- Water Bill
- Gas Bill
- Valid Passport
- Income proof for self-employed applicants
- Three year’s ITR
- Qualification certificates for CA, doctors and other professionals
- Properly audited copy of balance sheet from a CA
- Last three year’s profit and loss statements
- Business licence details
- TDS certificate
- Last three month’s salary slips
- Copy of last two year’s Income Tax Returns or Form 16
- Bank account statements for the previous three months
To sum it up, willing borrowers must be aware of all details about a particular land or property before applying for a home loan. In this regard, the Banglarbhumi portal is a simple and convenient way to acquire these details from anywhere and anytime.
