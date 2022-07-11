BC.Game Referral Code: 3ish9dz7 for free daily spin to win 5 BTC and claim the best welcome bonus

July 11: The BC.Game Referral Code is 3ish9dz7 and will give an exclusive signup bonus to win up to 5 Bitcoin every day and claim a 240% deposit bonus on all your cryptocurrency deposits. The referral promo code will also allow you claim extra crypto rewards too.
Claim your BC.Game welcome bonus here with the exclusive referral link
How to get the BC.Game Signup bonus
We recommend you visit here to learn in detail about how to apply the BC.Game promo codeand how to claim the BC.Game sign up bonus. You can also follow the simple steps below too:
- Copy Referral/Promo code: 3ish9dz7
- Visit the BC.Game homepage (or use our exclusive link from earlier)
- Click signup, and paste the code 3ish9dz7 into where it says ‘Referral/Promo Code (Optional)’
- Enter your sign-up details and click sign up
- Confirm your email address
- Now you have completed the sign up and have applied the BC.Game referral code
Now, you are able to claim the lucky spin every 24 hours which will gives various crypto prizes such as Ethereum, Doge, TRX, USDT and a potential jackpot of up to 5 Bitcoin! Plus, you can claim extra bonuses on all of your cryptocurrency deposits.
Is BC.Game Legitimate and secure?
Yes, it is as we have thoroughly tested the website, and here are a few of the securityhighlights:
- BC.Game currently holds a prestigious curacao license
- All the transactions are provably fair, which users can independently verify for themselves
- The site provides a secure SSL encrypted connection
- 2 Factor authentication is available for those who wish to enable it
- Users can not change their registered email address, which further prevents unauthorized access.
- All deposits and withdrawals are fully recorded and available to access immediately
- Quick and responsive support team, who areprepared to deal with any additional player problems
- While full KYC is optional, users can complete it to add an extra of layer of security to theiraccounts
What is BC.Game’s JB and BCD cryptocurrency?
Both JB and BCD are two of BC.Game’s unique cryptocurrenciesavailable to use on the platform. Each one has its own benefits and uses. The benefits of BCD is that players can store this in a secure vault which can earn users’ lucrative rewards every single day. Almost any currency can be swapped for BCD with each one worth exactly 1 USDT. JB is a unique crypto that provides many benefits such as, reduced/free withdrawal fees, increased cashback and provides users a chance to test any of the services or features on the site before they commit any of their crypto funds.
Get the best welcome bonus at BC.Game with exclusive referral code
Join BC.Game today and use referral bonus code 3ish9dz7 at the sign-up screen to claim your exclusive free spin and other bonuses!