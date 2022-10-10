[Be Informed] ProSolution Plus Reviews: The PE remedy you've been waiting for?

An ethereal mood is triggered after a night in the city. You and your partner decide to head to bed and the atmosphere is getting hot. Then, it gets worse. You are a bit overly excited and finish the job in a hurry, replacing your excitement with embarrassment.
However, you're not the only one. Ejaculation that is premature (PE) can be a frequent problem that more than half of men suffer from at the time of their lives. As a recent research study highlights, around 20% to 30% of men have reported PE as having an impact on their relationships as well as their daily life.
Are you looking for a natural method to prolong your stay in bed or control the effects of clinical PE? Keep reading for our analysis of ProSolution Plus, a 100% natural supplement designed to help men delaying the climax. In the next section, you'll find out the basics about PE. the benefits ProSolution Plus does to help and whether it's the right option for you.
Review Summary
Pros
● Excellent results from ProSolution Plus study
● A higher level of satisfaction with sexual pleasure
● Significantly decreased premature ejaculation
● Minor to minor side effects are seen in less than 2% of men
● Doctor's recommendation
● Money-back guarantee of 67 days
Cons
● A majority of ingredient research research is has been based on studies on animals
● There are no studies of long-term consequences
● Takes between 30 and 60 days for complete effectivity
● It is expensive compared to alternatives.
Bottom line
ProSolution Plus is a fairly secure method to receive aid in the case of premature ejaculation. The ingredients are the subject of numerous studies, though they were conducted mostly on animals. A triple-blind, sponsored study of the drug in humans is promising, however, it requires peer review. Safety over the long term is still not proven and therefore, you should be cautious and adhere to the instructions of your physician.
What can I do to determine whether I'm suffering from clinically premature ejaculation?
The medical definition of PE is a bit hazy. It's a complicated condition that has numerous potential physiological and psychological reasons. In the case of PE sufferers who have lived for a long time 80-90% of patients ejaculate less than 60 seconds each time. The remainder perform it in less than two minutes. The condition you're experiencing might not be as serious as the others. If early climax is adversely impacting your relationships, it's worth looking into possible solutions.
A visit to a doctor to determine the severity and potential reasons for your condition is essential. Low serotonin, or dopamine levels (male) organ sensitivity, relationship stress are all potential factors that can cause PE. This condition requires a thorough diagnosis before treatment. In order to diagnose you the doctor will ask you questions such as:
● Does this happen all the time or is it only a few times a year?
● For how long do you have been suffering from these symptoms?
● Are you struggling with depression or anxiety?
● Do you struggle to get or maintaining an erection ?
● Are you having issues with your relationship because of this?
Your responses to each question will give clues to the presence of a psychological or physiological issue, and the best course to do about it. After you have read our thorough review, we strongly suggest consulting a physician to determine whether a supplement such as ProSolution is the best option for you.
What exactly is ProSolution Plus?
ProSolution Plus is an organic supplement that is designed to supply your body with nutrients, minerals and botanicals to reduce the effects of PE naturally. It is designed to address a variety of clinical PE issues like low libidolevels, performance anxiety, quality of erection and ejaculation control. It is not for the impatient. ProSolution is slow to work, gradually building over the course of 30-60 day to its full efficacy.
Who should be considering ProSolution Plus?
People who suffer from PE that impacts family and daily lives should think about ProSolution Plus. ProSolution Plus is as safe or more secure than the most popular PE drugs. If you've tried the standard PE solutions such as SSRIs or ED medications but haven't had any success or experienced extreme negative side effects, ProSolution Plus is worth taking a peek.
Who wouldn't be able to be able to find ProSolution Plus useful?
Men who suffer from PE caused by mental health issues may not be able to find ProSolution Plus helpful. One Ashwagandha study indicates that it may reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. However, if your mental issues are so intense that they lead to a sudden climax, then you may require something stronger.
We cannot stress enough that PE is a complicated issue that can have many causes. Consulting a doctor prior to purchasing ProSolution Plus (or any supplement that is specifically designed to treat PE) is vital.
What is ProSolution Plus? ProSolution Plus works
ProSolution Plus is designed to aid in premature ejaculation as well as general sexual performance by using natural ingredients. A mixture of minerals, herbs, and vitamins slowly build up within your body to improve sexual health, including control of ejaculation, the quality of your erection and general satisfaction. If it is effective for you, you'll feel the full benefits around 30 to 60 days after treatment.
A study published in the American Journal of Therapeutics studied ProSolution Plus in a triple-blind clinical study that produced impressive results. Participants evaluated their progress using the rubric that was standardized and they reported:
● 64% reduction in early ejaculation
● 48% improvement in obtaining and keeping an sexual erection.
● 67% more the quality of the erection
● 78 percent more sexual satisfaction
The findings appear amazing on paper, especially for those who suffer from PE. But before you take a look at ProSolution Plus, we've examined the seven components to provide you with a clear understanding of how the product does what it suggests.
Ashwagandha / Withania Somnifera (240 mg)
Ashwagandha is an antiquated Ayurvedic traditional remedy that was used to treat various diseases. Its scientific evidence supports its anxiolytic, antistress and antidepressant qualities. One study discovered that ashwagandha has indirectly increased the levels of serotonin for adult rodents. This could help ease your PE when it's caused by serotonin levels that are low. Another study in 2003 found that it dramatically enhances nitric oxide (NO) production, the most important neurotransmitter in the health of erections. Increased NO levels can increase (male) organ blood flow and could help in addressing the some of the underlying causes associated with ED (a condition that is often connected in many cases to PE).
Asparagus Adscendens Root (200 mg)
Asparagus adscendens roots (AARR) is a climber plant indigenous in Asia (not in the same way as the popular vegetable). An medical review highlights its potential impact on the nervous, cardiovascular as well as immune system. It is important to recognize that each study that is included in the review employs animals. There isn't enough research about the use of AARR in humans. However, there are positive signs of its safety and the potential for use as a supplement to sexual health. The review found no toxic effects even in doses of 64 grams for mice. One animal study showed significant increases in sexual activity in rodents. A second research study on animals found lower levels of inflammation and stress.
Shilajit / Asphaltum Exudate (150 mg)
Shilajit is a waxy substance that is found within the Himalayan Mountains. For centuries people have relied on it as a traditional cure for longevity, rejuvenation as well as sexual dysfunction such as premature ejaculation. However, our study found no studies that have been documented about its usage in relation to PE.
There is a way that this exotic ingredient can make a splash in your bedroom. A double-blind study discovered that taking 250 mg of shilajit taken twice a each day produced an increase of testosterone in comparison to placebo. A different research study found that shilajit increased levels of dopamine within mice. If your condition is due to erectile dysfunction, or low levels of dopamine (two frequent causes) Shilajit could aid in treating the problem.
Kali Musli / Curculigo Orchioides Root (100 mg)
Kali Musli is a threatened plant that is native to Asia. The endangered plant is believed to be beneficial for conditions such as sexual dysfunction, low libido as well as jaundice. However, there's not enough research-based evidence to suggest it's effective to treat any of these conditions. One study on animals has found that 100 mg/kg that was given to rats improved the frequency of erections, mating, and attraction to females. Human trials are not yet replicated these findings.
Tribulus Terrestris Fruit (100 mg)
Tribulus Terrestris (TT) plants produce a green, spiky fruit, which is utilized in certain cultures to treat Aphrodisiac. Studies have shown that the plant's potential as an effective treatment in animal studies. In a 2013 , study discovered that TT caused the reaction of nitric Oxide as well as relaxed cavernosa corpora (the penile tissue spongy that is filled the body with blood when an erection occurs). Researchers concluded that TT could improve erectile performance in rabbits.
The results in humans are mixed. A research study did not find any differences in TT versus placebo when treating ED. A different clinical study found an increase in sexual performance over placebo. It is necessary to conduct more studies to determine the role of TT in the human sexual dysfunction.
Mucuna Pruriens Seed (100 mg)
This Mucuna Pruriens overview gives a complete list of potential uses of this bean. The main reason to be interested in this bean is its potential as an Ayurvedic anaphrodisiac. L-dopa is the primary active ingredient. It functions as a neurotransmitter, and a precursor to dopamine production. Since it is the neurotransmitter responsible for satisfaction, motivation, as well as getting to a climax, dopamine has an important function in the bedroom. A single research study on animals observed significant rises in sexual activity and the delay in ejaculation when by using a mucuna-pruriens alcohol extract that contained 200 mg/kg.
It's not been evaluated as an aphrodisiac for human beings. However, a investigation has produced promising results regarding men's infertility. For five months of daily intake of 5,000 mg, men noticed a 688% rise in sperm count as well as a 32% rise in the motility of sperm, and a drop of 25-81% of cortisol levels (one indicator of stress).
Whole Plant of Asteracantha Langifolia (80 mg)
Asteracantha longifolia is a species of plant that is found in swamps in Asia as well as Africa. It is widely used in Ayurvedic remedies to treat liver disorders, diabetes or sexual issues. But, the scientific community isn't aware about its effects, specifically for humans. For instance, in one experiment with animals researchers observed increases of sexual activities, production and attraction to females. There is no evidence of adverse negative effects. Researchers found no adverse reactions in the study with doses that range between 100 and 200 mg/kg per day.
Is ProSolution Plus safe?
Within the ProSolution Plus study, just 2percent of participants had mild to moderate adverse effects. This makes it as secure as well-known ED drugs like Viagra (2 percent) and more effective than Cialis (4 4 percent). ProSolution Plus also causes far less adverse negative effects than SSRIs. This SSRI study revealed that 38% of the participants had certain adverse negative effects. Sexual dysfunction changes as well as sleepiness and weight were the most frequent three. This means that ProSolution an extremely safe option but there are two aspects you need to be aware of prior to deciding to test it.
ProSolution Plus may lower blood pressure and lead to lightheadedness, especially even if you're already taking blood pressure medications. Patients with diabetes might want to be aware of this since ProSolution Plus could alter the glucose levels.
Shilajit is a potentially dangerous ingredient that could be a cause for concern. A study of clinical studies revealed the fact that 20% of the shilajit supplements made by both the US and India contained heavy metals such as mercury, lead and arsenic. It is usually due to poor quality extraction methods as well as a lack of oversight when testing. Our research has discovered ProSolution Plus to be a reliable firm, there aren't any studies on the long-term effects of the supplement. Early symptoms that a heavy metal contaminant is present that you should be aware of include rashes, a higher heart rate and dizziness.
A FDA note in 2017 revealed non-labeled additions of sildenafil to the counterfeit Version of ProSolution. It's not clear which distributors are and how the fake products ended up on retail shelves. However, we strongly suggest purchasing straight with ProSolution Plus to ensure you're receiving the genuine product.
Pricing
ProSolution Plus provides progressive savings on bulk purchases that start at more than 50% off a twelve-month orders. Costs for shipping depend on the location of your residence. We've rounded up all costs to make it easier for you.
|Amount
|Free shipping
|Price
|Price per Box
|Savings
|1 Month
|$70
|$70
|N/A
|2 Months
|$120
|$60
|$20
|3 Months
|$165
|$55
|$45
|4 Months
|$210
|$52
|$70
|5 month
|$255
|$51
|$95
|Six months
|Yes
|$300
|$50
|$120
|Twelve months
|Yes
|$430
|$36
|$410
Are ProSolution Plus an affordable price?
ProSolution Plus is an excellent value for those who are looking for alternatives to the traditional PE treatment. It's a bit pricey at times, even more than more than the cost of similar supplements for PE. However, it has some good points that make it worth it.
Firstof all, the tablets have only natural ingredients. This means that ProSolution Plus a viable alternative in the event that you've experienced side negative effects due to ED medications or SSRIs. Additionally, this ProSolution Plus study improved sexual satisfaction and ejaculation lag time with very little risk of adverse consequences. Thirdly, the blend of vitamins, herbs and minerals can address a variety of possible reasons for the condition (serotonin as well as dopamine levels as well as libido, testosterone as well as the quality of erection, and so on.). PE is a complex condition that has a variety of causes which frequently mix. ProSolution Plus will equip your body with the tools to address the most prevalent causes.
HSA, FSA, and Health Insurance
ProSolution Plus is not covered by HSAsor FSAs and health plans.
Alternatives to ProSolution Plus
If you're not sure if ProSolution Plus is suitable for you, think about alternatives. We've talked regarding one solution -that is SSRIs however there are other ways to address the issue.
SSRIs
Selective serotonin Reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) let more serotonin flow throughout your body. SSRIs make up one of the first prescribed treatments for PE and their effectiveness has been proven.
But, SSRIs can cause side reactions and may not work well with some medication. However, there are several online services that can offer you consultations with a doctor, prescriptions and even delivery for treating your PE in absolute security.
Most well-known SSRIs to treat PE include:
● Sertraline (generic of Zoloft)
● Paroxetine (generic substitute for Paxil)
● Fluoxetine (generic for Prozac)
● Clomipramine (generic of Anafranil)
● Citalopram (generic to Celexa)
● Dapoxetine (generic used for the drug Priligy)
If you're considering the use of the use of an SSRI for treating your PE issues, we suggest going to Hims where you can purchase paroxetine or sertraline. It is also possible to visit Roman however, they specialize in sertraline.
Sprays and wipes for delay
If you're looking to stay with natural solutions for PE, you must consider avoiding products. These are either lidocaine or benzocaine solutions that come in wipe or spray form. Each has its pros and drawbacks, but the main point is that they're effective at numbing the (male) organ partially. The result is an intimate experience that's still enjoyable, however, it lasts much longer.
Take a look at our guides on the most effective cleansers for PE and the most effective delayed sprays to discover the ones that are best for you.
