Be it being an entrepreneur or a political strategist, Sai Chandar Reddy manages both successfully

This young go-getter has marked his presence in the political arena big time, apart from handling his business efficiently
Once a entrepreneur who passionately followed his dreams to a political strategist, the story of this young man is interesting to know in every sense. Sai hails from Hyderabad, Telangana and is a B.Tech computer graduate from St.Mary's University. His early years were spent in Hyderabad, coming from a upper middle class family background, his upbringing has been modest like any other family in their neighborhood. It's surprising to know how a government employees son with no political background emerged as the most preferred support system of political bigwigs.
Since the beginning he dreamt of owning a business and such was the eagerness in him to plunge into the entrepreneurial journey that during his B.Tech second year in 2010, he started a coffee lounge called 'De Heavenz'. After experimenting with a few more businesses like gaming zone, bar and restaurant, event management and real estate, he found no satisfaction and realized his real calling was something else, that was politics.
Though he was successful in his ventures, politics was something which drew him towards it in an astounding manner, and he decided to plunge into it in 2010. Sai joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party as a student leader and was actively involved in the Telangana agitation. "I had always had inclination towards politics but didn't want to get into it full time, I wanted to own a business which had some kind of political affiliation, but at the same time wanted to stay away from active politics." says Sai. He successfully created a business which looked after the complete election work of various politicians. Till date he has handled the work of more than 70 MLA's.
So what really makes Sai a favourite amongst political circles? It's his unique know how of various parameters which help in the election process like understanding voters inclination and planning targeted strategies for the contestants. Sai has actively worked for MLA contestants at booth level grasping the voters mindset deeply in choosing the right candidate. He has been traveling with most senior politicians and has closely followed their strategies of attracting voters spread across different factors.
We might see a lot more of this young political enthusiast in the future, for sure.