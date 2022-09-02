Be Part of A Potential Trillion Dollar Economy: Why Ethereum, Theta Network, & Big Eyes Coin Are Worth the Hype

Of late, some of the latest crypto news saturating the media space is reporting about a "special kind of meme token" that is about to become the next big cryptocurrency. With the upcoming meme token, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), gearing up for a grand entry into the crypto space, there is a lot to know about this industry and why many are moving mad to benefit from it.
The cryptocurrency market is a big economic complex with over $1.1 trillion in market capitalization. If not for the current cryptocurrency price plunge that eroded previous gains registered by the crypto market, this market peaked at over $3 trillion in Q4 2021.
With crypto possessing several advantages over the traditional finance market, thanks to its decentralized nature, it is one industry witnessing exponential growth in recent years. Growing with it are Ethereum (ETH) and Theta Network (THETA), two of the industry's most iconic projects.
This article will reveal why these projects, including Big Eyes (BIG), are worth the hype in 2022.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Meme Coin Meets DeFi and NFTs
Hardly do crypto enthusiasts see crypto tokens that do more other than exist for the fun that they bring. The same does not apply to Big Eyes (BIG).
According to Investing.com, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will spot Ethereum (ETH) 2.0's proof-of-work (PoS) mechanism, making it faster and eco-friendlier than meme coin leaders like Dogecoin (DOGE). It, however, shares some commonalities with Dogecoin (DOGE), like prioritizing its community of users.
As a meme token, Big Eyes (BIG) is unique and separates itself from most meme tokens through various means. Unlike most other meme tokens, Big Eyes (BIG) seeks entry into the DeFi sector upon launch into the cryptocurrency market. It aims to advance a blockchain network that will bring wealth into the DeFi environment.
One reason for Big Eyes' (BIG) hype by the latest crypto news is its robust economic model, which will benefit users through various reward systems. Big Eyes' (BIG) recognizes its community of users as the core of its future success and prioritizes its financial well-being.
To help users stay financially buoyant, Big Eyes (BIG) will make NFTs an essential part of its ecosystem, applying several strategies to help them benefit from NFTs' growing popularity and profitability.
Big Eyes (BIG) will launch on the Ethereum network, and as previously mentioned, it will inherit Ethereum's (ETH) 2.0 update expected to take place in September 2022. Whereas many meme tokens boast of eco-friendliness but add to the world's carbon footprint, Big Eyes (BIG) will benefit from the planned upgrade and consume less energy than cryptos with the PoW mechanism.
To demonstrate its eco-friendliness, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will also assist in protecting the marine-ecology by making charitable donations to boost aqua life preservation.
Big Eyes Coin Tokenomics and Launch
Big Eyes' (BIG) launch date is still unknown, but rumours exist that it is just around the corner. The meme token is currently on pre-sale, where crypto enthusiasts can purchase from the 70% public pre-sale supply out of a 200 billion maximum supply. 20% of the max supply will go to exchanges and 5% to token marketing.
The remaining 5% will go to a charity wallet to keep true to its promise of funding charitable causes.
According to the whitepaper, there will be no tax for selling and purchasing Big Eyes (BIG). However, NFTs will incur a 10% tax. 4% of that will go to the original seller, 5% to Big Eyes (BIG) holders, and 1% to charity.
Big Eyes: How to Buy Now
Buying Big Eyes (BIG) follows a straightforward pattern. Anyone can buy directly using a credit card or connect their crypto wallets via the pre-sale portal to purchase with USDT or Ethereum (ETH). They will then be able to claim their purchased Big Eyes using the claim page to be made available after the public presale ends.
Ethereum (ETH) is Still the King of Smart Contracts
Launched in 2015, Ethereum (ETH) runs on an open-source blockchain that allows the execution of smart contracts, among many of its functionalities. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) ranks as the 2nd biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, boasting over $203 billion in market cap.
Ethereum (ETH) is a digital money with which users can make digital payments. Its blockchain network serves as a software platform where developers can create all kinds of dApps and launch their crypto projects, enabling a smoother process for using cryptocurrencies.
Ethereum (ETH) operates on the same decentralized financial concepts as other popular cryptocurrencies. Hence, the products and services in the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem are accessible to anyone using the internet.
The Ethereum network is home to thousands of crypto projects, including those focusing on DeFi and NFTs and thousands of dApps. Because of its high decentralization, Ethereum (ETH) enables these projects to operate without the interference of third parties like banks and other financial agencies.
Ethereum (ETH) was the first to initiate the idea of smart contracts into blockchain technology. Creating these smart contracts has helped reduce transaction costs and improve transaction reliability, eliminating the need for intermediaries between contractors.
Thanks to its open-source architecture, developers can create and deploy projects from entirely new cryptocurrencies to NFTs. Ethereum (ETH) allows users to benefit from the ongoing NFT boom. As the NFT sector grows, so does Ethereum (ETH) enlarge its support for NFTs. Thanks to this support, NFTs are compatible with any Ethereum-based project.
Ethereum (ETH) 2.0, a new version of the Ethereum blockchain that will use a proof of stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to validate transactions via staking, is one of the most exciting projects coming up in the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem.
The latest crypto news suggests the upgrade will arrive next month and will reduce Ethereum's (ETH) power consumption by over 99%, raising its scalability and eco-friendliness.
Ethereum (ETH) has a clear and unique economic model that benefits all users. Users with a long-term focus can use (ETH) to participate in staking for a chance to earn a passive income to increase their wealth.
Theta Network (THETA) is Revolutionizing Video Streaming via Web3
Theta Network (THETA) is a blockchain-based network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in 2019, Theta Network (THETA) operates as a decentralized network that allows users to share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.
Theta Network (THETA) allows content creators to share their videos with the rest of the world over Web3. It is noteworthy that content creators do not have to pay to share videos.
Theta Network (THETA) appeals to crypto enthusiasts for several reasons. Users enjoy a better-quality streaming service, while content creators improve their earnings.
Video platforms, which play the role of middlemen, save money on building infrastructure and have the opportunity to increase subscription and advertising revenues.
Users enjoy incentives as rewards for watching and sharing network content resources, thereby increasing their chances of earning a passive income on the platform.
To power the internal economy, Theta Network (THETA) and two native tokens: Theta (THETA) and Theta Fuel (TFUEL). Theta (THETA) allows nodes to vote on changes to the network, produce blocks and validate transactions. It also allows users to earn Theta Fuel (TFUEL) as a reward.
Theta Fuel (TFUEL), on the other hand, exists for transaction payments on the network.
Theta Network (THETA) addresses the video and streaming market in a new dimension by developing new techniques that allow users to share videos more cheaply. The project will eliminate copyright problems since it will employ cryptography to secure shared videos on its blockchain.
With Theta Network (THETA), developers looking to launch dApps can do so on its fully-featured EVM-compatible smart contract platform.
Theta Network (THETA) is one of the most profitable crypto projects in the cryptocurrency market. It currently ranks 44th on the list of largest cryptos by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap.
Concluding Thoughts
Although the cryptocurrency market's capitalization pales compared to other asset classes like gold and real estate, the market is still in its nascent stages, leaving a long route for growth.
You can be a part of the trillion-dollar crypto economy by buying, selling, trading, or holding Ethereum (ETH) and Theta (THETA).
It gets even better when you buy Big Eyes (BIG), especially now that it sells at a very low price (1 USDT for 10000 BIG tokens). NFTs will increase traction for Big Eyes (BIG), enticing users from different NFT platforms. Combining all of its features and promised capabilities, Big Eyes (BIG) has the potential to become the next big cryptocurrency.
