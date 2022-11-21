''Be passionate and enjoy what you do, that’s the key to success"- Sachin Bishnoi

Meet the 24-year-old entrepreneur, Bishnoi. At only 24 years of age, he started Gogo Capital International, a start-up that has designed and developed mobile apps for many Fortune 500 companies.
“From an influencer’s perspective, a relationship with the consumer is key. Brands can’t make false promises about their product or service and must be authentic. In such a competitive market, it would take a lot for a consumer to come back to you if the deliverables aren’t in line with what you promised,” Bishnoi states.
“The responsibility is on us,” Bishnoi says. “Influencer marketing has become very popular throughout the world, one needs to have an in-depth knowledge of the analytics and data flow, because that is the recipe for success.”
Bishnoi was born in a family of ten. While his early life was difficult, he managed to make it through while gracefully meeting challenges and roadblocks. He dropped out of a lucrative medical course midway, much to the frustration of his family.
Trained as a fighter and strategic investor, Bishnoi has always been mindful of the possibilities that come only when you are dedicating yourself to your work. He emphasizes that we should “be passionate, and enjoy what you do."
“I want to take my brand to the next level and establish a direct connection with consumers. That’s where I need social media channels. But it’s not about just attracting them – it’s about making sure that when they show up, their experience is what I want it to be. If you ask me, it all starts with striking the right chord.”
