Bear Market Is For Buying. Best Potential Gains From Gnox (GNOX), Tezos (XTZ) And Eos (EOS)

The bear market has arrived, and the odds are that it will get worse before it starts to get better. For any investor who bought in at local tops, or perhaps even in the peak of November 2021, now is the perfect time to bring down the average investment cost. Right now is the best time to buy and represents the period of maximum financial gain: everyone makes money during a bull market, but the bear market is where people get rich.
Every investor has heard the adage, ‘Buy low, Sell High’, and prevailing market conditions are the opportunity to buy low. This article features three crypto projects that offer the potential for enormous gains when the market reverses.
Gnox (GNOX)
Gnox is a token currently in the presale phase and is slated to launch on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) later this year. Despite current market conditions, the team is going ahead with its presale and launch. One of the best metrics for a project’s success is whether the project seeks to coast on current market conditions or adds value to the space. Utility will always drive value, and Gnox must be confident in its value proposition to persevere with the prevailing conditions.
Gnox introduces yield farming as a service, taking the complex and time-consuming process of DeFi investment and distilling it into a single point of contact for the investor. Holding the GNOX token means investors are participating in DeFi- the fastest growing economic sphere- and will receive a reflection of stablecoins every 30 days. Gnox makes this possible by deploying its treasury, built explicitly on the investor's behalf. How high this token will rise is yet to be seen, but it has the hallmarks of a project primed to take off.
Tezos (XTZ)
The Tezos network went live on June 30th 2018, and is a layer one protocol with smart contract capability built to address scalability and governance issues. XTZ or Tez is the native token of the network and gives the holder voting rights and the ability to stake/ delegate to earn rewards. Currently, XTZ trades at $1.42, down from its ATH (All-Time High) of $9.18. Astute investors will see that just to reclaim its ATH XTZ would net investors more than a 6X.
Tezos is an exciting blockchain that can evolve quickly without the need for hard forks due to its on-chain governance mechanisms. When a proposal is approved, it is executed automatically. The network is also highly decentralised and has become a hub for artists seeking to sell their artwork due to the low cost of minting. This is a valuable blockchain that has incredible potential for future growth.
Eos (EOS)
The EOS blockchain was launched in June 2018 and set out to become the new home for Dapps (decentralised applications) and displace the current leader in the field- Ethereum. The network addressed the scalability issues found on the Ethereum network and invested heavily in building educational resources for programmers to get them to migrate to the network and make building on the network as user-friendly as possible.
EOS currently trades just below $1, down from an ATH (All-Time High) of $21 in 2018. This token could net investors a 20X on their initial investment if bought now and should be on every investor’s watchlist.
