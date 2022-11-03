Beat of Life Entertainment managed to spark gleaming lights with its campaign

On the occasion of the festival of lights every year, brands have the rollout of numerous campaigns. This year ‘Beat of Life Entertainment’, a production and distribution company also became a part of this race and launched a campaign with the hashtag #diyajalaoroshnilao. Along with this they also launched a contest named ‘BOLE Contest’ which was a little step toward providing the change that our society needs. The campaign was launched on 19th October 2022 in the afternoon and lasted till 24th October while the contest was launched the very next day that is 20th October 2022, and continued till 25th October.
With thousands of participants competing against each other, the firm finally selected five winners which were Arati Mazumder, Deepmalya Chandra, Ayan Mondal, Suravi Ganguli, and Tanmaya Kumar Pattanaik. The winners expressed their gratitude for the firm’s efforts and their pleasure in taking part in the competition. Participants shared their feedback by posting comments on the social media profile of Beat of Life Entertainment and expressed their curiosity about learning about our upcoming events. The objective of the firm behind this campaign was to promote a sense of unity amongst the people who work tirelessly day and night to illuminate our festivities.
The BOLE Contest was a modest start in bringing about the necessary transformation in our society. Through this campaign, people could have a thorough understanding of a potter's life and a connection to their culture and history. The initiative was to interact with the audience and increase awareness about the makers of handmade earthen lamps. To be a part of this, all one needed to do was use the hashtag #diyajalaoroshnilao and upload a picture of oneself holding a clay Diyas on social media on Diwali. The company aimed to engage with a wide range of audiences, not just in India but also around the world, to spread happiness and increase understanding of our culture.
When asked about his take on the success of the campaign and contest, the Founder of Beat of Life Entertainment, Piyush Sagar said, “The campaign and the contest shared the inherent characteristic of being intertwined because the contest's goal was to provide the campaign a bigger platform. Post this campaign, people not only learned about our company thanks to our efforts but also anticipate our growth. People participated from all around our nation, which demonstrated that we were at least somewhat successful in our endeavors.”
Beat of Life Entertainment seeked to engender joy and optimism in society through this initiative. The goal of this project was to entertain the audience while exhibiting originality and joy. Additionally, this program emphasized social awareness-raising initiatives that can advance society. Everyone was expected to reap benefits from this imitation since it was to improve their knowledge of our traditions and culture as anybody was eligible to be a part of it without any restrictions.
