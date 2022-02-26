Beatboxer, UW–Madison’s exceptional graduate of winter ’21 is Indian Jai Khanna

February 26: 22-year-old Jai Khanna,became the very first Indian student to speak at the winter commencement of the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Jai was born and raised in Mumbai, India and gained great accolade for ‘beatboxing’ in his commencement speech in sync with his core message of ‘Living life in the moment’.
“The University of Wisconsin-Madison prides itself on being a global university with students from more than 120 countries. We are fortunate when talented students just like Jai Khanna choose to spend their time at our institution. Jai has proven himself to be a talented leader and impressive student. I was fortunate to be able to spend a little over a year working with Jai on the campus Student Covid Advisory Board. This group provided suggestions and feedback on the campus approach to the COVID pandemic. Jai’s connections to many different students’ groups allowed him to bring a unique perspective to our discussions. As demonstrated in his role as our winter 2021 Commencement Student Speaker Jai is compelling and is living his life with passion and purpose. That is exactly the type of students we are seeking to put out into the world. I am proud that Jai will be representing the University of Wisconsin-Madison now as a Badger alumnus!”, says Argyle Wade, PhD, Chief of Staff, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.
The highest ranking national public university of the USA, the University of Wisconsin–Madison,also ranks fourth overall according toWashington Monthly’s 2021 College Guide and Rankings.
According to Christina Olstad, Dean of Students, University of Wisconsin-Madison, “Jai Khanna served as an integral member of the Dean of Students Advisory Committee, a group of faculty, staff and students providing guidance, feedback and insight to the Dean of Students. Jai is passionate about advocating for the needs of international students and creating a welcoming and inclusive campus community.”
When COVID-19 struck in March 2020, Jai had decided to stay back in Madison to wrap up a few projects instead of quickly booking a flight back home. However, by the time reality sunk in, borders had closed. The difficult and uncertain times also paved way for Jai to do more at the UW–Madison. This is when the proud Badger Jai learnt the importance of the lesson of “Living life in the moment,”
Mr Sanjay Khanna, Advisor at The Royal Commission for Riyadh City and Jai’s father appreciates Jai’s determination, passion and commitment towards achieving his goals. “Even from a very young age, Jai has been able to make his mark in whatever he undertook so this is just the beginning for him. It was indeed a proud moment to watch our son, the first Indian, speak on behalf of his entire batch at the graduation”, he said.
At UW–Madison, Jai served on the COVID-19 Student Advisory Board, where his experiences provided vital insights to campus leaders as they charted the way forward for the campus amidst the pandemic. Jai also made it to theChancellor’s list of UW–Madison’s exceptional graduates of winter 2021, apart from maintaining his position in the Dean’s List. Through all four years on campus, Jai served on the Student Advisory Committee for the Dean of Students Office and also completed 5 internships in 3 countries — India, the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates. It was therefore inevitable that the senior class officers selected Jai to give remarks on behalf of the class of 2021 at the winter commencement ceremony, making him the first Indian to do so.
In his years in UW–Madison, Jai was involved in Aa Dekhen Zara, an annual South Asian Dance competition hosted by UW–Madison students, and the Wisconsin School of Bhangra, one of the premier dance groups on campus, among other multicultural organisations. Jaiwas able to bring long-established leadership skills and an international outlook to his time at UWMadison – thus enrichingthe campus and leading to multiple accomplishments.
Jaiwas an active member of the Relay for Life fundraising effort at Oberoi International School, Mumbai where he was instrumental in raising 1 million rupees to support cancer education, prevention, and research. He even led a local effort to clean the beach in Mumbai from the school. Jai also served as a key member of the school’s student council and trained as a kickboxer, a sport he still enjoys.Jai has currently accepted a position as a mechanical design engineer in the area of battery packs for a leading U.S. manufacturing firm.