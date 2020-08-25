Becoming one of the most sought-after business personalities of India is youngest digital marketer, Aman Gupta

This young influencer and marketer is making waves in the digital marketing world with his astute business acumen and skills.
The digital era as a whole has proven to be such a boon to so many personalities, brands and businesses across industries. This new wave of the digital revolutions taking place everywhere has opened up so many doors of opportunities for so many people in their respective fields. It has given rise to many youngsters displaying their abilities, capabilities and skills into the same, getting the chance to unlock the many potentials the digital space can offer. Aman Gupta, a mere 20-year-old young lad from Kolkata, is making waves in the world of digital marketing and has cleverly with his astute business acumen helped many of his clients acquire their desired goals in business, by effectively and efficiently making use of the digital space.
This young business personality in just a matter of a few years has risen to be the CEO of a company called Growth Agency. Gupta entered the industry when he was all of only 16 years of age. The world of social media and the digital world somehow connected well with Gupta and he began with doing several promotional work and simultaneously also managed many meme pages on social media. It is his passion and dedication to do something different and his ability offer a variety of services through his innovative planning and strategies that led Growth Agency to see a consistent pattern of growth and reach one of the top positions in the vast industry. Not just that, the company has earned a mammoth of clients as well, because of which it only sees a surge in its growth, thanks to the relentless efforts of Gupta at such a young age.
Gupta is a specialist in PR and an Instagram growth expert who has been very proficiently and smartly devising plans to help attain his clients a consistent growth pattern, where they can achieve all their desired results. He has so far successfully managed many celebrities and the accounts of his clients, helping them increasing their reach and maximizing their growth across the online mediums.
Growth Agency is all about managing celebrity accounts and music promotions, under the leadership of the young CEO as Gupta, who with his tenacity and determination has been giving outstanding results to his clients in all ways possible. He is the youngest digital marketer and PR specialist who is well aware of how to effectively devise crisis management communication and promotional campaigns.
Aman Gupta has had the opportunity to work with many national as well as international artists and celebs. His work has also included him to carry out vast music and YouTube promotions. His magic as a growth expert on Instagram can be seen in his work for managing the social media accounts of innumerable celebrities, artists, athletes and many other personalities. As a youngster he is also building the careers of many other young musical artists, growing them across online mediums and their music and songs on Spotify through his excellent digital marketing campaigns.
Gupta today manages several hats as a talented celebrity manager, YouTube marketer, PR specialist, Instagram growth expert and a highly successful digital entrepreneur. His efforts currently are also towards initiating his own venture in the coming future.