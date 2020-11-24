Being The First To Represent His Nation At The UN, Bhupendra Singh Rathore Speaks About His Experiences

A motivational speaker and philosopher, Bhupendra Singh Rathore (BSR) also has achieved the milestone of becoming the first representative of India at the United Nations. A very remarkable record indeed, the achievement brings along with it the undying responsibility of never letting his nation down. Hailing from the native lands of the country, Bhupendra Singh Rathore has always worked hard towards his goals and never missed a mark to learn from life. Over the years his hard work and devotion have paid him off duly and today he roams around being the first representative at the United Nations! Being a motivational speaker as well,BSR is a multi-talented professional. His achievements are a source of inspiration for the youth of the nation who aim to reach his success level one day. Through persistence and passion, he has never given up on life when challenges were tough to swim through. “Being the first representative of my country makes me feel proud and at the same time passionate. It fills me with pride to meet other such people who hail from different countries and strive hard to make their mark” says Bhupenddra Síngh Raathore.
It is his adamant will to achieve success in any and every challenge that makes him so unstoppable and fierce. By propounding the theory of #Think Rich Bhupendra Singh Rathore even welcomed the international theorists to comment on his work that involved positive feedbacks. His purpose of welfare and social good has led him to the fame he is today known for. His experiences were both sweet and sour that made him strong and sturdy. His initial days were rough yet his adjustment power and learning ability made his mingling process smooth. Over time he has been a hard worker and strong advocate of united good that must be availed by society as a whole. Perhaps it is this far-sighted vision that has led him to come up with the #Think Rich philosophy. Witnessing the helpless state in which the poor people continue to live and the unaware situations of financial literacy made him introduce 1000s to his philosophy that have not only helped the masses to gain from it but have also led him to become more confident than ever before.
Such achievements have made him travel all the way to the United Nations where such visionary thoughts and quality efforts are embraced. Working with the international community has also made him gain a broader perspective of society. All around the world one can encounter the power of money and the satisfaction it brings. Perhaps in the light of this belief, he wants to make every single individual economically stable and sound. In times of both happiness and pain, his words of wisdom are well received. Being an eminent part of the global community, Bhupendra Singh Rathore has brought much recognition and respect for his country and in the times to come he will continue to do so! Till then his hard work and commitment will keep adding to the betterment of this country!