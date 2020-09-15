Beit El Zaytoun’s Unmatched Ambiance And Authentic Mediterranean Food Is A Game-changer

One of the most picturesque brunch spots in London is Beit El Zaytoun! Located in Park Royale, the Lebanese restaurant was founded in 2016 by Ayman Assi. Beit El Zaytoun translates into “House Of Olives”. In Mediterranean culture, having an Olive tree in one’s house would signify peace and friendship - which is also the bread and butter of this culture. The concept behind the House of Olives represents the true Mediterranean way of doing things: community-driven, family-oriented, raw, and real!
Beit El Zaytoun is the biggest and most visited Lebanese restaurant in London, seating a crowd of three hundred at once. Customers describe it as a full Mediterranean experience - with live Arabic music, a shisha lounge, and top-notch and authentic Lebanese cuisine prepared by some of the best Lebanese chefs around the world! Once you walk through the glass doors, you can choose whether you want to sit indoors and enjoy the Mediterranean decor, or sit outside next to the shisha lounge and enjoy a view of the canal. The restaurant itself is accessible through a walk, a car ride, and even a boat ride! You can also rent a boat for large events catered by the restaurant itself.
The restaurant attracts not only tourists but influencers and celebrities from all over, including Ragheb Alama, Melhem Zein, Wael Kfoury, Nassif Zeytoun and many more. They come to enjoy the vibes of the place and to experience the warm, fuzzy atmosphere that Beit El Zaytoun provides!
Beit El Zaytoun prides itself not only on the food it serves or the music performed there but also for its excellent services! All the positive reviews on several websites rave about how good the customer service is, how they feel like they are in their very home while having some of their favorite dishes!