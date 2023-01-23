New Delhi (India), January 23: A term plan is a type of life insurance policy designed to provide financial benefits to a chosen beneficiary upon the death of the insured. It offers coverage for a specific period, most often 10, 15, 20 or 30 years and typically has no cash-value component.
Beneficiaries typically receive the amount stated on the policy if the insured dies within that term. Premiums are generally level throughout the term. Term insurance provides a cost-effective solution for ensuring family income and debt protection in the event of an untimely death.
Benefits of Term Insurance
Term insurance is a type of insurance that provides financial protection for a specified period. It is also known as pure life insurance as it provides cover for a specific period and not for the lifetime. The amount of coverage and the amount of premium will depend on the term of the policy.
Term Insurance is Affordable
Term insurance is one of the most affordable and efficient means of life insurance. It provides a large sum of insurance for a much lower premium than other types of life insurance. This makes it a great option for those who want life insurance on a budget or those who are not looking for a long-term life insurance policy.
Policyholder Can Buy a Term Plan as Per their Requirements
The most beneficial part of term insurance policies is that they are highly flexible. The policyholder can choose the term length, the sum insured, and the premiums as per their needs. Thus, it provides them with greater flexibility in terms of coverage.
As the insurer must pay the premiums throughout the whole policy term, it allows the policyholder to acquire the maximum amount of coverage in lesser period with proper money saving. This flexibility allows the policyholder to have peace of mind since they have the assurance that their family is financially secure.
The Policyholder can Choose Add-Ons
Term insurance also offers various riders that can be added to the policy for additional coverage. These riders are available for an additional cost and provide greater flexibility in terms of coverage and protection for the policyholder.
Riders could include critical illness rider, waiver of premium rider, accidental death rider, and others. These riders help the policyholder cover their family from any sort of crisis that might arise due to accidents, illnesses, or other events covered within the policy rider.
Term Insurance Offers Tax Benefits
Furthermore, term insurance policies come with tax benefits as well. The premiums paid towards the policy are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This makes the policy more attractive to those wishing to accumulate money for future use by gaining the dual benefit of extra coverage and tax savings.
Overall, term insurance provides a great option for those looking for affordable and flexible coverage. It is an ideal choice for people looking to secure their family's future in an uncertain world. It grants them the comfort of knowing that in the event of a tragedy, their family will be taken care of financially.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof