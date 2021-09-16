Bengaluru Squad Services “Mission Vision and Core Values on Business”

As a business it’s always a tricky decision to make that satisfies both client and the business in our industry, considering the global research of private security agency business, Bengaluru squad has crafted its vision, mission clearly
Corporate Culture
Our history is unique and so is our success story. Bengaluru Squad Services Private Limited was built from the ground up on a business mindset, and we have worked hard to become our clients’ trusted security partner over two decades.
We Are
Entrepreneurial — we own our business and are ambitious and confident about our place in the world.
Reliable — we deliver what our clients expect when they expect it.
Responsible — we are committed to protecting our clients’ people and assets as if they were our own.
Alert — as an interconnected global network, we constantly keep an ear to the ground to provide our clients with the information they can trust to ensure the safety of their people and assets around the world.
Flexible — we act with a sense of urgency and are known for our agility.
Accountable — we understand the importance of strong governance and maintain the highest standards of compliance.
Mission Statement
Our mission is to provide protection and security to our clients through a bespoke service tailored to their specific needs, ultimately the safety and security of the client’s staff, premises, assets, and the general public is our highest priority. Security service is not the same for every customer; therefore, our business does not offer a generic, pre-packaged service. Bengaluru Squad develops security programs while working closely with the customer to develop the program that most fits their individual needs. Standard Operation Procedures can then be developed and implemented so the security officers may understand the security needs of that customer.
Our Corporate Mission is to achieve our Vision. We are committed to listening and responding to the needs of our client’s requirements. We will set a new standard in the security line industry, one of uncompromising quality as a way of life; which is achieved by individuals and as a team.
Our Vision
We are committed to the ongoing improvement of the services we provide to our clients. By investing in and developing our most important assets, our staff, we aim to achieve all our goals and exceed our clients’ expectations. Through our commitment to high standards, it is our vision to earn the trust of our clients by delivering the best quality security services starting from Karnataka throughout India.
Our vision is to ensure a safe and secure urban and rural community, leading to a peaceful and stable society with reliable safety practices across all districts and states in India
We envision a world in which our clients’ people and assets are safe and secure. To achieve this vision, we will be the leading provider of security services and business solutions in the world, establishing ourselves as the trusted security partner of corporates, private clients, and governments worldwide, and providing trustworthy, fully vetted security information on a global scale.
Our Core Values
As a company and as individuals we value above all else honesty, integrity, unselfishness, professionalism, and mutual respect. For our staff, we offer a rewarding and challenging environment where personal development can flourish. We hold ourselves accountable to our clients, staff, and partners by honoring our commitments, providing results, and continually striving to provide the highest quality security services.
Be believed to carry out of Core Values like:
· Service to Our Community
· Integrity
· Accountability and Trust
· Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
· Excellence and Professionalism
· Respect
· Training & Development
We pride ourselves on providing professional security services across KARNATAKA. Over the years we have gained skills and accumulated vast knowledge and expertise to offer an unrivaled answer to security questions.
Whether it is deterring thieves from industrial estates or securing vacant building sites, our security guards have the skills and know-how when it comes to effectively protecting both people and assets. We’re a trusted name in the business and the careful and calculated approach we take to every project enables us to give the very best result possible.
We aren’t just another company offering security guards or manned guarding. Many of our staff are ex-military personnel and have provided security in some of the most hostile places. This experience and the ongoing training and support they receive make us one of the leading security companies around.
We strive to provide professional and value-added services, above total security, to our esteemed clients. We are also ever responsive to the increasing challenges and changing demands of the Security Environment and Industry, to become the foremost security services provider in India, we are committed to providing a better and safer place for our clients.