Benjamin Tan, Thinking Of Starting An Amazon FBA Business? Here Are 3 Biggest Mistakes That You Need To Avoid

You’ve probably heard or seen many people generating success by selling on Amazon, and thanks to the rapid growth of the eCommerce industry, more of such success stories are appearing. However, like all businesses, not everyone will be successful at selling on Amazon. Many have made mistakes that cost them to lose thousands of dollars even before starting the business.
We spoke to Benjamin Tan, 7 figure Amazon seller and founder of AMZ Family, a leading Amazon training community that has helped hundreds of people to create a 5-6 figure Amazon business, on the 3 mistakes you must avoid in order to start a successful Amazon business.
Don’t Sell Something Based On Gut Feeling
“I’ve been burnt many times before, selling products that I think can sell well, but only to have it flop. Since then, I never sell based on my gut feeling, I base my decisions purely on data, and this is what I tell my students to do if they don’t want to burn thousands of dollars selling the wrong product”, said Benjamin.
A common mistake that most beginners make is that they sell products that they like. Unfortunately, this often leads to them investing thousands of dollars in a product that ends up collecting dust in Amazon’s warehouse.
Instead, Benjamin recommends selling products that have been proven to sell well based on data. In his training community, AMZ Family, he recommends all of his students to use a product research tool called Helium10 and combined with his unique product research process, many of his students found success within their first two products and many have gone on to generate upwards of 5 figures a month.
Don’t Engage In A Price War
When trying to beat their competitors, most beginners often try to sell at a lower price thinking that customers will flock to them just because they have a “better deal”, but that’s not true. What you’ll find is that the majority of the customers will still go to your competitors, and all that’s left for you is a slim profit margin.
“Focus on creating a better offer than your competitors. That’s how you stand out and get customers coming to you”, advises Benjamin.
Benjamin teaches his students to create a better offer by either adding a free gift to your product or bundling it with other products to increase its perceived value.
“Don’t lower your price, always think about how you can make your offer irresistible for your competitors even at a premium price. This way you have a much higher profit margin and a profitable business!” said Benjamin.
Don’t Invest Too Much At The Start
Without proper knowledge, many inexperienced sellers often invest thousands of dollars in their inventory before proving that their product will sell well.
“I don’t know about you, but I love my money and I prefer to be safe with it!” jokes Benjamin.
Benjamin advises his students to get their inventory on Chinese wholesale websites like Alibaba where they can often get their inventory for as little as US$2 - US$4 per piece and sell it for US$30 - US$40. This allows him and his students to invest as little as US$1,000 for their first batch of inventory to test if the product will sell. Once you have proven that it’s a hot selling product, just order a larger quantity and repeat the process!
