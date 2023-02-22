Best Apps for Budget Travel

More or less every one of us loves traveling in some capacity. But, if we had to highlight one of the most common limitations to planning vacation, it would be, in most cases, money. Many people either fail to find good deals for their next trip or don’t want to spend beyond their planned budget.
It doesn’t matter if the trip involves domestic or an international vacation; every kind of travel involves certain indispensable expenses that you can’t push to the curbside. But what if we said that you can plan your trip a lot better?
There are a bunch of amazing apps that are developed for budget travelers who don’t want to overspend by availing of the best deals for flights, trains, hotels, food, etc. To make your life easier, we have managed to sort them out for you in this article.
- Cozy Cozy
When you are traveling to a different city, state, or country, one of the biggest expenses is the place you rent to stay. It could be a hotel room, a home-stay, or even a hostel if you are backpacking throughout the trip.
With Cozycozy, you get to put your destination, find a suitable accommodation that’s well-reviewed and compare how much it costs on different platforms like Airbnb, Booking, Vrbo, Expedia, etc. This allows you to find the best deal for the accommodation and book the property for the cheapest price when you are traveling.
- Tripcoin
One important factor about traveling on a budget is to keep a track of your expenses. When you are out on a vacation, it is normal to want to “splurge” out of your budget. Even though you planned the trip with a certain budget in mind, you will consistently have this thought play out in the back of your mind that it’s trip and you deserve to have fun.
Tripcoin is an expense-tracking application that works offline and enables you to keep track of all your spending for the trip. If you are traveling internationally and want to be cautious about overspending, the app has a currency converter, which allows you to convert the rates and ensure that you are spending within limits.
- TravelSpend
A lot similar to Tripcoin that deserves a mention is TravelSpend. It is also an expense travel that every budget traveler should have on their phone. The best thing about this app is the easy-to-use features and clean UI that enables you to track your daily expenses while you are traveling.
This app works offline and enables you to categorize your daily spending into categories like food, shopping, transportation, etc. so you can allocate your money for each activity every day and check back at the end of the day to see how much you have spent in total. The app is available for both Android and iOS app and app is 100% free to use. You also get access to a currency converter inside the app, which is always a benefit.
- Skiplagged
Although using this app might seem unreal, but trust us, its Real. This app helps you get the best deals on flights using a technique called “hidden city tracking.”
Let us give you an example of how it works.
The first thing you have to do is decide where you want to travel. Let’s assume you want to travel to Washington D.C. and you live in Las Vegas. When you look up flights between Las Vegas and Washington D.C. directly, the charges will be a lot higher.
However, this is where Skiplagged comes in. The website gives you a list of all the flights that have a halt or layover in Washington D.C. from Las Vegas. So, let’s assume a flight is from Las Vegas to New York but with a layover in Washington D.C. These kinds of flights cost way less than non-stop flights. So, if you want to book a flight on a budget, this is an app we’d recommend keeping in handy.
Side note: There could be issues with the luggage though. You might only be allowed to carry carry-on luggage, so keep that in mind.
- Splitwise
Planning a trip with your friends but don’t want to be left paying for everything by yourself? That’s where Splitwise comes in handy. This is a cost-splitting app that enables you to keep track of all the expenses you made throughout the trip and then divide them by the end to get everyone’s share back.
What’s great is that the split cost is sent as reminders via emails to the respective friends, so they can then directly process the payments via PayPal or Venmo.
- Hopper
Most of us often hold back on our travel plans because the airfare is so high. Flights can often cost you a hand and limb, especially when you are traveling to other countries in peak season.
This is where Hopper comes in. Hopper allows you to get the best deal on airfare, especially if you are traveling to a very touristy destination. You get direct notifications when the price drops or it alerts you about the right time to buy the tickets as well.
- AirHelp
While you must know about all the above-mentioned apps, you might not be aware of AirHelp. This is more or less a security app that enables you to get compensated in case of situations like lost luggage, or delayed or canceled flights.
Claiming compensation from the airlines can be a pain, which is one of the reasons why most people avoid going through the entire rectification process. With AirHelp, you won’t have to worry about doing the hard work. All you need to do is enter your flight details and wait. AirHelp will investigate the situation, find out how much the airline owes you, and then help reimburse that money to your account.
Conclusion
These are some of the top travel apps you need to know if you are planning a budget trip. Not only will it streamline your travel experience, but it will also enable you to avail the best deals and make the most out of your vacation.