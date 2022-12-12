Best Australia immigration and PR visa consultant in Hyderabad, India

Australia has become a popular destination for the immigrants. Many people from Hyderabad want to go to Australia to migrate, work, study, or invest. People get a lifetime chance only once to settle in Australia. There are many things that fresh applicants have to consider before applying for a visa to migrate to Australia. These things are as follows:
- How can I get permanent resident status in Australia?
- Which visa will help me to fulfill my ambition?
- In which country there are a lot of job opportunities?
- Which country has a great economy?
- Will the employers in Australia sponsor my visa?
- How can I get citizenship in Australia?
- Why Australia is considered as a safe country?
- How can I get an accommodation in Australia?
- Will I get the option to purchase a house in Australia?
Factors to be considered while searching for a consultant
There are many immigration consultants in Hyderabad, and you need to consider different factors before choosing one. Choosing a wrong consultant will be a waste of time and money. Consider the factors below and choose a right immigration consultant for yourself.
Communication skills
The consultants should have excellent communication skills. They should have friendly nature so that clients can tell their problems openly. The consultants should have the ability to resolve all the problems and guide the clients to make their visa application successful.
Knowledge of Australian immigration laws
Consultants should update their knowledge regarding Australian immigration laws. This will help in providing proper guidance to the clients. If the knowledge is not updated, it can cause delays and even the application can be rejected.
Branches of the consultancies
Before choosing a consultant, you need to ask about the branches and the addresses. If a consultancy has many branches, it can be considered as genuine. If there is only one branch, look for the reviews online before choosing any of such consultancies.
Social presence
Social presence of the consultancies is necessary as the clients place their reviews on the social media sites. These reviews will help you in choosing the best consultancy which can help you in fulfilling your ambition.
Services provided
You need to check the services provided by a consultancy of your choice. It is better to choose a one-stop client that will help in guiding about the whole process of applying for a visa.
Y-Axis Hyderabad
Y-Axis Hyderabad is the best consultant that provides all the required services necessary for a successful visa application. Hyderabad is a major city of South India. It is the largest city in Telangana.
Services that Y-Axis offers
Y-Axis has the mission of creating global Indians and the company helps its clients to fulfill their dream of going overseas. Y-Axis receives the enquires for the following
- Canada immigration consultants in Hyderabad
- Australia immigration consultants in Hyderabad
- Singapore consultancy in Hyderabad
- U.K. visa consultants in Hyderabad
- U.S.A. visa consultants in Hyderabad
Eligibility Evaluation Report
The eligibility report consists of the following:
- Score card which is based on points-based system which helps in the eligibility of the clients
- Country profile
- Occupation profile
- Documentation list
- Cost and time estimate
After finalizing everything, a clear contract is made and the fee is charged only if the application is successful. If the application does not get success, the fee is refunded.
Countries for which Y-Axis provides guidance
Besides Australia, there are many countries for which Y-Axis provides guidance.
- Canada
- Germany
- The USA
- The UK
- Austria
- Singapore
- Quebec
- Hong Kong
For each of the country, the procedure and rules of immigration are different. This also makes a difference in the cost of processing of the application.
Y-Axis services that clients can get
Clients want to migrate to Australia for different reasons and motives. Y-Axis provides the following services to its clients.
- Work Overseas
- Study Overseas
- Invest Overseas
- Visit Overseas
- Migrate Overseas
Get guidance for the visas
If you have plans to migrate to Australia, we will provide you guidance for different types of visas given below:
- PR visa
- Visitor visa
- Study visa
- Business visa
- Investor visa
- Dependent visa
Eligibility Criteria
You need to fulfill the eligibility criteria to migrate to Australia. Y-Axis will guide you regarding the eligibility criteria and you can also use the free tool to check your eligibility.
*Check your eligibility criteria for Australia, UK, Canada, and Germany through Y-Axis Score Calculator.
Y-Axis flagship services
Y-Axis provides many services and these are listed below.
- PR Visas: Canada, Australia,
- Migrate: Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, USA, Hong Kong, Austria, Quebec, Singapore, Denmark, and Austria,
- Study: Canada, Australia, France, UK, Germany, USA, Europe, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg
- Work: Canada, Canada –PNP, FSTP, Australia, Australia Skilled Migration, Australia Graduate Work Visa, TSS, UK Tier 2, USA H-1B, Hong Kong, QMAS, South Africa, and Ireland.
- Dependant Visas: Canada, Canada Parent Migration, Australia, Australia Parent Migration, UK, USA, and Belgium.
Y-Axis Free Counselling
If you have any plans to visit overseas, you can book a free counseling with Y-Axis, the leading immigration consultant.
