Best Autoflower Seeds for Sale 2023: Autoflowering Strain for the Highest Yield (Indoors and Outdoors)

Ever since the discovery of the Ruderalis cannabis subspecies and the consequent advancement of breeding technology, cannabis cultivation has become a whole lot easier. Autoflowers are the go-to choice for growers looking for a cannabis variety that is fast-finishing, easy to grow, and low maintenance. There are hundreds of autoflower strains to pick from - some low-yielding, while some produce massive yields that surpass that of their photoperiod counterparts.
This piece looks at some of the highest-yielding autoflower strains for 2023 indoors and outdoors. We also explore the factors to consider before picking the perfect autoflower to suit your needs, the best seed bank in the USA, and some autoflower FAQs. Without further ado, let’s begin…
Top 10 Best Yielding Autoflower Strains 2023
- #1 Critical Mass Autoflower Seeds: Best Overall Autoflower Strain
- #2 White Widow Autoflower Seeds: Easiest To Cultivate
- #3 Green Crack Autoflower Seeds: Out stock
- #4 Gold Leaf Autoflower Seeds: Best Strain For Unwinding
- #5 Wedding Cake Autoflower Seeds: Auto For Veteran Cannabis Consumers
- #6 Northern Lights Autoflower: Strain For Relaxation And Muscle Tension
- #7 Bruce Banner Auto: Go-to Strain For Elevated Moods And Energy Boost
- #8 Banana Kush Autoflower Seeds: Mouthwatering Blend Of Flavors
- #9 Lsd Autoflower: Top Choice For An Unique, Potent Psychoactive Experience
- #10 Blue Cheese Autoflower Seeds: Best Strain For Sleep
What is the best seed bank in the USA in 2023?
After considering the factors highlighted above, we consider the I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) seed bank as the best seed bank in the USA in 2023. The seed bank has a solid reputation that spans over a decade and has positioned itself as an authoritative source when it comes to cannabis seeds information (it has a host of cannabis cultivation materials). ILGM sells a wide range of cannabis seeds to suit novice and veteran growers' needs and skills. You can also be guaranteed great promotions, deals, and discounts while visiting the site.
With over 100 strains to choose from, ILGM is one of the top seed banks in the USA with the most comprehensive catalogue of seeds. The company partners with reputable breeders to provide cannabis cultivators - novices and veterans - with a wide range of top-tier seeds to choose from. ILGM also stocks seed variety packs (beginner, bestseller, high THC, and fast-growing) to suit the needs of different cultivators. One factor differentiating ILGM from other seed banks is that the seed bank offers free shipping to all US states without a minimum order. Lastly, ILGM accepts multiple payment options, which include bank transfers, cash, bitcoin, and credit cards.
#1 Critical Mass Autoflower Seeds
This auto variety contains an impressive CBD content of 5% and is one of the easiest strains to cultivate. Critical Mass auto is a top pick for medical and recreational consumers looking for a chilled-out, relaxing experience. This Indica-leaning hybrid results from a cross between the original Critical Mass and a Ruderalis strain. With THC levels that soar above the 20% mark, this is definitely one strain one must approach cautiously.
Although it is Indica dominant, Critical mass produces balanced effects. The excellent blend of physical and cerebral effects makes it a top candidate for patients with mild to chronic pain, inflammation, mental conditions, and muscle spasms. The seeds grow into compact plants with resinous buds that produce an earthy, pungent, and sweet aroma. Critical Mass auto grows from seed to maturity within 7 to 10 weeks and produces up to 500 to 600 grams per square meter indoors and between 200 and 400 grams per plant outdoors.
#2 White Widow Autoflower Seeds
If you are looking for a versatile, easy-to-grow, and high-yielding auto strain, there is no better bet than the White Widow auto. This revered strain comes from a long line of impressive, stable genetics that provides a euphoric, mellow, and relaxing high that lasts for hours. The Indica dominant variety results from a cross between the original White Widow (Brazilian Sativa × South Indian Indica) and a Ruderalis strain.
Regarding potency, White Widow auto boats moderate THC levels of 19%. Although the CBD content falls below the 1% mark, this strain is a highly popular medical choice. It is excellent for combating pain, inflammation, muscle spasms, insomnia, and appetite loss. White Widow auto produces up to 450 grams per square meter indoors and between 200 to 250 grams per plant outdoors.
#3 Green Crack Autoflower Seeds
This mouthwatering, Sativa-dominant strain is one of the most sought varieties on the market. With a distinct mango and citrus flavor, Green Crack is the right choice for an unforgettable wake-and-bake session. The Ruderalis variety keeps consumers energetic, euphoric, creative, and motivated while maintaining a relaxed and calm aura. Originally known as Cush, this strain gained prominence when legendary rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg tried it and renamed it Green Crack due to its potent cerebral effects.
This Ruderalis version of Green Crack is one of the most rewarding strains. Within a record 8 to 9 weeks, Green Crack auto grows from seed to maturity and produces quite the yield. The plants are short, sturdy, and resilient. They are resistant to common biotic and abiotic factors, making them an excellent pick for novice cultivators. This strain rewards growers with a whopping 500 to 650 grams /m2 indoors and between 300 and 400 grams per plant outdoors.
#4 Gold Leaf Autoflower Seeds
Grown by cannabis enthusiast and author Robert Bergman, Gold Leaf auto is one of the most revered strains out there. This Indica dominant hybrid boasts moderately high THC levels of 21% and up to 2% CBD. Its rich phytochemical composition makes it a top choice for many cannabis consumers - recreational and medical. Gold Leaf auto is the ideal strain to take after a long, tiresome day or week. The strain will keep you uplifted, relaxed, euphoric, calm, peaceful, and tension free. The hybrid is used therapeutically to combat pain, inflammation, fatigue, and sleep-related disorders.
Gold Leaf auto results from a cross between Gold leaf (Cornbread and Purple Urkle) and a Ruderalis dominant strain. This hybrid produces an enticing blend of flavors that keep consumers coming back for more - earthy, herbal, sweet, piney, and spicy. Gold Leaf auto is a delight to cultivate, requiring minimal attention and care. The strain grows from seed to maturity within 10 to 12 weeks. You can expect a yield of 400 to 500 grams /m2 indoors and 200 to 300 grams per plant outdoors.
#5 Wedding Cake Autoflower Seeds
Wedding Cake is probably one of the most known cannabis strains on the planet. The hybrid has, over the years, bagged multiple cannabis awards thanks to its stable genetics, impressive terpene profile, and outstanding effects. This auto version combines all these qualities with resilience, ease of growth, and high yields to create the ultimate strain. Wedding Cake auto is an Indica-leaning variety with soaring THC levels of 25%, making it best-suited for experienced consumers. The dense, trichome-covered buds produce an enticing sweet, vanilla, citrus, earthy, and ginger flavor.
Wedding Cake auto is a versatile strain that can be grown indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse. It is resistant to common pests and diseases and quite forgiving regarding fluctuations in environmental factors (humidity and temperature). The strain is ready for harvest 8 to 10 weeks from germination, allowing for multiple harvests per annum. Wedding Cake auto produces 500 grams per square meter indoors and up to 300 grams per plant outdoors.
#6 Northern Lights Autoflower Seeds
Indica lovers enjoy the relaxing, sedating, euphoric, and sedating effects associated with this almost pure Indica strain. The Northern Lights auto strain is 90% Indica, which makes its effects primarily body-centered. The 10% Sativa genetics helps to maintain a balance and prevent lethargy. With THC levels that linger around the 18% mark, this hybrid promises a potent experience suited for novice and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Northern Lights auto has a distinct pine, pungent, spicy, sweet, woody flavor.
This Ruderalis version of Northern Lights thrives in a warm, sunny environment. Indoor cultivators need to replicate the conditions to attain optimum results. The plants tend to grow bushy, so pruning is recommended to enhance light penetration and proper airflow. Northern Light autoflower matures in 10 weeks and produces 500 grams/m2 indoors and 200 grams per plant outdoors.
#7 Bruce Banner Autoflower Seeds
When it comes to strains that are guaranteed to stand the test of time and remain favorites among cannabis enthusiasts, Bruce Banner definitely tops that list. This legendary hybrid delivers a potent cerebral rush that couples perfectly with the subtle body stone for an unforgettable experience. Like its superhero alter ego, Bruce Banner auto is characterized by massive, dark green buds. The only difference is that instead of rage, this strain causes deep happiness that lasts for hours. This Sativa-dominant auto strain is one of the most potent varieties on this list, spotting THC levels that surpass the 25% mark. When combusted, a diesel, sweet, and earthy aroma fills the room.
Bruce Banner auto is quite a difficult strain to cultivate; hence it is best reserved for intermediate or expert cannabis growers. Due to the massive buds, the strain is susceptible to bud rot. Growers are advised to maintain optimum temperature and humidity settings to keep the botrytis at bay. After a 10 to 12-week growth cycle, Bruce Banner auto produces 400 to 500 grams per square meter indoors. The hybrid produces 200 to 300 grams per plant in an outdoor setup.
#8 Banana Kush Autoflower Seeds
Let’s be honest; it is impossible to resist Kush genetics. Banana Kush auto results from an OG Kush X Banana Sensi Seeds X White Widow X South Indian Indica autoflower cross. The result is an Indica-leaning strain with THC levels of 20%. The strain strikes the perfect balance of cerebral and physical effects, making it an excellent daytime/evening toke. Banana Kush auto is a fan favorite for various reasons: it has mouthwatering flavors, provides a potent experience, and has multiple therapeutic applications. The strain helps with appetite loss, pain, muscle spasms, and insomnia.
Banana Kush auto seeds grow into compact, short plants, making them ideal for growers with limited vertical space. This strain is quite difficult to cultivate and hence is not recommended for amateur growers. Cultivators should provide 18+ hours of light, 40% to 50% humidity, and temperatures between 26 to 29 degrees Celsius for optimum yields. Banana Kush auto produces 600 to 650 grams/m2 indoors and up to 250 grams per plant outdoors.
#9 LSD Autoflower Seeds
Have you ever consumed a strain that provides effects that border psychedelic? LSD auto is the type of strain that will have you experiencing time dilation and mild visuals, especially in high doses. Boasting a whopping 24% THC, this strain promises consumers an unforgettable ride. LSD auto is a near-balanced hybrid resulting from a cross between the original LSD (Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1) and a Ruderalis strain. Potency is not the only factor that attracts consumers to this strain: LSD auto has an impressive terpene profile that provides enticing aromas and flavors that excite the olfactory system and awaken the palate.
LSD was an already impressive, resilient, high-yielding strain, so adding Ruderalis genetics added to its appeal. This auto version grows within record time, allowing for multiple harvests yearly. The strain thrives indoors and outdoors and produces 400 grams per square meter and up to 200 grams per plant, respectively.
#10 Blue Cheese Autoflower Seeds
Blue Cheese is the go-to option for cannabis consumers looking for relaxing and peaceful effects after a long day. This potent Indica dominant strain provides a soothing physical high that gets rid of all the tension and aches from the body. The berry, cheese, and earthy flavors draw you in, leaving a refreshingly sweet aftertaste. Blue Cheese auto combines fast-finishing, resilient Ruderalis genetics with original Blue Cheese genetics to create a powerhouse with potent effects and massive yields. This Indica-leaning hybrid treats consumers to above-average THC levels of 19% and up to 2% CBD.
Blue Cheese auto’s natural resistance to pests, diseases, and other pathogens makes it an ideal choice for novice cultivators. The plants do exceptionally well in controlled and open environments, showcasing their versatility. Blue Cheese auto grows from seed to maturity within 10 to 12 weeks and produces 400 to 500 grams/m2 indoors and 200 to 250 grams per plant outdoors.
Buying Guide: Who Has the Best Autoflowering Seeds in The USA?
When picking the right autoflower seeds, working with the right seed bank is of utmost importance. A reputable seed bank sells top-tier cannabis seeds with a high germination rate, thus guaranteeing your success. With so many seed banks in the USA, growers face multiple options that make it nearly impossible to settle on one. We understand this, and that’s why we have come up with this section - to make the process as seamless as possible. We have compiled a list of qualities that a premium seed bank should possess, and we have also included a recommendation that meets all the criteria.
Qualities of a good seed bank
Reputable with a proven track record: how long has the seed bank been in operation? What is its track record? By inspecting the site's authenticity and looking at multiple online reviews, you can gauge the reputation of a seed bank. Look at how fellow growers rate its quality of seeds, germination rate, and after-sales services.
Seamless communication and excellent customer service: having an open line of communication with a seed bank makes the entire ordering, shipping, and growing process smooth. A good seed bank is easy to reach and offers assistance whenever needed. Additionally, they should have a return shipping or money-back guarantee in case of an unfulfilled order or if the seeds do not germinate.
Competitive prices: what is cannabis seed shopping without a discount, free seeds, or buy one get one free offer? Look for a seed bank that offers competitive prices and generous incentives. Compare different seed banks before settling on one to ensure you get the best option.
Fast and discreet shipping: look for a seed bank that will ship and deliver your seeds within record time. Waiting for weeks or months should never be the case. Additionally, the seeds should be delivered discretely in an inconspicuous package to maintain discretion.
How to choose the best autoflower seeds
Now that you have a reputable seed bank to work with, how do you choose the right autoflower seeds? Well, the answer depends on several factors, such as your level of experience, whether you want to grow your plant indoors or outdoors, if you want THC or CBD-rich strains, and whether you are a home or commercial grower.
As you can see from the autoflower strains highlighted above, most are very easy to cultivate. This makes them an excellent pick for novice cultivators looking to advance their growing skills. Most autos require regular pruning and setting the environmental conditions at optimum levels to keep pests and diseases at bay. Most seed banks, like ILGM, provide strain descriptions that include growth difficulty. Look for a strain that matches your cultivation experience level.
Are you planning to grow your autoflowers indoors or outdoors? Indica strains tend to be short, compact, and bushy, making them ideal for grow spaces with limited vertical space, such as grow rooms, cabinets, spare bedrooms, or balconies. Sativa autos grow quite tall and thus thrive in a more open environment. Another factor to consider is discretion: if you value your privacy and want to keep your cultivation process a secret, an indoor set-up with an odor neutralizer is best suited.
Autoflower strains come in different potencies and cannabinoid compositions. High THC strains tend to be used recreationally, while high CBD strains are used therapeutically. You can pick either of the two or pick a strain with an equal THC: CBD ratio to enjoy both worlds.
Lastly, commercial growers are advised to go for high-yielding autoflower strains - like the ones highlighted above. Another factor they should consider is how fast the strain completes its growth cycle. A fast-growing auto strain allows for multiple harvests per year, leading to greater profit margins. Home growers can go for any strain, although a high-yielding one leads to a bigger stash.
FAQ
What are autoflower strains?
Autoflowers are cannabis plants that innately have the ability to switch from the vegetative to the flowering stage. This is unlike photoperiod plants, which require light cycles to change from 16/8, 18/6, or 20/4 to 12/12 to start flowering.
How are autoflowers created?
Autoflowers are created by crossing a female Sativa/Indica/hybrid strain with a male Ruderalis variety. Ruderalis plants are generally hardy and can survive in a host of environments. The plants originated from Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, areas known for extreme climate.
The Ruderalis plants grow freely in those areas. They are genetically predisposed to switch from one growth stage to the next within a specified period rather than depending on light changes. When crossed with Indica/Sativa/hybrid strains, the resulting strain possesses these traits, hence the name autoflower.
Who is best suited to grow autoflowers?
Autoflowers are popular among the following cannabis cultivators:
- Novice cultivators that require easy-to-grow strains to help them advance their skills
- Are cultivating cannabis in areas where sunlight is limited, such as the Northern Hemisphere.
- Those looking for fast-finishing, low-maintenance strains
- Anyone growing in a space where vertical space is limited.
- Those that do not have space to separate the plants while in different grow spaces. Autos allow cultivators to grow plants that are in the seedling, vegetative, and flowering stages together.
What are the best conditions to grow autoflowers?
For outdoor cultivators, autoflowers have minimum requirements - ensure that the temperatures are above 10°C. In an indoor setup, growers need to expose the plants to 18 hours of light and 6 hours of darkness until the plants are ready for harvest.
Which is the highest-yielding autoflower strain?
There are several high-yielding autoflower strains on the market. These include;
- Green Crack auto - 650 grams/m2
- Critical mass auto - 500 to 600 grams/m2
- Banana Kush auto - 550g/m2
Which is the fastest-finishing autoflower strain?
The top 3 fastest-finishing autoflower strains include;
- Purple Lemonade - 8 weeks
- Green Crack - 8 weeks
- Amnesia Haze - 8 weeks
What are the telltale signs that autoflowers are flowering?
Autoflowers start to display their sex (preflower) during the vegetative phase. Female autoflower plants have white hairs protruding from the calyxes, while pollen sacs characterize males. During this time, the plants are a week or two away from transitioning into the flowering phase.
Wrapping up
We believe this piece equips you with all the knowledge you need to pick your next favorite autoflower strain. From top wake-and-bake strains to varieties that will provide a sedating and totally relaxing experience, nothing is left to chance. Autoflowers are quite easy to cultivate, and finding a strain that suits your needs makes cultivation a straightforward process. We hope you succeed exceedingly in your next cultivation endeavor, but for now - goodbye.
