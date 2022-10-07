Best Bed Sheets Brands In India

Looking for the best bed sheets? It is not surprising in the current scenario since people have a thing for the best bed sheet brand in India, and this is something that works both as a style statement and also ensures quality and comfort alike. In your quest to find the best bed sheet brand, you will come across several names and companies already engaged in the sector. In fact, India has become a melting pot of the finest bed sheets, crafted from the best materials and sporting some of the most alluring designs that you will ever find! This has made it a huge market for the industry and several leading domestic and global brands have since forayed into this segment, including large industrial behemoths as well.
At the same time, there has been a marked change in the way bed sheets have been perceived in the country over all these years. Bed sheets were earlier taken as home linen items that would serve both utilitarian and functional purposes alike. Nowadays, home furnishing sectors are already seeing the rise and emergence of several names that can lay claim to the title of being the best bed sheets brands in the country. In fact, to be honest, bed sheets are not as unimportant as some may still think. Your home interiors are always reflective of your own personality along with your taste, style, and sense of class. Hence, bed sheets are the best manifestations of how you perceive your own aesthetic sense and how well your home looks at the same time to visitors.
The last few years have seen a proliferation in home linen products, driven by the surging popularity of this category throughout the country. There has been skyrocketing demand for well-crafted and high-quality bed sheets along with bed covers, comforters, quilts, cushion covers, pillow covers, and even Dohars among other specialty items. These come in diverse designs and patterns while showcasing various colours at the same time. They are often the storehouse of imaginative prints and appliqué work along with enchanting embroidery and a fusion of styles that cover the entire spectrum between ultra-modern and richly traditional. There is a huge market for the finest home linen as more people realize its importance and wish to showcase the same at home. This has led to a scenario where it can be quite confusing to find the best bed sheets after filtering and comparing across the entire online sphere. This is where leading brands can make your task somewhat easier across the board. They can help you discover some of the finest products that virtually guarantee unmatched quality and comfort for users. You can also check them out on parameters like their longevity, aesthetics, fabric/material, comfort, and overall sync with your home interior design style. Find the top bed sheets after doing your homework on the leading manufacturers and brands in the market. This guide will help you out immensely in this regard as well.
Why the right bed sheets matter
Why should you be obsessed with finding the best bed sheets? How do they actually matter? You will be surprised to know that these are synonymous with a lot of positive aspects in your life. Here are some of the reasons that can be listed in a nutshell:
1. The right bed sheet is not just a utilitarian item. It contributes towards your home décor theme and interior design patterns. It showcases your taste, style and class, while also creating wonderful looks at home. This is one of the biggest aspects behind choosing bed sheets, i.e. the aesthetic component of the equation. The right bed sheet will be a direct reflection and manifestation of your own personality not just to your own sensibilities, but also those of visitors and family members.
2. It does impart a special touch to your bedroom. Choosing the finest bed sheets online will add a special look and vibe to your bedroom. You will benefit from the elegant, classy, and sophisticated ambience created by the addition of a lovely bed sheet to the mix. It will naturally make your bedroom come alive and make you want to spend more time relaxing here.
3. Positivity is always desirable. The better your home linen, the better the impact on your brain and nerves. You will find yourself happier and more productive since aesthetic elegance does play a part in mental stimulation, relaxation, and creativity.
4. Comfort is always a key equation in the whole procedure of choosing the best bed sheets. The bed sheet should be comfortable enough to lull you gently to sleep or make you have fun or feel soothed while you are relaxing in the bedroom. This is another aspect that will naturally emphasize the importance of picking the right bed sheet.
Hence, as you can see, there are several factors that greatly contribute towards how you perceive your bed sheets and this is where you should only set store by the leading bed sheets brands that you find available in the market. Now that you know more about the importance of selecting a suitable bed sheet, how about a list of the leading brands that you will find in this category? Read on for more!
Top Bed Sheet Brand- Your Options
When it comes to choosing bed sheets online, here are some of the top choices that are worth considering by all means. You should always keep these names in mind whenever you buy bed sheets. However, bear in mind that thorough comparisons of all these brands and their products are always the need of the hour and you should not miss out on the same by all means.
1. SPACES-
Who hasn’t heard of SPACES? This is a brand name that is synonymous with the best bed sheets and has stolen a march clearly over all its rivals with pioneering technologies and superior comfort. SPACES offers premier bed sheets which are reputed for being easy to clean and wash and also their soft and sophisticated feel. They also come with unique technologies pertaining to colour retention as well. SPACES also offers bed sheets with several innovative attributes including anti-bacterial properties, anti-viral features and temperature regulating features. These are especially helpful in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, considering how respiratory health is an important component of healthy and happy lifestyles. There are several anti-microbial bed sheets from the brand which ensure the swift absorption of odours as well.
But what makes this brand truly special is its commitment, not just to its consumers but to the environment as well. The brand’s manufacturing plants are outfitted with water treatment plants, so they carry out all operations using purified, recycled water. With this, SPACES recycles over seven billion litres of water annually, reducing dependence on freshwater sources. They are also a big name in sustainable farming, prioritising the use of sustainable cotton across their one lakh acres of land. Their facilities consistently score very high on the environment indices with high water and energy efficiency.With over 2.6 laks trees planted to improve green cover and over fifty five thousand kilograms of carbon dioxide saved annually through their energy conservation efforts, it’s no wonder that SPACES leads the market in mindful living!
You can expect SPACES bed sheets in superior thread counts along with lovely prints and soothing shades. Pure cotton bed sheets are readily available here at SPACES and they will delight true connoisseurs immensely to say the least. SPACES bed sheets are great to touch and feel and the color retention technology is a massive plus point, meaning that you get to use these bed sheets for long durations without worrying about the colour fading away at any time. This brand is one of the top ones for finding almost all types of bed sheets that one can desire, if you consider breathability, comfort, pure fabric, and softness as your parameters. You will also find a variety of bed sheet types and sizes online. The thread counts are on the higher side as mentioned, and the designs are simply awe-inspiring at times! These bed sheets from SPACES are immensely friendly towards your skin and they come with the features that have been mentioned earlier. The colour will remain intact and these breathable bed sheets will also keep particles and viruses successfully at bay.
SPACES bed sheets come in various sizes including the following:
● Double
● Single
● Large
● Fitted
You can also take your pick from several colour options including the following:
● Coral
● Grey
● Dark Blue
● Mustard
● Cream
● Light Green
● Pink
● Orange
● Red
● Teal
● Green
● Tan
● Multicolor
● Yellow
● White
● Ivory
● Golden
● Assorted
● Chocolate
● Blue
● Beige
● Black
● Brown
Buying the best bed sheets from SPACES- Things worth knowing
You will find several types of bed sheets as mentioned at SPACES. This will help you get not only comfortable and fulfilling sleep and relaxation, but also a sense of aesthetics and décor that is truly hard to match otherwise! You will find a high thread count and superior weaving for unmatched quality here at SPACES. The brand offers bed sheets which are breathable since they are crafted from the finest-quality cotton material. The dyes are all AZO-free for the bed sheets. This enhances their safety quotient, especially for those who have vulnerable or sensitive skin types. You can also get a huge mood board in terms of the available colour, pattern, and size options available. There are options for every season and reason here while you can use online filters to quickly narrow down your options based on your preferences.
Some of the popular products available include the following:
● Bamboo Charcoal Bed Sheets- These are crafted from 100% cotton while coming with anti-odor and anti-bacterial attributes alongside. They are innovative options for every bedroom.
● Anti-Viral- These have anti-viral attributes while offering 99.9% safety against any germs that cause diseases.
● CO2 Pure- These come with air purifying materials which help in mineralizing and absorbing harmful greenhouse gases. They also offer 99.9% anti-bacterial attributes, along with 100% cotton material. They also sport anti-odor properties alongside.
● Hygro Cotton- These bed sheets ensure pure and 100% cotton along with fabric that has temperature regulation attributes of +2/-2 degrees at the same time.
● Other notable bedsheet collections by SPACES include the Ritu Kumar collection, Rangana range of bed linen and more. The Ritu Kumar collection comes from the design powerhouse, who has crafted intricate bed and bath linen products to elevate your home. The Rangana collection is a special, limited edition festive collection of bedsheets and comforters whose designs honour the culture and tradition of India at large.
There are several traditional and impeccably crafted bed sheets available for buyers as well. SPACES is one of the finest repositories of the best bed sheets that you will find anywhere in the country.
2. Bombay Dyeing
Bombay Dyeing is arguably the oldest such market player in this space. This is a legacy brand that is synonymous with quality, style, and comfort. It offers premier bed sheets that are crafted from the best polyester or cotton while also offering impeccable designs which cater to bigger and wider buyer groups. It was once a brand only for the elite although it has gone mainstream over a long period of time ever since. Bombay Dyeing bed sheets are available on several platforms and with many distributors. There are several price points for all types of buyers. The thread counts are decent and usually vary between 200-800 though some also sport 1,000 on this parameter. With thread counts till 400, the overall experience is bound to be quite pleasant. Bombay Dyeing harnesses its rich legacy over so many years and is certainly one of the best brands in the space.
3. Portico New York
This is a global brand that seeks to harness a similar universal template that can appeal to everyone in this segment. It was launched here in the year 2004. It is one of the most well-known home furnishing and bed sheet companies in the country. The brand is also synonymous with a modern design outlook and offers aesthetically appealing solutions for customers. It is more suited for those living in metropolitan areas or with predominantly urban tastes and preferences as well. Accents vary across the brand and you will find several bed sheet options worth integrating into your home décor theme or layout. You can also find several queen size and king size options which will be the right fit for your bedroom alongside. This brand is known for the quality of its designs which are no less than contemporary works of art.
4. Jaipur Fabric
A brand that is Indian and exotic in its essence, Jaipur Fabric is a manifestation of the rich traditions of Jaipur. The city is already reputed for its wonderful colours, patterns, and prints. The name indicates how Rajasthani colours and artwork combine to create magic with several artifacts and other items. The boho-chic style of bed sheets is a big draw at this brand. The printed cotton options are high on the quality and design quotient alike. The soft fabrics are another plus point for users by all means. The products are readily available across multiple platforms and there are other options available as well. There are single, king and queen size bed sheets available for discerning customers.
5. Swayam
Swayam is a leading brand that is also Indian at its core. It is known for its unique and catchy prints along with its production of the premier bed sheet varieties of the country. There are multiple choices that you can check out at Swayam in this regard. The company is known for more than 550 designs in its line-up and these also encompass vibrant and colorful prints along with other patterns like bright designs, pastels and other templates. There are bed sheets ranging from 120-800TC and they are available at varying price points. There are types like fitted, double, extra-large, and single. There are options to suit almost every size of bed. The collections are tailored for various special occasions and also for regular users.
6. Raymond
Raymond is synonymous with quality bed sheets and a sheer trail of sophistication that everyone associates the brand with. The bed sheets from Raymond are impeccable and suited for almost every household. There is an innate fascination of the brand towards colours and décor accents which are English in their essence and this is quite visible when you observe the prints and the designs that manifest themselves impeccably on their bed sheets.
Raymond is a lot about old world charm and class and this is the effect that it promises to usher into Indian households. Raymond also has varying price points, making it affordable on the pocket for almost every buyer. The fabric used is simply of the highest quality in this case. Raymond has been a textile sector innovator from 1925 onwards. It is also one of the oldest in this space. The thread count is quite good and the fabric is also durable and long-lasting. Raymond is readily available across platforms for buyers.
7. D’ Décor
D’ Décor is one of the leading names in the list of bed sheet brands. It offers crisp and premium sheets that sport an elegant and luxuriant air by themselves. This brand is synonymous with having Bollywood superstars as its brand ambassadors. It offers the right options for every type of buyer with products which are resistant to both fire and water. This is more of a luxury brand and does not cater to everyone. Buyers will find several geometric, abstract, graphics-based, ethnic, solid, floral, and striped patterns and prints on these bed sheets. There are several styles and designs that can be examined before making the right choice. There are double king and queen bed sheets along with their single counterparts as well. This is a brand that is synonymous with luxury above all else.
8. Trident
Trident is another name in the bed sheet universe that has risen above the competition. Trident is already a popular choice for several families and homes in India and offers varied products including finely crafted bed sheets. Trident Aroma has already attained success in the gifting segment for bed sheets for a new home, any festival, and so on. The bed sheets sport modern and comfortable designs while the aromas are also a talking point. This is a total sensory experience for users at all times. These bed sheets reek of luxury quite literally. They are some of the most unique options available in this product category.
9. Divine Casa
Divine Casa is a rapidly-growing brand in the home furnishings segment. It has carved a niche for itself in this space. The bed sheets are made of the finest cotton and offer the best softness and comfort alike. The sheets also sport several types of designs and colours at the same time. The brand offers daily bed sheets that last long and take care of all your basic needs with ease. The prints are also well-known on these bed sheets. They are high-quality offerings which offer greater value through competitive price points.
10. Story@Home
Story@Home is a brand that caters more to the practical and functional side of things. There are bed sheets available for all types of beds and rooms, along with a variety of prints, patterns, colours, and designs as well. There are bed sheets which have thread counts varying between 180 and 300TC while the daily linen will be long-lasting and ensure good sleeping experiences for users. Story@Home products are readily available across various channels and platforms for users as well.
Choosing the best bed sheets- Your desired criteria
You should always have a set of criteria while choosing the best bed sheets in your arsenal. Here are some of the points that automatically choose themselves in this regard:
1. Fabric or Material- This is one of the most defining factors for any bed sheet as you already know. Every individual has his/her own preferences in terms of material and fabric for bed linen. Those looking for something that is on the lighter side may opt for sheets which are crafted from cotton-poplin mixtures in some cases. Those who want more breathability during hot summers and better comfort in the winters will naturally go for 100% pure cotton bed sheets. The softness of cotton is also something that many people are attracted to. Cotton polyester is free from wrinkles and is also quite affordable. However, this is not preferred by every type of buyer since it does not have the allure of pure and supreme cotton. Linen is one of the good alternatives during the summer season. It can create a soothing or cooling impact while absorbing body heat nicely as well. There is a propensity to go for linen that gets softer after washing.
2. Breathable Attributes- Bed linen may be colored or designed in a manner that ensures greater breathability at all times. This could be another game-changer while using the bed sheet on a regular basis. You should make sure that chemical-free techniques are used for your chosen bed sheets and also that they are suitable for sensitive skin types. The composition of the fabric and its weave also contributes towards overall breathability.
3. Patterns and Templates- The bed sheet that you choose should always stand out for its aesthetics and design. This is a highly subjective affair and you should go with styles and templates that are in sync with your personality and tastes. You can choose bed sheets that have floral, geometric, abstract, ethnic, and striped design patterns. Those seeking newer options should select themed designs or those that draw inspiration from real-life items. Bed sheets in solid colours or patterns are also preferred by many people since they complement various home décor themes neatly.
4. Weaving Aspects- The weave of the bed sheet will have a direct impact on its overall appeal, look, feel, comfort, and softness levels. The types of weaving that are most prevalent include Percale and Sateen. The former is better for those who sweat at bed time, with its refreshing feel. The latter is known for its smoother and satin-like texture along with being heavy and soft simultaneously.
5. Thread Counts- These are important figures since they speak of the quality of a bed sheet that you wish to take home. The fine nature of the material will be influenced directly by the threat count. The higher thread count of a bed sheet means that it will offer supreme comfort and quality. However, make sure that the bed sheet does not have any softeners made of silicone which vanish after washing it only once. You should ideally look for pure and 100% cotton with a good thread count for superior comfort. Other options include Egyptian cotton, Pima cotton, combed cotton and a lot more. You should choose your bed sheet wisely after looking at all these aspects with care.
6. Fit and Size- You should of course choose the right size for your bed sheet, depending on your bed and also the fit matters. The sheet should fit your mattress neatly without being excessively big or too small in any case. You will find several options in this case, including king and queen size bed sheets along with double, single and kids’ bed sheets options.
7. Sustainable Practices- Consumers today understand the urgency of environmental protection and care about how their products are made. You should consider buying your bedsheets from a brand that cares about the environment and ensures sustainable manufacturing processes. From ethical farming methods to using green manufacturing techniques, there are brands today that are leading the charge in creating a better future. Buying your bedsheets from such brands will help in promoting good practices in the market, leading to a better tomorrow for us all.
Care and maintenance tips
You should also gain some more information about the ways of taking care of your bed sheet and other home linen. It all depends on the material that you have chosen and also the design. You should invest a little time and energy into the whole process. This is essential since bed sheets are long-term investments, contributing directly towards your sleep quality each night. Hence, make sure that you comply with the care instructions given for varying materials that are mentioned with the products in question.
Here are some general tips and tricks that will also help you greatly in this regard:
● You should carefully and impeccably launder your bed sheets. Make sure that you dry them regularly. This will help in the removal of dust and other particles, while contributing to their continued aesthetic appeal. You should also dry and wash bed sheets separately from your other bedding and linen. This will ensure a completely germ-free experience. Those bed sheets with holes and stains should not be re-used at all if you can help it.
● You should always wash the bed sheets periodically by using a washing solution which does not contain any detergent. This should also come without any bleach.
● You should dry the bed sheets at a lower heat level in order to prevent them shriveling up and shrinking.
● You should only iron them whenever it is necessary.
● Always go for high-quality and premium materials or fabrics that will last you for a long time to come. This includes 100% or pure cotton bed sheets. They will only become softer with washing and can be dried easily as per expert recommendations.
● First wash the bed sheet before using it. You can also iron the same sometimes after usage, in order to keep wrinkles away.
Here are some storage tips for bed sheets that you should keep in mind:
1. Always keep your bed sheets away from exposure towards direct sunlight. This should be done as much as possible. If you have to store your bed sheets for a lengthy duration, make sure that you buy a proper kit for storage. This will help your sheets stay pristine without fading away due to direct sunlight exposure.
2. Ensure that your bed sheets are not in proximity to any hard or edgy surfaces which may lead to holes, scratches, and other damages. You should look for a sheet protector that you can place on the bed as well. This will help in keeping your bed sheet damage-free.
3. Ensure that your bed sheet is safe from your pets and also ensure that they remain dry before storing the same. Wash your bed sheets periodically after some weeks and fully dry them before you store them.
These handy tips and tricks will help you care for your bed sheets and ensure that they remain in pristine condition at all times. This guide will thus help you identify and discover the best bed sheets and the leading brands that offer the same. Take note of the above-mentioned parameters for helping you choose the right options. Premier brands like SPACES and others have vast collections that are suitable for every type of user. Check out different product types and compare accordingly.