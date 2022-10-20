Best Canada immigration and PR visa consultant in Delhi, India

People do not want to take any risks when they want to move overseas. People do not want to waste their time and career opportunities as the visa and immigration process take a lot of time. People get the lifetime opportunity of settling into another country only once.
The prospects need to have all the means so that they can complete the journey of applying for a visa successfully and migrate to their desired country. There are many foreign destinations where people want to migrate and Canada is one of the favourite destinations.
What do fresher’s think?
Fresh candidates may have a lot of confusion while applying for a visa for the first time. They may have many questions, which are as follows:
• Will I get an opportunity to work in Canada?
• What are the different types of visas which I can apply to migrate to Canada?
• How can I become a permanent resident in Canada?
• What is the time of processing for different types of visas?
• Will I get the option of sponsoring my dependents?
• What are the prices for different types of visas?
• What is the process of getting an accommodation in Canada?
• How can I apply for different types of visas?
• How to seek a job in Canada?
Y-Axis is a company in Delhi that can answer to all these questions.
Choosing an immigration and visa consultant
People who want to migrate to Canada or any other country have to contact a consultant company that can help and provide guidance to apply for a certain kind of visa. Certain factors need to be considered and these factors are discussed below:
Proper guidance should be provided
Consultants provide guidance for different types of visas. They will let the applicants know about the type of visas for which they are eligible. Canada has introduced different types of programs and the candidates have to apply for a visa under these programs. Consultants need to have the knowledge of these programs to provide guidance.
Resolving complex issues
There are situations in which the applicants face complex issues regarding their applications. The consultants need to have the capability to resolve these issues so that the applicants can send their applications successfully and get the visa.
Application should be presentable
The visa application should be presented in an appropriate manner. Everything should be clearly mentioned as it has to be verified by different authorities. All the information available in the application is verified. The consultants can come to help the applicants in this case. They will help in filling out the application form and make the application presentable.
Immigration rules knowledge
The immigration consultants need to have the knowledge of the immigration rules of all the countries. The rules of immigration keep changing and the consultants need to have updated knowledge of these rules. The updated knowledge will help in processing of the visa application smoothly.
Y-Axis Delhi
The first office of Y-Axis was started at Nehru Place. Now the people of Delhi approach the company to get the information about the visa application process. The company also has a coaching center at 23 Barakhamba Road at Connaught Place. Here coaching for IELTS is provided to the applicants. Other branches are available in Gurgaon and Noida.
Why approach Y-Axis Delhi?
Y-Axis was started as a company in 1999 and till now, it has sent millions of people to different countries to work, invest, migrate, or visit. People come to the Delhi office for free counseling sessions. Y-Axis will help the prospects in shortlisting the countries where they can go to achieve their goal and fulfill their ambition of migrating overseas.
Y-Axis has more than 20 years of experience in providing quality services to its clients. Many success stories are available which tell about the number of people that Y-Axis has guided to migrate to different countries.
Services provided by Y-Axis
People usually come to Y-Axis to enquire for Canada immigration. People in Delhi look for
• Canada work permit agent in Delhi
• Canada immigration consultants in Delhi
• Canada education consultants in Delhi
Y-Axis provides guidance for all these aspects and helps the candidates to apply for the visa to work, study, or migrate.
The services provided by Y-Axis are as follows
• Resume Writing Services
• LinkedIn Marketing
• Resume Marketing
One-stop solution for migration to different countries
Y-Axis provides guidance to migrate to the following countries:
• Australia
• Canada
• Germany
• The USA
• The UK
• Austria
• Singapore
• Quebec
• Hong Kong
Types of services
Y-Axis provides the following types of services:
• Work Overseas
• Study Overseas
• Invest Overseas
• Visit Overseas
• Migrate Overseas
Coaching Services
Language proficiency is a part of eligibility criteria for immigration to any country. The countries prefer the score of the following exams to qualify for migration:
• PTE
• IELTS
• TOEFL
• GRE
• GMAT
• SAT
Y-Axis Delhi provides coaching for all these exams. Candidates can go for online or offline coaching. The timings of the classes are flexible.
Guidance for visas
Y-Axis provides guidance for the following types of visas:
• PR Visa
• Visitor Visa
• Study Visa
• Business Visa
• Investor Visa
• Dependent Visa
Y-Axis flagship services
Y-Axis provides many services and these are listed below.
• PR Visas: Canada, Australia,
• Migrate: Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, USA, Hong Kong, Austria, Quebec, Singapore, Denmark, and Austria,
• Study: Canada, Australia, France, UK, Germany, USA, Europe, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg
• Work: Canada, Canada –PNP, FSTP, Australia, Australia Skilled Migration, Australia Graduate Work Visa, TSS, UK Tier 2, USA H-1B, Hong Kong, QMAS, South Africa, and Ireland.
• Dependant Visas: Canada, Canada Parent Migration, Australia, Australia Parent Migration, UK, USA, and Belgium.
Y-Axis Free Counselling
