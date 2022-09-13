Best Canada Immigration and PR visa consultant in Hyderabad, India

Many people in the world want to settle abroad, but they do not want to waste their precious time and career. You will get only one or two chances to settle abroad, and you will not want to give up this lifetime opportunity. You may contact an immigration consultant who can guide you in making your application successful.
You can go to any of the foreign destinations of your choice. Different countries provide different methods or pathways which will help the immigrants to migrate to a country successfully. Fresh applicants may face problems as they might have confusion and many questions can come into their minds.
What do applicants think?
These questions include
• What are the different types of visas I can apply for?
• Do I have the option of sponsoring my spouse and children?
• What is the cost of applying for a visa?
• How much funds do I need to migrate to a particular country?
• Which country is best for studying?
• Which country provides a lot of career opportunities?
• Which country will provide the option of studying through a tourist visa?
• Do I need a job offer to migrate to a country?
• Do I have the option to work after completing my studies?
• Which country has low living expenses?
• In which country I can get permanent residency?
• How can I apply for citizenship in a country?
Choosing an immigration consultant
There are many factors that should be considered before hiring an immigration consultant. Some of these considerations are discussed here.
Know about the branches
You need to enquire whether the consultant you are choosing has a single branch or different branches in the home country and abroad. If there is only one branch, check the size of the company and its market reputation. The reviews of its clients should be checked.
Check personal attention
Individuals need to check how much attention the consultants pay to their profile. If the consultant pays attention to the problems and provides solutions, then the consultant is genuine.
Background check
The background of each consultant has to be checked. The background should not include any fraudulence or any other negative record. Penalization records should also be checked. If the background is not checked, people may get trapped in a fraud or their application process may get delayed.
Services
You need to check the services that an immigration consultant provides to its clients. These services include coaching services, foreign education, success ratio, knowledge update, and many others. The company should have the experience in handling all the situations so that the services can be provided successfully and the applications can be submitted successfully.
References
Individuals need to look at the references of the consultants. They can contact the clients of the consultant and read their reviews online. No consultant will promise that they can help in processing the visa application successful. They can only guide the people regarding the requirements needed, interviews, language tests, and many more.
Check the knowledge and expertise of the consultant
Applicants have to check the expertise and knowledge of a consultant. The consultants have to update their knowledge regularly to know about the new rules of a country. These updates will help in the processing of the applications easily. If the knowledge is not updated, it can lead to the delay in the processing.
Take the interview of the consultant
It is better to interact with a consultant through an interview. The applicants ask different types of questions to check the expertise and knowledge of a consultant. They should ask genuine questions to determine whether the consultant will be able to resolve the problems and handle critical situations.
Y-Axis is a famous consultant and it has many branches in India and abroad. Let us know more about the organization.
Y-Axis at Hyderabad
Hyderabad is a major city in South-Central India and it is the largest city of Telangana. The city is also famous as the City of Nizams. The popular monument of the city is Charminar and the city developed around this monument.
The first office of Y-Axis was started in 1999 in Banjara Hills Hyderabad. The branch is located nearby Nagarjuna circle and it can be approached easily from any direction. Y-Axis has completed more than twenty years and it is a popular name in the visa and immigration industry. Y-Axis provides its services at a competitive price and it has become the first choice for Hyderabadis.
There are many other branches of the company in the city and they are located in Jubilee Hills, Secunderabad, Somajiguda, and Kukatpally
Services provided by Y-Axis Hyderabad
The aim of Y-Axis is to create global Indians and Y-Axis, as a global leading immigration consultant, will help you to migrate to the country of your choice. You can go to a country to work, study, or invest and we will help you in fulfilling your dream.
The services provided by Y-Axis are as follows.
• Work Overseas
• Visit Overseas
• Migrate Overseas
• Study Overseas
• Invest Overseas
If you have a dream of migration or getting a PR visa in a country, we are available to help you. Y-Axis receives a lot of applications regarding migration to Canada, Australia, Singapore, the UK, and the US. Many people want to know about the H1-B visa so that they can migrate to the US.
Eligibility report
The eligibility report of Y-Axis includes the following:
• Score card for countries Canada and Australia, which depends on the points-based system
• Country profile
• Occupation profile
• Documentation list
• Cost and tie estimate
After finalizing all the requirements, you need to fill out a form with a clear contract. We are a trusted PR agency and our charges are based on the success of the application. If the application is not processed successfully, we refund the fee.
Y-Axis coaching
Almost all the countries need language proficiency. Some countries need English language proficiency, while some consider French or German. You can give the following tests to prove your language proficiency:
• IELTS
• TOEFL
• PTE
• SAT
• GRE
• GMAT
Y-Axis provides coaching for these exams at a nominal fee. You can come and join our courses for these tests and become successful in the first attempt.
Countries to which we provide guidance for immigration
The list below will let you know about the countries to which we provide guidance for immigration:
• Australia
• Canada
• Germany
• The USA
• The UK
• Austria
• Singapore
• Quebec
• Hong Kong
Guidance for visas
We provide guidance to apply for different types of visas. The list of these visas is given here:
• Dependent visa
• Investor visa
• Business visa
• Study visa
• Visitor visa
• PR visa
Y-Axis Concierge
The application process for any kind of visa can be complicated. The main problem arises in the tracking of all requirements needed for a visa. Y-Axis concierge provides different services which include
• Notary Service
• Translation Service
• Transcript Service
• Student Education Loan
• Exam Slot Booking
• Banking Services
• International SIM Card
• Forex Assistance
• Travel Insurance
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria of each country are different. Some countries use a points-based system while others use a different type of eligibility criteria. You need to fulfill all the conditions mentioned in the eligibility criteria. For points-based system, Y-Axis provides a free tool.
*Check your eligibility criteria for Australia, UK, Canada, and Germany through Y-Axis Score Calculator.
Y-Axis flagship services
Y-Axis provides many services and these are listed below.
• PR Visas: Canada, Australia,
• Migrate: Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, USA, Hong Kong, Austria, Quebec, Singapore, Denmark, and Austria,
• Study: Canada, Australia, France, UK, Germany, USA, Europe, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg
• Work: Canada, Canada –PNP, FSTP, Australia, Australia Skilled Migration, Australia Graduate Work Visa, TSS, UK Tier 2, USA H-1B, Hong Kong, QMAS, South Africa, and Ireland.
• Dependant Visas: Canada, Canada Parent Migration, Australia, Australia Parent Migration, UK, USA, and Belgium.
Y-Axis Free Counselling
If you have any plans to visit overseas, you can book a free counseling with Y-Axis, the leading immigration consultant.