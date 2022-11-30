Best Canada immigration and PR visa consultant in Pune, India
November 29: Canada is the most popular country where people want to work, study, migrate, and invest. Canada provides a lot of facilities to the immigrants. Candidates can also apply for permanent residence and after three years, they are eligible to apply for citizenship in Canada.
Many people want to migrate to Canada but they have a fear that the immigration and visa process takes a lot of time. This is an excellent opportunity and people get this opportunity once in their lifetime. Such people need to contact an immigration consultant that can help them throughout the whole process of immigration and visa application.
How to choose an immigration consultant?
There are many factors that are to be considered before choosing an immigration and visa consultant. Some of these factors have been discussed here.
- The communication skills of the consultants should be excellent. They should have a friendly nature and they should also be a good listener.
- The consultants should update themselves regularly regarding the knowledge of the immigration rules of different countries as they keep changing regularly. If the rules are not updated, this can lead to a delay in the processing of the applications.
- The consultants should develop the ability of answering all the answers and clear the doubts of their clients. Proper training should be given to the professionals to deal with all the issues.
- It is better that consultant companies should have more than one branch. If a company has only one branch, there are chances that it may be a fraudulent company. People should also take the addressees of all the branches of a consultancy.
- The company should be active on the social media as this will help the clients to know about the reviews and select a consultant accordingly.
What do applicants think?
There are many fresh applicants that may face confusion because of so many questions coming up in their minds. Some of these candidates are as follows:
- How can I apply for permanent residence status?
- Can I go to Canada without a job offer?
- How much time it takes to process a PR visa application?
- What are the requirements of a PR visa?
- What will happen to my permanent residence status if I am out of Canada for a long time?
- Can I sponsor my spouse and children?
- What is the cost of applying for a PR visa?
- What career opportunities will I get in Canada?
- Can I work in Canada after completing my studies?
- What are the living expenses in Canada?
An immigrant consultant in Pune can answer all these questions and Y-Axis is considered as the best consultant which people approach to get the answers to all these questions.
The first office of Y-Axis was started in Hyderabad in 1999 at Banjara Hills. The company has grown gradually and now there are many branches in many cities in India and abroad. The branches in India are in the following cities:
- Ahmedabad
- Bangalore
- Chennai
- Coimbatore
- Delhi-NCR
- Hyderabad
- Mumbai
- Kolkata
- Pune
The cities in other countries where the Y-Axis branches are launched include:
- Dubai
- Sharjah
- Melbourne
Y-Axis branch Pune has an excellent infrastructure and experienced workforce that can help the clients to make their visa applications successful.
Services provided by Y-Axis
People in Pune come to Y-Axis as the company provides a wide variety of services. People in Pune always look for best immigration consultants in Pune for Canada and Y-Axis is considered as the best immigrant consultant to provide immigration and visa services.
The company has started free counseling from the starting for all those individuals who want to go abroad to work, study, migrate, or invest.
Why Y-Axis Pune is different?
There are two branches of Y-Axis in Pune along with a coaching center. Prospects can come to any of these offices located at Bund Garden or on the Mumbai-Pune Highway. A coaching center is also available at Bund Garden where people can go for the coaching of IELTS. Y-Axis mostly receives a good number of queries related to immigration to Canada.
Guidance provided for the countries
Y-Axis provides guidance to immigrate to the following countries:
- Australia
- Canada
- Germany
- The USA
- The UK
- Austria
- Singapore
- Quebec
- Hong Kong
Types of services
Y-Axis provides services to the immigrants who want to go abroad to migrate, invest, work, or study. The company provides the following services:
- Work Overseas
- Study Overseas
- Invest Overseas
- Visit Overseas
- Migrate Overseas
Y-Axis flagship services
Y-Axis provides many services and these are listed below.
- PR Visas: Canada, Australia,
- Migrate: Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, USA, Hong Kong, Austria, Quebec, Singapore, Denmark, and Austria,
- Study: Canada, Australia, France, UK, Germany, USA, Europe, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg
- Work: Canada, Canada –PNP, FSTP, Australia, Australia Skilled Migration, Australia Graduate Work Visa, TSS, UK Tier 2, USA H-1B, Hong Kong, QMAS, South Africa, and Ireland.
- Dependant Visas: Canada, Canada Parent Migration, Australia, Australia Parent Migration, UK, USA, and Belgium.
Y-Axis Free Counselling
If you have any plans to visit overseas, you can book a free counseling with Y-Axis, the leading immigration consultant.
