Best Clicker Games - Top Idle Games To Play While You Work From Home

Idle games, also known as clicker games, are types of games in which players have to click incrementally to complete the task or achieve some goal.
If you feel burned out working 9 to 5 jobs during the covid time at home, clicker games are the perfect option to ease up your mind, especially for those looking for a chill and relaxing time.
These top clicker games I am recommending are so addictive that I started playing one of them at 9 am, and as soon as I finished, the time was already 11 am. The 2 hours went by so fast that I couldn't even keep track of time.
You can also try out these best clicker games without further ado, including the latest idle games released recently.
So, let's take a closer look at the 10 best idle games out there.
Cookie Clicker
The Cookie Clicker game is the one you can call the foundation of the idle game genre. It is by far the most important and likable clicker game out there to play.
If we talk about the gameplay, here it goes. Every time you click, you get a cookie. As you click the giant cookie faster and precisely, you gain more cookies, and with them, you can purchase bakeries, grandma bakers, etc.
Julien "Orteil" Thiennot created the game in 2013. It is very addictive yet by far the most alluring idle game you would ever play.
Idle Heroes
This one on the list we specially put it for RPG game lovers. If you think about playing RPG games anytime, then this clicker game is the best choice.
Unlike other RPG games, you don't have to do a lot of stuff to win battles and missions. All you have to do is prepare the character before entering the battle, and the rest is just watching them progress. Then, it can take care of itself during the war.
You have to decide what strategy to work upon, what armor to purchase and spend funds wisely, and build a strong team of heroes wisely.
This idle game is all about strategic placement and intellect mindset. Above all, it is available to play both on android as well on the iPhone.
Click Speed Test Game
Click speed test or known as clicks per second game, is the most played clicker game online. It is effortless (not physically but mentally) to play.
In this game, you have to click your mouse as fast as possible to register more clicks in less time. Yes, it is that easy. The result comes in CPS, i.e., clicks per second. We highly recommend this game to all the people who are somewhat directly or indirectly like the Minecraft game.
Recommended by Minecraft to all gamers, the click speed test is among the top clicker games you can play to take out all your stress on the mouse button and be at peace in the end!
Clicker Heroes
Clicker Heroes is no doubt the most straightforward incremental game you can ever play. In Clicker Heroes, you have to tap the monster and collect the gold dropped from defeated monsters.
Use these gold coins to level up your game as well as your warrior. It's more of a Cookie clicker game, except it's killing hostile monsters. It's easy, addictive, and relaxing. Moreover, you can play Clicker Heroes online or download it on windows for PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Egg, Inc
All fans of Farmville, this one is a bit similar to the theme yet very simple to play. It involves the hatching of chickens. Like other clicker games, this game is so appealing. You need to come out with the best farm and have chickens lay more eggs to score well.
As you proceed in the game, you have to become an egg tycoon. You have to build buildings, acquire vehicles and farms to power up your business. In the game, bonuses are also included, such as unlimited chickens for 30 seconds, golden eggs, and much more.
Forager
Unlike other Idle games, this one demands a little more attention. Yes, till now, all the games listed above require less input from the user, but in Forager, you have to build up your base, hunt, dig, and fight your enemies.
As you level up in the game, your participation requirements get low, and things get automated. The crops on your farm will grow on their own, and the drones will collect the fish and take care of all the necessary things. The game's available on Windows, Linux, PlayStation 4 platforms, Nintendo and Xbox.
AdVenture Capitalist
This one is not just an incremental game but also involves business strategies like you have in Monopoly. So, the fun begins with a single lemonade stall which you have to click repeatedly to generate money as a reward. Then, you can use the money to build more stalls, factories, companies, and so on.
In fact, for this idle game, the sky's the limit (literally) because once you conquer the Earth, you have Moon and Mars as your next levels. So clearly, if you want to play a fun pastime game, you must try AdVenture Capitalist. It's available on Windows, Android, iOS, PlayStation, etc.
Bitcoin Billionaire
Bitcoin is a craze, and we have an even crazier bitcoin clicker game as well! Don't worry; there's no real money (or crypto money) involved. The Bitcoin Billionaire is a fun clicker game that simulates bitcoin mining and eventually becoming a billionaire.
You are starting with a crumbling computer which you have to keep clicking to mine virtual coins. These coins you can use to upgrade the system, assign auto clickers, and other improvements to mine more coins until you are a billionaire.
All this makes Bitcoin Billionaire one of the best clicker games that you can play right now!
Time Clickers
Time Clickers is another interesting clicker game with futuristic guns, cubes, and time warps. In the beginning, you get a pistol that shoots every time you click. After that, you need to aim the cubes. With every cube, you earn money.
Using the money, you can improve your pistol and get addons. Once you reach Wave 100, the time cubes appear, which increases your addons' time limit of your addons which helps you kill the Boss and mini Boss levels!
The game is endless, and you will never be bored with it. So, your free time during work from home now has a new killer.
Realm Grinder
The last one on the list of best idle games is the Realm Grinder. It is instead the most complex one of them all. You play as a king and have the responsibility of the 'realm' on you. You start by clicking to develop buildings, bridges, fences, workers, etc. Then you have to strategize to automate production as well as look for the security of the realm.
Though it looks tough on the outside, you will be addicted to spending hours straight on this game once you start playing Realm Grinder. So, be careful if your manager is tracking your time.
Conclusion - What is the best clicker game?
In my opinion, the best clicker game is Cookie Clicker in terms of genuinely incremental games. On the other hand, Clicker Heroes is a good idle game with an exciting concept. The Click Speed Test also deserves applause for integrating clicker games and gaming skills to make it worthwhile for gamers.
So what are you waiting for? Choose any of these games and burst all the stress you've accumulated during work from home!