Best Crossbow Broadheads: A Hunters Top 3 Recommendations.

As a diehard bowhunter, I’m well aware that discussions about the best cross broadheads can quickly become heated.
Some hunters swear by fixed blades, while others would sooner quit hunting than give up their beloved mechanicals.
But having used dozens of different broadheads over the years, I’ve found that some brands and styles work better than others.
Here are my picks for the top three best crossbow broadheads:
- Swacker #207 2-Inch Cut Broadheads (Best Overall) *$34.95
- G5 Montec (Best Fixed Crossbow Broadheads) *$28.09
- Rage 2-Inch Mechanical Broadheads (Great choice) *$26.50
I chose these broadheads based on personal experience and also considered the views of others.
All three of these broadheads are deadly accurate, supremely reliable, and tough enough to repeatedly smash through hide, flesh, and bone.
Let's dive in!
1: Swhacker #207 2-Inch Cut Broadheads
In first place on my list of the best crossbow broadheads are the Swhacker #207 2-Inch Cut Broadheads.
The 207 broadheads are as accurate as field points, insanely tough, and have two separate cutting edges to stop any prey dead in its tracks.
They are my favorite broadheads for hunting and my top recommendation for the best crossbow broadheads overall.
The main features that make the Swhacker #207s my pick for the best crossbow broadheads are:
High accuracy: Swhacker says that its #207 broadheads fly as accurately as field points thanks to their hardened high-carbon steel points and anodized aircraft aluminum ferrules. With a closed diameter of just one inch, these broadheads are designed with stability in mind, making them ideal for hunting.
Dual cutting edges: The #207 broadheads have two separate cutting edges that Swhacker says improve accuracy and effectiveness. The first set of edges, known as wing blades, are much smaller than the main blades and take most of the damage during entry as they slice through hide and bones. The main blades are undamaged by the initial penetration and only open once the broadhead enters the body cavity, thus ensuring maximum damage to internal organs.
High stopping power: Swhacker claims that its #207 broadheads lose less energy on impact compared with traditional open-on-impact broadheads. The low-profile design of the wing blades helps preserve kinetic energy and maximize internal damage.
The #207s are my favorite broadheads for hunting and go perfectly with the products on my list of the best crossbows, and judging by the reviews online, others seem to like them too.
Swhacker #207 broadheads are extremely popular and have racked up 1,531 global ratings on Amazon. With an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5, almost 90 percent of reviewers have rated these broadheads 5 stars.
Take Jerry S, for instance, who thinks the Swhacker #207s are the best expandable crossbow broadheads on the market.
He loves the dual cutting edges and finds he usually gets clean pass-throughs whenever he shoots these broadheads.
My Experience with The Swhacker #207 Broadheads
Here’s why Swhacker #207 broadheads are my No. 1 choice for the best crossbow broadheads:
- In my opinion, the 207s are the deadliest broadheads on the market. The smaller wing blades make short work of hide and bone, while the main blades have a devastating impact on internal organs. I’ve yet to find broadheads that create such a large wound channel or produce such quick, clean, and humane kills.
- The #207s pair well with my Barnett Whitetail Hunter STR, which shoots at 375 feet per second (fps). At shots out to 20 yards, I get a clean pass through 95% of the time, and the bolt usually ends up around 10 yards past the deer.
- The .032’ thick stainless-steel blades are extremely durable and slice through ribs without deforming or dulling. They consistently get 2” exit wounds and are easily replaced when damaged; you can pick up a six-pack of replacement blades for under $15 online.
- As the #207s fly slightly differently from my favorite field trips, it usually takes me a few shots to get zero in my scope at different ranges. Fortunately, Swhacker includes a practice broadhead to minimize target damage and make setup faster.
Priced at just $34.45 for a pack of three broadheads with a practice tip, the Swhacker #207s are my top pick for the best crossbow broadheads.
2: G5 Outdoors Montec Broadhead 3/pk
In second place on my list of the best crossbow broadheads are the G5 Outdoors Montec Broadheads.
The Montec broadheads are supremely sharp and accurate, making them ideal for hunting. They are my pick for the best fixed-blade crossbow broadheads.
The main features that make the Montec broadheads my pick for the best fixed-blade crossbow broadheads are:
Solid, one-piece construction: Made in the USA by G5 Outdoors, each Montec broadhead is injection molded, so there are no parts to replace or maintain. According to G5, the tapered blades undergo guillotine strength testing to ensure they can handle the kinetic energy required to penetrate hide and smash through bone.
Diamond cut blades: The blades on Montec broadheads are diamond cut and designed to create massive wound channels up to 1 1/8" wide, making them perfect for getting quick, ethical kills. G5 claims that the blades are specially angled to withstand repeated penetration and can easily be resharpened.
Tested for accuracy: G5 Outdoors says they spin test every Montec broadhead to ensure true flight, meaning you simply need to screw them onto the bolt before use. Available in 100-grain and 125-grain weights, Montec broadheads are designed to fly straight even when shot from the highest-speed crossbows.
Montec broadheads are extremely popular with customers and are currently rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon based on 1,435 reviews.
Joseph says Montec broadheads are amazingly accurate and have no problem smashing deer ribs at 30 yards.
My Experience with the Montec Broadheads
Montec broadheads have long been one of my favorite fixed-blade crossbow broadheads. Here’s why I rate them so highly:
- I’ve found Montec broadhead to be a great alternative to mechanicals as they shoot just as accurately as field points and fly completely silently. I prefer the lighter 100-grain Montecs as they produce incredible wound channels and pass through almost 100% of the time.
- Montec broadheads are razor-sharp out of the box and are incredibly robust, even after shooting through bone. I once accidentally overshot into a log at 20 feet and was astonished to find practically zero deformation. True to the maker’s claims, the blades are very easy to re-sharpen. I once cut down a doe at 20ft and, after re-sharpening the blades, used the same broadhead to take down a large doe the following day.
- My only complaint with the Montecs is that they tend to shoot a bit low compared to my field points and don’t come with a practice head, so zeroing the scope for different ranges means I really tear up my target. This isn't a huge problem, but it would be great if they had a practice head to use for sighting.
Overall, I’m confident in recommending the Montecs as the best fixed-blade crossbow broadheads on the market right now.
A 3-pack of 100-grains costs just $28.91 from Amazon.
3: Rage 2-Inch Mechanical Broadheads
In third place on my list of the best crossbow broadheads are the Rage 2-Inch Mechanical Broadheads.
The main features that make the Rage 2” broadheads my pick for the No. 3 best crossbow broadheads are:
SlipCam technology: According to Rage, its broadheads use SlipCam technology with rear-deploying blades to fly as accurately as field points and only expand at the point of impact. Unlike traditional mechanical broadheads that lose energy quickly after impact, Rage broadheads are designed to minimize the loss of kinetic energy, helping to ensure quick, humane kills.
Enhanced accuracy: Rage broadheads use Ferrule alignment (F.A.T.) technology to improve aerodynamic flight and high-energy shock collars to ensure proper blade retention. Rage has a well-deserved reputation for making some of the most accurate broadheads in the world.
Flexible selection: Rage makes 100-grain and 125-grain broadheads with two, three, or four-blade designs and cutting diameters up to 2.3 inches. This flexible selection offers a vast number of combinations depending on range, conditions, and type of prey.
I’ve used Rage broadheads for years and know first-hand just how accurate they can be, but I still wanted to see what others thought.
Rage broadheads are incredibly popular, and the 2” broadheads are currently rated 4.7 out of 5 based on 2,123 global ratings.
One Amazon customer who preferred to remain anonymous says he’s killed many deer with Rage broadheads and has never had to resharpen them.
He recommends replacing the shock collars to help maximize the lifespan of the broadheads.
My Experience with the Rage 2” broadheads
I have used Rage broadheads for years and have never been disappointed. Here are my thoughts:
- Rage broadheads fly incredibly straight and accurately, just like field points, making them easy to hunt with.
- The 2” broadheads are devastating on deer and create large wound channels with significant blood trails. I’ve hunted with them for almost five years and managed to take down a deer every single year.
- The only downside about Rage broadheads is that the shock collars don’t last long and need replacing from time to time. Reseating the heads into the shock collars can be a bit of a pain, but it does extend the lifespan of the broadheads.
Overall, Rage broadheads make an excellent choice for any hunter and are highly dependable in any situation.
Best Crossbow Broadheads Conclusion
If you’re looking for the best crossbow broadheads, I’m confident that the three broadheads on my list are three of the best.
Here is a quick recap of all three broadheads and what each does best:
I personally own and have used all three heads and highly recommend them, but if I could choose just one, it would be the Swhacker #207 broadheads.
In my experience, they are the fastest, most accurate, and most reliable crossbow broadheads on the market right now.
