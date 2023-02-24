Best Crypto Assets for More Financial Returns— Big Eyes Coin, Fantom, and PancakeSwap

Cryptocurrency continues to uphold its enviable image as a priceless possession and effective tool for long-term investing. Additionally, by using the technology, its services as a trading and earning platform have enabled low-income users to alter their circumstances drastically. The advantages of the innovation have led to a steady increase in the number of users and coins accessible on the cryptocurrency market.
Although this is a positive development, it has some drawbacks, as it has become more challenging to recognize coins with the potential to cause a bank run. Here, we examine three coins chosen after careful consideration of their special applications and previous results: Fantom (FTM), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and the recently launched Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Fantom (FTM): Smart Contract Platform Gearing Up For Bull Run
The DeFi smart contract platform Fantom (FTM) was created to enable the creation of decentralized applications. The Blockchain Trilemma is a problem that many development platforms are presently facing. Fantom (FTM) provides programmers with a comprehensive answer to this issue which is resolving it.
Over 100 dApps have already been developed using Fantom (FTM), and this figure is growing every month. With two chances available, the project's native token, FTM, is also gradually gaining popularity as a staking option. APY for general pledging is 4%. Fantom (FTM) does, however, provide a second staking choice that locks up investor funds in exchange for a higher return.
PancakeSwap (CAKE): Exchange Aiding Users Earn
One of the most popular DeFi initiatives that operate on the BNB Chain is PancakeSwap (CAKE). It gives users access to many different liquidity pools where they can make high APR. PancakeSwap's native cryptocurrency, CAKE, is used to reward liquidity providers. In order to allow users to trade BEP-20 tokens without any hassle, the decentralized exchange (DEX) was introduced in September 2020.
Recently, PancakeSwap (CAKE) expanded its dominance of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) landscape on the Aptos (APT) blockchain. Fewcha, a self-custody crypto wallet on Aptos, revealed it had integrated PancakeSwap (CAKE) as a native swap function. People will be able to trade Aptos (APT) straight from their wallets using the DEX as a result. Following the news, a $2,000 airdrop competition was launched by PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Fewcha. One hundred winners will each receive prizes after using PancakeSwap on Fewcha to trade at least $100. This has made a significant difference in $CAKE's worth.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Loot Boxes Keeping Momentum On Presale
The well-known cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), debuted on the Ethereum network. The project makes use of Ethereum's built-in DeFi capabilities to offer clients helpful services and generate value for its users. Big Eyes Coin aims to expand the NFT community and attract more people to DeFi with its distinctive deals. Experts and cryptocurrency enthusiasts believe the meme coin's worth will soar after it launches because it also passed the smart contract audit. The goal of Big Eyes Coin is to depart from the typical dog-themed narrative.
As soon as it hit the market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) broke the mold by using this creative cat concept to symbolize meme coins. Only dogs had been linked to meme coins up until this point. This variation increased the popularity of Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which significantly helped the business' marketing strategy. The number of participants rapidly grew by millions, reaching unprecedented heights. Its functionality is another way in which it varies from traditional meme currencies. The token has grown massively and has gained popularity over the last few months.
For more information on the loot boxes and how you can earn up to 5000% on your initial investment, click below!
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL