Best Detox Shampoo For Hair Drug Test: Old Sytle Aloe Toxin Rid

Five years ago I faced a hair follicle drug test and the buildup to it was horrific. I failed it, and I knew I probably would. That’s why I’ve written this guide on the best hair follicle detox shampoo and the methods to pass a hair drug test.
I’ve faced one since, so now I know exactly how they work, and how to pass them even if you are a regular drug user.
So in this guide to using head detox shampoo for a hair drug test, I’m going to tell you everything you need to know: how they work, bad ones, the method you must use, and the facts about drug metabolites in hair that you need to know.
How A Hair Drug Test Works
It comes as a shock to some people to learn that when you take drugs, they stay in your hair forever. Let me qualify that, they stay in your hair until you have that hair cut off.
When you go for a hair drug test, they will cut a length of hair from your head equal to the last 90 days of growth, around 1.5 inches. If they can’t take it from your head then they will take body hair. Because body hair grows slower, it can take a far shorter length and still get 90 days of growth.
It’s then processed to open up the hair shaft so that they can analyze any drug metabolites found within the hair.
You’ll Be Shocked At How Long Drug Metabolites Stay In Hair
When we use drugs, some of the metabolites get trapped in the hair follicles. As the hair grows, they are trapped within the newly forming hair shaft and grow out of the head within the hair.
So your individual strands of hair are recordings of your drug use. When analyzed they can tell you exactly what drugs you have used, and when.
All this means that drug metabolites will be present in your hair within days of taking the drug. Worse than that, they will remain detectable until the hair is physically removed.
There is one small piece of good news though. Legally, they have to test the equivalent length of hair closest to the skin; so the most recent 90 days of growth. If you haven’t taken anything in the previous 90 days then you are going to be tested negative.
Therefore, it doesn’t matter what types of drugs you have taken. Within days they will be detectable in your hair permanently, and the most recent 90 days of use will be found.
To be clear, that means all those drug test detection times you read about online, and how long certain types of the drug stay in your body, are all utterly irrelevant with hair drug testing. Once you’ve taken them, you will be detectable for 90 days.
Available Detox Shampoos For Hair Drug Test
Before I cover the hair detox shampoos that work and the exact method you can use to pass a hair follicle drug test, I want to talk about the options that don’t work.
These are the brands of drug test shampoo that do not work:
• High Voltage hair follicle cleanser
• Detox test shampoo
• Oasis hair follicle detox shampoo
• Omni cleansing shampoo
Looking just at high Voltage as an example, the key ingredients are:
Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Thiosulfate, Glycerin, Cocamide DEA, Citric Acid. EDTA is the most effective cleansing agent. However, none of the ingredients listed there will open up the hair shaft cuticle layer, clean out the toxins, and then shut the cuticle layer again.
The truth is that not one of these brands of detox shampoo listed above, nor any of the others, will ever get your hair clean to pass a detox, for the reason I’m now going to explain to you.
Do Hair Follicle Detox Shampoos Available In Stores Work?
None of the hair follicle shampoos that you will see in stores or online are suitable for getting rid of drug toxins. Detox shampoos are generally used to get rid of free radicals and heavy metals. They are used in urban environments, and by swimmers, stuff like that. Every day dirt and contamination.
They cannot fully open up the cuticle layer and remove those drug toxins.
It’s the same with pretty much every brand of “specialist detox shampoo” that you will see online. None of them can achieve a complete cleansing of the inner layer of the hair shaft.
What’s The Best Hair Follicle Detox Shampoo And Why?
The best hair follicle shampoo, capable of detoxifying your hair to a certain degree, is Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo.
Let me explain the history of this products so that you understand why. About 20 years ago a company called Nexxus released a strong brand of shampoo designed to get rid of heavy chemicals.
However, Nexxus Aloe Rid shampoo was too powerful. It irritated people's scalps, and there were a lot of complaints about it. It was withdrawn from sale and a milder formula was put in place instead.
That was a shame as it had the potency to flush out a lot of drug toxins, and people were using it for that purpose. So “old style” Nexxus Aloe rid shampoo grew in price online and lots of fakes were (and still are) sold. To be clear, if you see this for sale then it’s a fake.
A few years back, Test Clear recreated the formula in a grey market lab and now sells the old style Aloe rid shampoo under the label “Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo”.
That’s the most potent head detox shampoo you can buy. But even on its own, unless you have very light levels of toxins in your hair then you are unlikely to get out all of the toxins from underneath the hair cuticle layer, even with multiple uses.
Hair Detox Shampoo On Its Own Will Not Pass A Drug Test
I hope you can see why the conclusion is that you cannot use a drug-test shampoo on its own to pass a hair drug test.
Not even the best shampoo has the potency to lift up the entire cuticle layer and flush out all of the toxins, not even with multiple runs.
So what you need is a method that uses multiple ingredients to open up that cuticle layer and flush out the toxins.
There are two:
• The Jerry G method
• The Macujo method
The problem with the Jerry G method is that it uses ammonia hair dye as the basis for it. Although it works, it can damage the hair shafts permanently unless you get it right.
Plus, if you go for a job interview with one color hair, and then you turn up for hair drug test two days later with freshly dyed hair of the same, or worse a different color, then that’s going to raise an incredible amount of suspicion!
Also, it costs around $250 for the ingredients you need. That’s only about $50 less then the ingredients needed for the method that works without damaging your hair.
That method that works is called the Macujo method. I don’t know where it’s come from, but apparently from a user on a forum with the nickname Macujo. But scientifically, it does work, because the ingredients linked together can achieve everything you need them to without damaging the delicate inner hair shaft.
How To Pass A Hair Test: The Macujo Method
The Macujo method alongside Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo is the safest and most potent way to pass a hair follicle drug test.
So let me talk you through exactly how to pass a hair follicle drug test right now using the Macujo method.
You’ll need to do the Macujo method 5 – 7 times in the lead up to your hair drug test. If you can’t manage it once a day, you’ll have to do it twice per day. A minimum five times is really what you should aim for over at least three days.
To do the Macujo method you are going to have to gather the following things:
• Rubber gloves
• Rubber swimming cap or clingfilm
• Plenty of warm water
• A large sink (preferably a bath)
• Clean & Clear Pink shampoo
• Zydot Ultra Klean detox shampoo
• Aloe Rid Detox Shampoo
• Tide liquid detergent (or similar)
• Good quality white vinegar
• Pair of swimming goggles
• Fresh comb
Each run through of the Macujo method takes about an hour. This is the exact method you need to follow to pass your drug test using it:
1. Wet your hair with warm water thoroughly, then pour the vinegar into one hand and apply it to the scalp and hair. Work in to the roots of the hair was thoroughly as you can, as those are where the samples will be tested from. This will probably sting, but it’s not going to cause you any damage. Make sure you have goggles on to protect your eyes.
2. Next you will use Clean & Clear Pink, or a similar salicylic shampoo designed to strong cleansing. Again, work it thoroughly into the hair, focusing on the scalp and roots of the hair.
3. Without washing off the shampoo or the vinegar, put on a rubber shower cap, or wrap your head with clingfilm. Then leave it for at least 30 minutes. It’s going to burn and sting, but you must stick it out.
4. After 30 minutes you can rinse your hair thoroughly with warm water so that it is squeaky clean.
5. The next step of the Macujo method, to get your hair clean to pass a drug test, is to use Test Clear Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo. Put a dime-sized application into the palm of your hand and work it in thoroughly as previously. Leave it for five minutes, and then rinse it out.
6. Repeat the previous step with Aloe Rid shampoo again.
7. The last step of the Macujo method is to drip a small amount of Tide (or similar) liquid detergent into your hands and then work that into the scalp until it squeaks. That’s important, and make sure that you work it into the roots. Then wash this out with plenty of warm water.
8. You should aim to do the last run through the Macujo method around three hours before you leave for your drug test. One hour before leaving, you’ll want to use the Zydot Ultra Klean. This is a general shampoo for detoxification is good at clearing up loose toxins. It will make sure that no stray toxins lose in the hair, or that have got into your hair through contamination, mess things up for you.
9. Just make sure that in every step you only use the comb that you have bought to use with the Macujo method. Any other comb or brush could contaminate your hair with loose toxins. Also, make sure that you thoroughly wash the brush clean after each run through the Macujo method or otherwise use it.
Where To Buy Aloe Rid Detox ShampooTo Pass Your Hair Drug Test
As you can see, the Macujo method is quite invasive, but it’s the only way to safely remove all the toxins from your hair so that you can pass a drug test.
It definitely works. I know someone who passed a drug test with it 2 ½ years ago who has a Caribbean background and dreadlocks. But even washing the dreadlocks, it’s still worked to pass the test. I think they got lucky, but it’s certainly possible.
So let’s finish up here by telling you exactly where you can buy the best hair follicle detox shampoo so that you can pass that important hair drug test.
Aloe Toxin Rid is only available from Test Clear. If you see it available anywhere else online then it’s a fake. It is as simple as that.
Here’s the choker. Old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo from Test Clear is very expensive. It will cost you $235 for a bottle. You’ll get the Zydot Ultra Klean bundled up free with that, saving you around $45. But it’s still a tough pill to swallow.
But the alternative is to fail a drug test. I’m guessing that if you are up for a hair drug test then it’s serious. Law enforcement, medical, or significant job stepping-stone in your life (like mine).
So think of it as a little investment. It’s dirt cheap really, it’s a couple of good nights out on the town to guarantee to pass that important drug test.
Disclaimer:
