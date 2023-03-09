Best eLearning Content Development Company in India is Now Providing 360o e-learning Solutions

Online education or e-learning has transformed the outdated educational system in India with the launch of digital India. The introduction of digitalization and innovative digital tools for the e-learning process make education more interactive and engaging than offline education.
Leading elearning content development company in India has launched an innovative framework to produce creative e-learning solutions that allow businesses to get long-term profits and achieve milestones.
VK Creative Learning is one of the fastest-growing edutech names in the elearning sector. The company aims to create virtual experiences for the real world. The advanced framework converts boring and challenging content into interactive elearning. The customized elearning packages consist of videos and simulation, translation and locality in 50+ lingos, social learning solutions, blended learning, customized lectures, and instructional design.
What makes elearning highly interactive?
The ease of online education has made it highly interactive than offline education. K-12 elearning inspires students to go beyond traditional study methods and curriculum. The connection via virtual classroom and online access to study material facilitates the self-learning process and allows them to experience real-life applications.
K-12 education companies with a team of 2D and 3D animation specialists, assessment experts, subject matter experts, graphic designers, multimedia specialists, and instructional designers change the paradigm of school education by creating an array of K-12 digital content. A single sign-up provides access to the entire content on just one platform. K-12 learning even supports three-dimensional learning and the adoption of state-specific standards. ERP System makes school management activities simpler.
Location flexibility to teachers and students makes elearning more interactive. elearning for education provides flexibility in classrooms and enables students to set a customized pace. VKCL stated that they designed a plethora of educational e-learning courseware as a cost-effective option to allow learners to better fit learning into their schedules. It has transformed traditional educational technique. Teachers educate just by using state-of-the-art technology. They can take the class or lecture from anywhere simply by signing in to the portal and attending the virtual classes.
By including elearning in various education levels, students can properly grasp the courses at a faster rate. They can get advanced learning abilities that allow them to learn in their own comfort. Audio-visual instruction creates a more disciplined learning environment.
Elearning for Pharma Sector
VK Creative Learning (VKCL) focuses on eLearning for Pharma and medical devices industry. elearning Pharma industry solutions allow learners to more easily and better understand complicated concepts. The experts blend simulation and animation to teach various topics. They provide multiple 3D learning human body animations along with several 2 and 3D learning modules.
The company emphasizes good pharmacy practices so it develops interactive, immersive, and engaging elearning courses. elearning solution training provides thorough training about supply chain logistics, healthcare/medical products, raw materials, and pharmacists.
Custom elearning Solution to Upgrade Workspace Knowledge
VKCL, elearning content development company with clued-up strategists, instructional designers, SME (subject matter experts), graphic designers, and multimedia experts offers a wide range of custom elearning solutions. It helps in revamping existing course content and creating new course material. You can choose from instructional designing, simulations, multi-device solutions, and content conversion.
To develop learner-oriented elearning solutions, SMEs focus even on the smallest training-associated details such as budget, timelines, etc. The advanced rapid authoring tools are used to create immersive and design interactive elearning content. Videotaped sessions are supported by bullet points, presentations, and simulations to deliver an enriched learning experience.
Game-Based elearning to turn the elearning Experience into a Game
Working with the vision to deliver innovative learning solutions, elearning content development company in India launches game-based elearning. It includes online games in the learning procedure to educate specific skills or achieve a learning target. It is important to keep the structure and game mechanics highly basic while creating your gamification approach. Generally, students don’t have enough time to comb through numerous rules and norms. They always look for ways to learn how to get more points and increase the scoreboard. This eventually simplifies your explanation and general approach.
A game-based elearning course completely engages the learners by providing a high degree of interactivity. As a result, students stay focused on their aims and objectives. The fun elearning game entails the learning objectives as well. VKCL game-based elearning course content is focused on the learning goals to deliver learners with actual value.
Elearning Solutions to Skill Experts in Almost Every Industry
At VKCL, we understand the role training, education, and skill development play in the growth of various industries and in India’s economy. To meet the growing demand for interactive learning and skill-based trainings, the company offers comprehensive 360° e-learning solutions.
These solutions not only aim for educational institutes or students but help entrepreneurs, business entities, and so many prominent corporations for reduced efforts and save time. Telecom, hospitality, automobile, banking, ecommerce, construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and many more sectors could avail of elearning solutions to get increased ROI and improved outcomes. The company prides itself on successfully serving the clients with high-end elearning solutions for more than 10 years.
Alongside designing several elearning courses, VKCL elearning content development company provides elearning content conversion and translation services. It helps users smoothly and quickly convert ILT collateral or complicated text into the latest elearning format to avoid language barriers.
Cutting-edge tools and technologies are used to create an e-learning solution best suited for any corporation. The experts keep updating themselves to offer elearning solutions across domains.
Lectora, Adobe Captivate Draft, Adobe Illustrator, Articulate Storyline, HTML, Canvas, Unity, Adobe CC Animate, Adobe After Effects, and Adobe Captivate 9 are some widely used tools.
To match the global standards of quality, the company designs courses fully compatible with AICC or SCORM. Tin Can API measures are also used to ensure the utmost quality of the content to all users and allow interoperability and portability.
Eventually, VKCL aims to become a learner-centric and value-based global leader in the elearning market to grow India’s education and skilling ecosystem.