Best Energy Supplement: For Dealing With The Stress Hormone Cortisol Responsible For Low Energy

Do you often find yourself wanting in your energy level? Maybe the stress hormone cortisol is creating havoc within your body, or it may be due to some enhanced inflammatory response failing your body to produce more energy. Luckily for all of us, the latest energy supplements are available in the market which can get back your energy level.
The main reasons for chronic low energy
There can be two simple reasons for low energy, Our body may be producing energy but we are expending more than that, or the energy produced by the body is spent in dealing with inflammatory responses.
The effect of inflammatory response is to turn our metabolism to a lesser efficient path of producing energy. When our inflammatory response is very high it signals some chronic issues within the body. When we are sick in some way, we spend more and more energy than when in normal conditions.
Another way of stealing the levels of energy is a high level of cortisol. Cortisol is a stress hormone that causes a stimulating effect in the liver for breaking down more and more sugar into energy for supplying to the brain for dealing with the stress condition.
Cortisol also helps in releasing cytokines which is a pro-inflammatory hormone. These in turn create more inflammatory responses stealing further energy and causing a feeling of exhaustion due to a lack of energy level.
How to deal with low energy conditions
It is possible to reverse the condition if we are able to successfully deal with the primary carrier of energy ATP or Adenosine Triphosphate and can make the mitochondria healthy again.
Scientists have proved that it is possible to reverse the condition with the help of dietary supplements containing vital nutrients. The good news is that there are such energy supplements available on the market that are made from natural ingredients.
Best Energy Supplements
Our expert market research team has come out with a list of top-ranking three energy supplements on the market which would be beneficial for customers in increasing their energy levels.
- Nooceptin: For Quick Recovery & Lasting Solution
- Vyvamind: For Higher Levels Of Energy By Improving The Brain Health
- Noocube: For Enhancing The Capacity Of Coping With Stress & Anxiety
Nooceptin
The supplement is the product of the reputed manufacturer SAP Nutra of the USA. Nutra Has many other health supplements which are very popular among customers.
The benefits of consuming the supplement regularly are
- Improve memory
- better memory recall and memory retention
- enhanced neurotransmitters
- improved neural connections
- ability to handle stress and anxiety
- growth of brain cells
- increased blood flow to the brain
Ingredients of Nooceptin
Citicoline
Ginkgo Biloba
Panax Ginseng
Rhodiola Rosea
Lion’s Mane Mushroom
Bacopa Munnieri
L-Theanine
Pros
- Quality of the product is assured as the product is manufactured In the USA in FDA-approved facilities
- The results are far-reaching and long-lasting
- Made from plant and its products
- No side effects
- Covered by 30 day money back guarantee
Cons
- Cost is more
- Available only on the company website
Prices of Nooceptin supplement
One month supply $69
Three month supply $207
Six month supply $414
Nooceptin is a genuine supplement, unlike caffeine-rich products which may provide instant but temporary results. The users have to be slightly patient in getting results that are long-lasting.
The minimum period of taking the supplement for the initiation of its effect is one month. At the end of the first month, the users will start feeling improvements in their cognitive functions.
This will further improve by the end of taking the supplement for two months when the users will find enhanced focus, concentration, attention, multi-tasking ability, memory, etc.
Three months or 90 days of consumption is highly recommended as the minimum tenure of consuming the supplement in a continuous manner for feeling the heightened results. At the end of 90 days, the users will be able to feel a remarkable and major increase in their brain health and cognitive behavior.
Points of caution for the supplement Nooceptin
The supplement is prohibited for persons below the age of 18 years. Also pregnant & nursing women and elderly people with medical issues should not take the supplement.
Refrain from taking caffeinated drinks during the doses of the supplement. Avoidance of alcohol is preferable.
Vyvamind
This supplement is also manufactured by M/S SAP Nutra of the USA. many clinical tests have confirmed its beneficial effects. By consuming the supplement strictly as prescribed, the users of this supplement will have enhanced concentration, focus, memory, attention, and stress-handling ability.
Ingredients of Vyvamind
Vitamins B6 & B12
L-Theanine
L-Tyrosine
Citicoline
Caffeine Anhydrous
Pros
- All the ingredients are clinically tested by a third party before blending
- The synergic effect of the product is scientifically established
- Long-lasting results
- Free from side effects
- Made in the land of the USA under FDA compliance
Cons
- Can be bought only from the product site
- In the future, the product may not be available over-the-counter
- Extra money is to be spent on free shipping
Noocube
Advantages of taking the supplement Noocube
- Increased concentration and focus
- More problem-solving capacity
- Enhanced memory
- Improved cognitive abilities
- Elimination of brain fog
Ingredients of Noocube
Lutemax
Bacopa Munnieri
Pterostilbene
Huperzia Serrata
L-Tyrosine
L-theanine
Resveratrol
Oat straw extract
Vitamin B12, B1, B7
Cat’s claw
Alpha GPC
Pros
- Over-the-counter medicine
- Third-party testing facility
- Made from natural ingredients
- Caffeine free
Cons
- Available only on the website of the company
- Possible allergy for a few people
The main constituent of the supplement is derived from a type of marigold plant whose name is Letemax 2020. This ingredient contains three potent nutrients: lutein and two forms of zeaxanthin.
The supplement can treat conditions such as issues with brain-derived neurotropic factors or BDNF.
In the present time, most people have to deal with computers. Coping with the blue light emanating from the computer screen is not free from issues. It causes oxidative stress damaging the eye-brain connections.
This issue results in reduced cognitive abilities. The supplement protects the eye-brain connection and thereby recovers brain health.
