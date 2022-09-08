Best Erection Pills on the market to … swoop your droop !

The stress of modern life on your shoulders has begun making its way downstairs. Lack of sexual satisfaction, unhealthy erections, relationship problems, etc. are both causes and consequences of stress, mental health issues, bad diet, and a lot more. With the onset of these symptoms come embarrassing and awkward therapies, visits to the doctor, expenses that drill a hole into your pocket, and having to live with an impending doom that can severely affect your confidence and self-esteem.
But who says that your sexual health issues are anybody else’s business but your own? Modern medication has made significant leaps to eliminate these tasks from your medical to-do list and revolutionize sexual health care. No longer do you have to bear the heavy financial burden of medicines like Viagra that may cause you to “spring up” in unwarranted situations.
This guide will explore some of the best healthy, safe, legal, and natural erection pills on the market with complex herbal ingredients. Let’s have a look at what you’ll know by the end of this piece-
1. Reasons for trouble with healthy erections and their consequences
2. The top 5 natural erection medications in the market
- Performer8 (Best Overall)
- Max Performer (For a more active sex life)
- VigRX Plus (Best for ED treatment)
- Male Extra (Best for natural correction)
- Erectin (Best for improvements in Libido)
3. Consumer information associated with these medications
4. The best choice out of these medications for a variety of consumers
5. How do these medicines fare compared to other commercial alternatives that have been around for a while
6. Answers to some frequently asked questions related to these medications, erection problems, and more
How do you know your erections are insufficient?
You should be slightly concerned about your sexual health situation in case you face any of the following in bed-
● Unable to have sex despite having the desire to
● Droopy or soft erections
● Hard erections that don’t last for as long as you want
● Weak erections
● Lack of erectile strength
● The onset of lack of sexual desire due to any existing medication
What impact can unhealthy or insufficient erections have?
Lack of healthy erections for a substantial period can cause social, psychological, and medical consequences that you may not want.
● Relationship issues
● Lack of confidence in any social situation
● Lack of self-esteem
● Isolation
Best Natural Erection Pills and Medications on the Market
➢ Performer 8
Performer 8 natural supplement exists to fix multiple sexual health issues that men face. Its herbal and natural ingredients are packed with minerals, vitamins, nutrients, compounds, and complexes that enable better erections and complete all your sexual health goals. This product is potent, powerful, and actively fights sexual slowdown in men, no matter the reason.
Ingredients
● Muira Puama Extract helps with better erections by increasing your sexual desire
● Ashwagandha increases the natural testosterone levels of your body while improving sexual desire and performance through its herbal concentration
● Ferrous Bisglycinate increases the blood flow of your body and redirects it for harder erections
● Maca Root Extract improves performance, endurance, and stamina in bed, and is known to increase desire being a natural aphrodisiac
● Panax Ginseng fights erectile dysfunction, hardness, facilitates penetration, and more.
● Barrenwort fights enzymes that cause droopiness and increases stamina
● Pine Bark Extract gives you more power to perform
● Glucuronolactone reduces stress and improves blood flow, both of which are amazing for your bedroom rendezvous
● Grape Seed Extract increases blood flow for a girthy and full erection
Pros and Cons
Let’s look at some of the pros of using Performer8
● Increase strength, endurance, stamina, and more for performance purposes
● Increases sexual desire
● Increases the production of natural testosterone in the body
● Prevents your session from ending too quickly by delaying ejaculation
● Facilitates hardness and thickness
● Improves mental agility for performance purposes
● Improves mental health by providing a boost of confidence and self-esteem
● Increases communication between brain and body
● Helps you satisfy your partner
● Made up of natural and organic ingredients
● Great concentration of dosage
● Free of additives, allergens, and more like Soy
● Requires no prescription or PCT
● Zero side effects
● Excellent customer service, return policy, satisfaction guarantee, and more
● Much cheaper than commercial medicines that cater to solving the same issues, like Viagra
● Discreet Shipping
● Moneyback guarantees, offers, discounts on bulk purchases, and more
● E-books and other guides for more information
● Scientifically proven and tested ingredients
● Safe for vegetarians and vegans
Let’s look at some of the cons of using Performer8
● Not safe for people already on serious medication
● Not available offline
Consumer Information (Dosage, Price, and Reviews)
● You mustn't indulge in increasing the recommended dosage for this product. Since every condition and requirement is different, you may want to consult your doctor in case you want changes in your dosage.
● There are no side effects that occur from taking the recommended dosage of Performer8
● Performer8 is cheaper than most supplements on the market and doesn’t drill a hole into your pocket. Each pill can cost you less than 1.5 dollars, and this cost per pill can reduce further on bulk purchases.
● The price of Performer8 is a very important feature of consumer reliability and appreciation.
● Consumers have described the product as potent, with real-life effects. Consumer reviews of Performer8 are mostly positive with simply one complaint regarding accessibility, meaning they can’t directly purchase the product offline in minutes.
➢ Max Performer
Max Performer natural supplement focuses on sexual satisfaction and achieving orgasms. Its natural blend of ingredients fixes your problems with erections while ensuring that you don’t feel pressure performing an activity that is supposed to be fun for you. The purpose of Max Performer is to increase and improve your sexual performance to achieve the end goal of satisfaction through orgasms.
Ingredients
● Horny Goat Weed improves blood flow and performance for satisfaction
● Maca has been used as an aphrodisiac for centuries and can stabilize natural hormone levels, improve testosterone levels, and increases the strength and duration of your sessions
● Cordyceps increase blood flow and oxygen in your body. Also provides powerful erections and increases testosterone levels
● Korean Red Ginseng improves focus, concentration, and mental agility during sex
● Piperine is responsible for an increase in energy, improvement in mood, and a healthier body, all of which are important for sexual performance
● Selenium has antioxidant effects that reduce stress significantly
● Zinc helps you stay healthier and fitter, leading to better erections and performance
● Pantothenic acid or Vitamin B5 is critical for increasing sex hormones in the body
● Pyridoxine HCL is great for blood and keeps your body healthy for incredible sexual performance
● Iron is also great for your body's health as it curbs all kinds of deficiencies for you to focus on your sexual prowess
● Niacin is a form of Vitamin B that enables a reduction in stress and lowers cholesterol, both of which are great for a healthy body and sex life
● Riboflavin or Vitamin B has the same functions as Niacin
● Cyanocobalamin is also another form of Vitamin B that performs the same functions as Riboflavin or Niacin
Pros and Cons
Let’s look at the pros of Max Performer
● Stronger and harder erections
● Longer and thicker erections
● Improved sexual performance
● Increase in energy, endurance, and stamina
● More intense orgasms
● Increase in sexual desire
● Potent formula
● Great customer service
● Transparency
● Moneyback guarantees, offers, discounts, and more
● Cheap price
● Reliable consumer testimonials
● Improves confidence, relationships, mental health, and more
● Can increase penis size with long-term use
● Made up of natural, herbal, and organic ingredients
● Scientifically backed and clinically proven ingredients
● Worldwide shipping
● No side effects from consumption
● Discreet shipping
Let’s look at the cons of Max Performer-
● Accessibility is an issue as this product is only available for safe use on its website
Consumer Information (Dosage, Price, and Reviews)
● Your dosage of Max Performer should be no more than 2 pills a day. However, you can change this only under your doctor's recommendation.
● The cost of Max Performer will go quite easily on your pocket, with each pill costing less than 1.5 dollars, and even more on bulk purchases and discount options.
● You can choose from multiple subscription packages depending on whether this is your first time consumption or not.
● Max Performer customer reviews are full of real-life and reliable consumer testimonials of not just its users but also their partners.
● Accessibility is another valued feature of the product, that its loyal consumers simply love. You won't be able to find one bad review of Max Performer in the market.
● Focussing on consumer satisfaction, the product offers a 100-day return period in case the product doesn't work for you.
➢ VigRX Plus
VigRX Plus natural supplements make use of natural aphrodisiacs to facilitate sexual health, performance, satisfaction, and more. The product helps you recover from your sessions pretty quickly, and gets you ready for the next one, facilitating a more active sex life. This product also helps you fight the debilitating effects of Erectile Dysfunction and other sexual disorders that are like a plague on your body and mind.
Ingredients
● Korean Red Ginseng helps with the symptoms of Erectile Dysfunction by actively fighting its causes
● Saw Palmetto increases the natural levels of testosterone in your body
● Hawthorn Berry is good for your heart, blood, and overall well-being while facilitating sexual health
● Ginkgo Biloba Leaf is great for your lungs and your heart, which is important to improve your sexual performance
● Damiana Leaf boosts your mood and actively fights sexual health problems.
● Tribulus Terrestris Vine is believed to replicate the effects of Testosterone in your body
● Catuaba Bark helps your libido, sexual desire, and arousal
● Muira Puama Bark is also known to treat sexual disorders through its herbal goodness
● Cuscuta Seed Extract helps improve mood and keeps your body free of toxins. This can facilitate sexual performance
● Horny Goat Weed's benefits on sexual health are well-known. It increases blood flow and improves performance
● Piperine is known to improve mood, blood flow, and a lot of other benefits that can become an aid during sexual performance
Pros and Cons
Let’s look at the pros of VigRX Plus-
● Works fast and brings in results quickly
● Fast shipping
● Discreet shipping
● Incredible customer service, return policy, and more
● Facilitates harder, thicker, and healthier erections
● Improves sexual performance
● Helps you achieve a healthy orgasm
● Facilitates sexual satisfaction
● Improves libido or sexual desire
● Consists of a natural and organic formula
● Works fast in your body
● Increases the duration of your performance
● Improves blood flow
● No side effects
● The impressive amount of subscription packages that help you save
● Cheap and effective
● Excellent customer service, return policy, and more
● Helps with penetration and sexual satisfaction of your partner
● Better transparency than other companies
● Backed by reliable healthcare professionals
● Maintains your erection and helps you perform all through the night
Let’s look at the cons of VigRX Plus-
● The product may take some time to work, despite what VigRX claims. There's also not a lot of clinical research that backs the efficacy of the product.
● The positive effects will wear off if you halt the consumption of the product.
Consumer Information (Dosage, Price, and Reviews)
● The recommended dosage for VigRX Plus is 2 tablets a day, however, it does reflect that you can increase your dosage within 24 hours. Your dosage shouldn't exceed more than 4 tablets a day.
● VigRX is just as cheap as any other natural supplement that focuses on sexual health. What makes it stand out is the multiple offers and subscription types. The price of VigRX pills will cost you less than a dollar a pill during its multiple discounts and offers.
● Customer reviews for VigRX are mostly positive. Some consumers had to regulate their dosage to view the true effects of the product.
● Some consumers have also reported a significant decrease in their anxiety and stress with prolonged use of the product.
➢ Male Extra
Male Extra natural supplement facilitates sexual function in the most organic way possible. It helps your body do what it does best instead of taking up functions into its own hands. This means that your body will not develop a dependency on the product. Instead, it will be facilitated to perform its natural functions smoothly. This supplement is made up of all-natural ingredients that help you curb all your sexual health problems.
Ingredients
● Pomegranate 40% Ellagic Acid increases the flow of blood in your body and redirects it towards your penis. This gives you harder and stronger erections and improves sexual performance
● L-Arginine HCL is a type of Amino Acid that is essential for antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities in the body.
● Cordyceps is known and clinically proven to increase your libido, sexual desire, and more. They're also known to be natural aphrodisiacs and have a significant effect on your brain. They also help improve mood, which is an important factor in good sexual performance
● Zinc is an important mineral that facilitates testosterone production in the body. Zinc increases the body's natural hormone levels, leading to an increase in sexual desire.
● Niacin is also known as Vitamin B3. It's known to improve the quality of erections that you can get by facilitating an increase in blood flow and purity
● MSM (Methyl Sulfonyl Methane) is naturally derived sulfur that keeps your penis healthy. It helps the rush of blood to your penis during arousal, thereby facilitating stronger and harder erections
● L-Methionine is known to block the conversion of testosterone in the body. This means that the hormonal stability in your body stays intact
Pros and Cons
Let’s look at some of the pros of Male Extra-
● Unique formula
● Helps you get bigger erections
● Facilitates better orgasms
● Increases endurance, stamina, and strength
● Extensive dosage of ingredients
● Safe, natural, and organic ingredients
● Ingredients backed by multiple scientific studies and clinical trials
● Great customer service
● Increases blood flow to your penis
● Acts fast
● Increases the size of your penis with prolonged use
● Contains no flavor or smell
● Provides intense orgasms
● Improves mental health by providing confidence and results
Let’s look at the cons of Male Extra-
● Some consumers report that the product doesn't work as fast as it claims to, although it does work after the body adjusts to it within a week or so.
● The product is sold only in the United States and the UK.
Consumer Information (Dosage, Price, and Reviews)
● Your dosage of Male Extra is recommended to be 3 capsules per day. The highly potent ingredients in this product are completely safe for consumption. However, your dosage depends on your current health status which will be determined by your healthcare physician.
● The price of Male Extra is a significant feature of consumer reliability. Each pill won't cost you more than 1.2 dollars, and this is when you're not even buying in bulk!
● The consumer reviews of Male Extra are mostly full of positive results. The only significant consumer complaint is delayed results instead of immediate effect.
➢ Erectin
Erectin is a natural supplement that is full of potent ingredients that facilitate sexual health, performance, desire, and more. There are 2 types of audience that Erectin focuses on- those who have a lack of sexual drive and those who have sexual disorders like Erectile Dysfunction. With prolonged use of Erectin, your penis size may increase. Its list of natural ingredients makes it an even more exciting product.
Ingredients
● Tribulus Terrestris increases your body's natural testosterone levels and makes use of the free testosterone that usually goes unnoticed.
● Epimedium Leaf Extract increases the blood flow in your body and provides the energy you need for harder and firmer erections.
● Red Ginseng treats Erectile Dysfunction and has multiple other benefits on sexual health. It also provides a bigger and stronger erection.
● Horny Goat Weed has been known as an aphrodisiac for centuries. It increases sexual desire within men and facilitates energetic performance in bed.
● Catuaba Bark Extract facilitates better blood flow and redirects it to your penis.
● Saw Palmetto Berry can lead to an increase in the size of your penis during the sexual performance as it focuses on improving the cell structure.
● Hawthorn Berry stimulates desire or libido and also increases the natural levels of Testosterone in your body.
● Damiana Leaf Extract can enhance libido and sexual desire just like Hawthorn Berry. However, it also facilitates better erections and increases the duration of your performance in bed.
● Ginkgo Biloba makes sure that you don't go droopy while you're performing. This is a common problem for men with ED.
● Piperine is known to improve mood and help with better orgasms.
Pros and Cons
Let’s look at some pros of Erectin-
● Increases libido or sexual desire in men
● Facilitates harder erections
● Balances your erections instead of providing unrealistic effects
● Increases the duration of the performance
● Increases energy, stamina, endurance, and more
● Has no side effects
● Is made up of natural and organic ingredients
● Is quite affordable
● Has great customer service, a return policy, and more
● Helps you perform longer in bed
● Provides you with confidence, restores your self-esteem, and reduces your symptoms of mental health problems
● Results in as little as 2 weeks
Let’s look at the cons of Erectin-
● Offline accessibility to this product is not available. However, consumers love the fact that international shipping of this product matches the quality of shipping in the US and UK.
● There's no link to scientifically-backed studies as Erectin claims.
Consumer Information (Dosage, Price, and Reviews)
● Your recommended dosage of Erectin is no more than 2 pills a day. You may want to check with your healthcare professional to ensure that this dosage is appropriate for you. You can take this along with your meals.
● The price of Erectin is quite cheap in comparison to chemical-filled supplements like Viagra that have grave consequences on your health.
● Customers are pretty impressed with the product, given the customer reviews of Erectin. With international shipping, an organic list of ingredients, a natural method of preparation, and more, Erectin has found its way into many households as a common supplement.
● If there was one consumer complaint against Erectin, it would simply be the lack of transparency when it comes to the justification of scientific approval claims.
Our Verdict
With all these supplements, you may be confused as to which erection pill is perfect for you. However, this process is not as tough as you think it is. To choose which supplement is perfect for you, you should consider the following factors-
● What results do you expect out of these supplements
● Your current health condition
● If you're on any medication
● What your healthcare provider says
Based on these, we have classified these erection products into 4 categories.
➢ Performer8 (Best Overall)
Performer8 is the best overall supplement as it facilitates all sexual health functions you could possibly desire. Its formula is highly potent and the product is incredibly accessible. It's famous amongst consumers for a reason, with a reasonable price.
➢ Max Performer (For a more active sex life)
Max Performer is great for improving your sexual desire, along with fixing your sexual health problems. Its main focus is facilitating orgasm, which means that arousal and good performance are its essential functions.
➢ VigRX Plus (Best for ED treatment)
If you're suffering from Erectile Dysfunction or basically any other sexual health issue, VigRX Plus is your best friend. This highly potent and natural formula boosts your body's corrective functions to facilitate fixing ED. For no droop, this product is your buddy in bed.
➢ Male Extra (Best for natural correction)
If you're looking for a supplement that gives your body the tools it needs to do what it naturally does, Male Extra is the best. It boosts your natural testosterone levels, sends blood to your penis, increases sexual desire with its potent mix of herbal ingredients, and more. Through this, your body will feel an enhancement in its natural sexual functions such as arousal, erections, and more.
➢ Erectin (Best for improvements in Libido)
If you're looking for an increase in sexual desire because you're burnt out due to stress or exhaustion, Erectin is your buddy. It is full of herbal and natural ingredients that act like aphrodisiacs and will increase your libido.
To select any of these, you may want to know exactly where your problem lies and what results you're looking for. Feel free to ask for your doctor's recommendations before the use of these products, as a part of your selection process. However, if your symptoms are quite mild and you're looking for a booster without the hassle of taking medical approval, you may begin your use of any of these products that you choose.
Natural erection medication Vs Chemical supplements like Viagra
In this section, we will highlight the importance of natural medication in treating disorders like ED.
➔ Natural
These medications are naturally made using organic ingredients. These ingredients come from nature itself as opposed to the allopathic medicines which are artificially manufactured. The concentration of these ingredients is relevant to the dosage, making sure that the potency is highlighted with the consumption of these supplements.
➔ Affordable
These medications are significantly cheaper than allopathic medicines. Due to their affordability, these medications provide an accessible treatment to ED. You will find all these natural medications for erection problems for a price of fewer than 2 dollars. This is nothing compared to the price of Viagra per tablet, which comes with its own side effects.
➔ Doesn’t require prescriptions or PCT
We all know the awkwardness that comes with visiting a doctor and getting a prescription to take medication for ED. Voilà, another benefit of natural medicine is that you do not need any prescription to use them. You won't require any Post Consumption Therapy or prescription of any kind with the repetitive purchase and use of this product.
➔ No Side Effects
Because these medications are natural and are made using organic ingredients, you should know that these come with no side effects if they're not abused like non-approved steroids.
If you’re looking for medication to attend to your sexual health needs, we strongly recommend these natural steroids that mimic the effect of medicines like Viagra with no side effects. Not only that, but they also provide long-term rectification of several sexual health problems in males.
FAQs
1. Are these supplements a permanent cure for erectile dysfunction?
You should not consider these supplements as a medicine or a cure to erectile dysfunction, although they can significantly decrease its symptoms. For more serious symptoms of Erectile Dysfunction, we suggest you make an appointment with your healthcare professional. These medicines, with prolonged use, will definitely help you fight ED as they have concentrations of natural and herbal ingredients that rectify these problems. You can definitely stack them along with your ED medications if your symptoms are not that severe.
2. Do these supplements provide instant erections?
These supplements don't work as magic pills. Although potent and highly concentrated with natural ingredients, these symptoms will work overtime to improve your sexual health and efficacy in bed. They won't provide you with instant erections.
3. Are there any side effects of the overconsumption of these medicines?
Yes. There are mild side effects associated with prolonged overconsumption of these medicines. You may experience headaches, nausea, vomiting, and digestive issues which can cause major inconvenience. We recommend that you stick with your approved and suggested dosage and not abuse these supplements. An important thing to note is that these supplements won't cause you the amount of damage that medicines like Viagra do.
Considering the social stigmatization around ED and its association with masculinity or its lack thereof. When you're living with ED, you will just about do anything to get your sex life back on track. In ancient civilizations, many natural preparations have long been used to help the aging male. These natural preparations improve his sexual drive and the ability to perform penetrative sex. They increase sexual stimulation, erectile, ejaculatory, orgasmic, and other responses for sexual function and satisfaction. Due to its side-effect-free nature and organic genesis, natural erectile medication is the perfect alternative to bank-breaking allopathic medicines.
