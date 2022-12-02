Best Fat Burners on the Market (2022-2023)- Fat burning pills that actually work

The market is now loaded with hundreds of weight loss supplements and not all of them are going to give the expected outcome. So what makes a good fat burner stand out from the rest?
Definitely the ingredients! Fat burners are as good as the ingredients they come with. Want to have a look at some supplements that come with medically proven fat-burning ingredients?
Take a look below, we’ve put together a list of some of the best fat burners on the market right now.
7 Best fat burners on the market
- PhenQ - Overall Best Weight Loss Pills
- PhenGold - Top Diet Pills To Control Hunger
- Prime Shred - Natural Weight Loss Supplements
- Trimtone - Best Weight Loss Pills for Women
- Keto Charge - Effective Supplements for Weight Loss
Before we dive into the supplement it’s very important to let you know that these fat-burning supplements aren’t for pregnant and breastfeeding women. And those who’ve any medical history should consult with a certified doctor first before using any kind of supplements.
PhenQ - Overall Best Weight Loss Pills
PhenQ has a stellar reputation for producing some of the top-notch health and wellness supplements on the market. And here the PhenQ dietary supplement is no different. Coming with a combination of 5 advantageous organic ingredients that will not only help you stay in a good shape but will also deliver several other health benefits.
This dietary supplement works by activating the body’s thermogenesis process and suppressing the appetite. Plus, the ingredients increase the metabolism as well.
The combination of all these makes it very easy for anyone to lose weight fast without needing to go through intense long hour exercises. Let’s check out all the benefits this PhenQ supplement has to deliver.
What are the benefits?
- Each tablet comes with 25 mg of the synergistic combination of cysteine and alpha-lipoic acid which suppresses the appetite and helps lose fat.
- Capsimax powder is a blend of niacin, caffeine, black pepper fruit, and capsicum fruit extract which have very strong thermogenic properties.
- According to research, calcium carbonate can help lose weight and it also improves bone density and joint pains as well.
- Chromium picolinate is a very important mineral found in this supplement which stabilizes blood sugar levels to reduce carb and sugar cravings.
- This supplement contains a high amount of caffeine, each tablet has 100 mg and is good enough to increase the metabolism resulting in weight loss.
- Caffeine anhydrous will also increase the energy to survive through long exercise sessions. Plus, it improves focus and mood as well.
- L-carnitine amino acid breaks down the fat cells and converts them to energy, which results in an energy boost and weight loss.
Drawbacks
- Caffeine can lead to sleep problems.
- Not suitable for stimulant-sensitive persons.
- Might experience nausea, restlessness, etc. at the beginning.
PhenGold - Top Diet Pills To Control Hunger
PhenGold Multi-action weight loss supplement is undoubtedly one of the best out there. It’s packed with 9 ingredients that are scientifically proven to promote weight loss. Not only that, these ingredients come with a bunch of other health benefits too which we will dive into in a while.
Before we go any further, it’s not a supplement for you if you’re vegan. These capsules are made of gelatine which vegetarians are not supposed to take.
Apart from that, men and women of all ages can enjoy the benefits of this PhenGold weight loss formula.
What are the benefits?
- 300 mg of L-Tyrosine greatly increases brain function which results in enhanced focus and concentration.
- Cayenne pepper is medically proven to burn stored fat and suppress appetite. Plus, it also improves heart health and cognitive functioning.
- Capsicum extract increases the metabolic rate and triggers the thermogenesis process to promote fat burning.
- Antioxidant-filled green tea extract also increases the metabolic rate to burn calories. It also gives an energy boost.
- Green coffee extract is loaded with chlorogenic acids that contribute to weight loss and help with inflammation as well.
- Amino acid compound L-theanine boosts metabolism, improves the immune system, and enhances mood
- Another amino acid compound L-Tyrosine is scientifically proven to burn stubborn fat and enhance concentration
- Caffeine accelerates the metabolic rate, increases energy, and reduces cravings.
- Dimethylethanolamine helps treat dementia, Alzheimer, and depression.
Drawbacks
- Capsules are made of gelatin, hence not suitable for vegetarians.
- High caffeine can mess with sleep.
Trimtone - Best Weight Loss Pills for Women
This Trimtone fat-burning supplement might come in handy for women looking forward to achieving their weight loss goal. It comes packed with organic ingredients which are clinically proven to deliver several health benefits.
Trimtone fat burner stimulates fat burning by activating thermogenesis, boosting metabolism, and suppressing the appetite. It also increases the energy level too.
What are the Benefits?
- Glucomannan is the key ingredient that suppresses the appetite to reduce the calorie intake. Furthermore, it controls blood glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol level as well.
- Caffeine anhydrous increases the resting metabolism so that one burns calories even while resting. It also activates the thermogenesis process.
- Green coffee extract also triggers thermogenesis and helps eliminate fatigue.
- Green tea extract provides the needed antioxidants and reduces carb cravings.
- Grain of Paradise increases energy expenditure, activates brown adipose tissue, and lowers visceral body fat.
Drawbacks
- High on stimulants.
- Not suitable for vegetarians.
Prime Shred - Natural Weight Loss Supplements
The manufacturer claims, Primeshred is a hardcore fat burner, that’ll help you achieve your desired shape faster than most other supplements. Not only that, according to the manufacturer, this supplement accelerates lean muscle mass growth as well.
It activates lipolysis which breaks down stored fat cells, increases the metabolic rate, boosts the energy level, and suppresses the appetite. That is how primeshred works.
What are the benefits?
- 500 mg of green tea extract lowers the triglyceride level and promotes fat burning.
- Cayenne pepper reduces hunger and contributes to the breaking of stored fat cells.
- Caffeine gives you good energy boosts and it also increases calorie burning by reducing appetite and increasing metabolism.
- L-theanine also reduces cravings and improves cognitive function as well.
- Rhodiola rosea root is a powerful ingredient for breaking down stored fat cells.
Drawbacks
- Not for those who’re stimulant sensitive.
- Might cause sleeplessness, diarrhea, and nausea.
Keto Charge - Effective Supplements for Weight Loss
Here comes a different one, keto charge weight loss supplement helps the body enter ketosis mode faster.
In case you don’t know ketosis is a metabolic state where the body uses fat for energy instead of carbs. And that results in increased calorie burn.
Along with weight loss, keto charge improves mental clarity, decreases inflammation, and anxiety.
What are the benefits?
- Magnesium beta-hydroxybutyrate promotes weight loss and gives needed energy.
- Calcium beta-hydroxybutyrate helps enter ketosis mode faster and also improves overall heart health.
- In the absence of glucose, Sodium beta-hydroxybutyrate produces needed energy
Drawback
- At the initial stage the user might suffer from dehydration, nausea, headaches, etc.
LeanBean Fat Burning Supplement
If you’re looking for a thermogenic fat-burning supplement specially designed for women, take a look at this Lean bean fat burner. This supplement is trusted by many female athletes and the best part about Lean bean is, it isn’t high in stimulants.
Unlike most other weight loss supplements, lean beans don't come with high amounts of caffeine or other stimulants. Instead, it incorporates 11 low stimulants that will give you the same benefits.
What are the benefits?
- Choline leads to weight loss by increasing the fat metabolism.
- Potassium Chloride keeps the body hydrated and also maintains the blood sugar level. Plus, it improves overall digestive health too.
- Garcinia Cambogia is a low stimulant that suppresses appetite which results in lower calorie intake and weight loss. Studies show that this ingredient can increase serotonin production as well.
- Piperine helps the body absorb all the nutrients properly.
- Antioxidant-filled turmeric suppresses the appetite which results in weight loss. Moreover, it's a good alternative to caffeine anhydrous
- Acai berry improves cholesterol levels and removes harmful free radicals.
- Glucomannan fiber makes you feel full which suppresses the appetite.
- Green coffee extract gives an energy boost and the antioxidants in it provide other health benefits.
Drawback
- According to a few users, Leanbean takes a little more time to work.
Instant Knockout Fat Burner
This fat-burning pill is taken by many MMA professional male athletes, as it helps them cut some extra pounds before the match.
But you don’t need to be an MMA professional to take these pills, any adult man without any serious medical history should be able to enjoy the benefits of instant knockout.
This supplement suppresses the appetite to reduce the calorie intake, increases the metabolism to promote fat burn, and gives an energy boost to do explosive exercises.
What are the benefits?
- Glucomannan fiber swells in the stomach which makes you feel full, and that results in fewer calorie intake.
- Green tea extracts contain catechins which are filled with fat-burning properties. It offers a bunch of other health benefits too.
- Vitamin B12 and 6 stimulate fat loss and eliminates fatigue
- L-Theanine accelerates fat loss along with improving cognitive functioning.
- Cayenne powder’s main active compound is Capsaicin which works like magic in reducing body weight. It lowers the desire to eat as well.
- Caffeine anhydrous increases the thermogenesis process and increases energy.
Drawbacks
- In the beginning users might have to deal with nausea, bloating, etc.
- Not suitable for stimulant-sensitive people.
How to Choose the Best Fat Burners?
If you don’t have any idea about fat-burning supplements, the chances are high that you’ll end up wasting your hard-earned money on an over-hyped fat burner. And to save you from making a mess out of your money, we’ve made an easy-to-understand fat burner buying guide. Have a look!
Ingredients
The first thing you would want to check on a fat burner supplement is the ingredients, it’s the major part. Don’t get excited by the fancy bottles and graphics, read and see what ingredients they contain.
Not only that, search about each of those ingredients on the internet to see if they actually help burn fat. Look for any medical evidence backing up those ingredients as an effective fat burner.
Your Medical History
If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, then any kind of supplement is a big NO for you. Plus, if you’ve any kind of medical condition, consult with a certified medical doctor before even thinking about taking any kind of supplements.
Under no circumstance, you should start taking weight loss, testosterone boosting, appetite suppressant, or any kind of supplements without consulting with the doctor first. It can be life-threatening.
Stimulants
Most of the fat-burning and appetite-suppressing supplements come loaded with stimulants like caffeine. To some extent they are good, they give an energy boost, increase metabolism, etc. But if you’re a stimulant-sensitive person, make sure to avoid any kind of supplements that contain a high amount of strong stimulants.
Right Dose
Don’t pick a supplement that doesn’t come with the dosage information labeled on the packaging. Fat burning or any other supplements aren’t something that you can take as much as you want, you’ll have to follow the right dose. Taking more than recommended dosage can make you deal with serious consequences.
To find out the right dose, you’ll have to do a little typing. List all the ingredients that the supplement contains and then search for the recommended doses and follow that to be on the safe side. Make sure the source is authentic.
Frequently Asked Questions
- How much weight can you lose on PhenQ?
According to a user, if coupled with regular exercise and a good diet, one can lose anywhere between 5 to 10 pounds of weight in a month. However, that might not be the same for everyone, those who’re physically active all day and avoid all kinds of carbohydrates, sugar, etc. will lose more pounds in a month.
- What are the side effects of keto diet pills?
Keto diet pills usually don’t have serious side effects. In the beginning, people might have to deal with dehydration, nausea, headache, and fatigue, but these symptoms will go away once the body adapts to ketosis.
- Do fat-burning supplements work?
If you can make sure you’re getting your hands on a supplement that comes with organic medically proven ingredients, then it’ll definitely work.
- Can you lose weight by taking weight loss pills?
Only relying on weight loss pills won’t give any noticeable chance. Weight loss pills will accelerate the fat-burning process if you combine them with a good diet and regular exercise.
Conclusion
If you don’t follow a good diet and exercise on a regular basis, emptying a dozen bottles of the best fat burners on the market won’t bring any noticeable change.
Whatever you do, the key to healthy weight loss is exercise and good food. Supplements are only for helping you reach your goal faster and easier.
