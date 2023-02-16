Best Feminized Seeds for Beginners 2023: Top 10 Female Marijuana Strains For Outdoor And Indoor Home Growing

So, you have decided to try cannabis home growing. This decision may be influenced by several reasons, such as having a constant supply of weed, quality control, cutting costs, or trying out a new hobby. Whatever your reason, it is best to start with your best foot forward – and that’s where we come in. This guide explores 10 of the best feminized seeds for indoor and outdoor growing.
Why feminized seeds? These seeds have been genetically engineered to make the cultivation process as seamless as possible. You will not have to worry about male plants or separating them, allowing you to utilize the growing space fully. The list below contains 10 of the most popular feminized seeds on the market. Some of the factors we considered while selecting these strains are the ease of growth, potency, resistance, yields, effects, flowering duration, and aroma. Let’s begin…
#1 Bubblegum feminized: Best overall feminized strain (multiple-award-winning)
The Bubblegum strain is an old-school variety whose popularity stems from its unforgettable aroma and flavor. This is one of the best strains for beginner cultivators as it requires minimal effort and skill to get good results. The hybrid’s genetics remains a mystery, although it is speculated to be a cross between the revered Indian Bubble Gum and an unknown strain. The cannabinoid composition comprises 17% THC, 1% CBG, and less than 1% CBD. Top terpenes include Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene.
This balanced hybrid produces a smooth smoke that is gentle on the throat and lungs. Once combusted, Bubblegum produces an enticing candy, bubblegum, and sweet aroma that fills the room. The flavor is similar to the scent, with a lingering creamy finish. This hybrid’s effects are well-balanced – consumers enjoy a perfect blend of cerebral and physical effects. Consumers initially experience a relaxing body stone that is later coupled with a potent head high that leaves them feeling like they are floating on a cloud. Bubblegum is used therapeutically to treat pain, inflammation, anxiety, depression, appetite loss, and nausea.
This is an easy-to-grow variety. If you are looking for a strain that takes up minimal space (120 to 150cm tall), requires minimal care, and produces a bountiful yield, Bubblegum is an excellent choice. The flowering period lasts between 8 and 9 weeks, which is a relatively short duration. The indoor yield is 500 grams/m2, and the outdoor yield is between 450 to 550 grams/plant.
#2 Banana Kush Autoflower: Short growth cycle and a discreet strain (80-100cm tall)
Straight from California is this masterpiece – the Banana Kush autoflower. This slightly Indica dominant hybrid is a feminized, autoflower version of the highly sought Banana Kush. The strain is a top pick for beginner cultivators as it grows within record time from seed to maturity (9 to 10 weeks), allowing for multiple harvests per annum. Banana Kush auto boasts an impressive 21% THC and less than 1% CBD. This is the go-to choice for consumers looking for something to help them unwind after a long, stressful day/week.
Banana Kush auto is a resilient plant that is resistant to common pests and diseases. It is also quite forgiving of slight changes in environmental factors. This fast-flowering variety prefers a dry and warm environment. The dense buds are susceptible to mold, so cultivators are encouraged to maintain favorable humidity levels and unrestricted airflow in the grow room. Banana Kush auto produces a yield of 500 to 550 grams/m2 indoors and 150-250g.
#3 Zkittez feminized: Top pick for consumers with a sweet tooth
When it comes to visual appeal and mouthwatering flavors, you can always be guaranteed Zkittlez will appear on that list. This Indica dominant strain results from a Grape Ape and Grapefruit cross and has high THC levels of 23%. Zkittlez is a favorite among medical and recreational consumers thanks to its ability to provide a potent experience. Although this strain is Indica leaning, the effects are more cerebral-centered, making it an ideal daytime choice. As for the flavors, this is one hybrid that will keep you coming back for more. The smooth smoke provides a tantalizing blend of berry, grape, strawberry, and sweet flavors that awaken every inch of the taste buds.
This strain is one of the easiest to cultivate. It has a high mold and mildew resistance and can be grown in a variety of environments. The plants’ small and compact size makes them excellent candidates for the SOG technique. Cultivators are encouraged to lower night temperatures to 10 to 15 degrees Celsius to bring out the purple hues. After 8 to 9 weeks of flowering, Zkittlez promises around 400 grams/m2. In an outdoor setup, the plants are ready for harvest by the end of September and yield approximately 600 grams/plant.
#4 AK47 Feminized: Great choice for mood-boosting and socializing
Top-tier genetics, stability, and a diverse terpene profile are some of the qualities associated with the AK-47 strain. Resulting from a four-way landrace strain cross, this multiple award-winning hybrid boasts 20% THC and less than 1% CBD. This Sativa dominant hybrid is an excellent choice for anyone looking for something to uplift their moods, boost creativity, and promote a social mental state. AK47 is best taken as a wake-and-bake option or during the daytime. The effects present almost immediately and are characterized by a boost in energy levels, euphoria, happiness, and motivation. The Indica genetics help to keep everything balanced by providing a soothing full body relaxation and calm.
AK47 is a fast flowering variety that completes its final growth phase within 7 to 8 weeks. It grows well in soil and hydroponics mediums. Due to its susceptibility to mold and rot, the strain is best grown indoors, where environmental conditions can be set at optimum levels. While growing indoors, ensure that the grow space has enough vertical space to accommodate AK47 during its growth spurt phase. This strain produces between 400 and 500 grams/m2 indoors and up t 600 grams/plant outdoors.
#5 Jack Herer Autoflower: Highest resistance to pests and diseases
This strain is named after vocal cannabis enthusiast and author Jack Herer and is one of the most sought-after varieties by consumers and growers alike. This auto version (Jack Herer X Ruderalis strain) is slightly Sativa dominant and has up to 20% THC. The rich genetic heritage translates to stability, potent effects, and ease of growth. Jack Herer auto’s effects can be described as both physical and cerebral. Consumers can expect to experience a clear head, positivity, happiness, creativity, calm, and relaxation. The effects last longer than most strains, making this an excellent choice for medical cannabis consumers. Jack Herer auto is used to manage pain, anxiety, depression, fatigue, and appetite loss.
A quality that has placed Jack Herer auto on this list is its impressive resistance to mold, mildew, pests, diseases, and other common pathogens that affect cannabis plants. This is a compact strain that can be grown in a variety of environments, making it a good pick for novice cultivators. Jack Herer auto grows from seed to maturity within 10 to 14 weeks and has an indoor yield of 400 to 500 grams/m2. The outdoor yield is between 150 to 250 grams/plant.
#6 Amnesia Haze Autoflower: Best Sativa (80%) for uplifting effects
If you are looking for a strain that will keep you uplifted, social, and giggly, look no further than Amnesia Haze autoflower. This strain results from a cross between the original Amnesia Haze (South Asian X Jamaican X Thai X Hawaiian X Jamaican X Cambodian) and a Ruderalis strain. The result was a Sativa dominant variety with up to 21% THC. The strain is highly potent and is best reserved for consumers with cannabis consumption experience. 10 to 15 minutes into the toking sessions, consumers experience a deep wave of euphoria coupled with an energy boost. As the high intensifies, one becomes more open to socializing, and giggles and laughter are hard to suppress.
Amnesia Haze auto produces a smooth smoke with an earthy, citrus, lemon, and sweet flavor when combusted. The feminized seeds grow into a short, compact plant with top-shelf buds. For optimum yields, expose the plants to a warm, averagely humid environment. Additionally, maintain temperatures between 21 and 29 degrees Celsius. This hybrid is ready for harvest within 10 to 14 weeks after germination. The final yield is 350 to 400 grams/m2 indoors and 150 to 200 grams/plant outdoors.
#7 Afghan feminized: 100% Indica landrace strain: ultimate choice for unwinding and relaxing
Afghan is the first landrace strain on this list. This pure Indica is known for its high resin production. As a result, Afghan is commonly used to make hash and other concentrates. This landrace variety is the go-to choice for fatigued, stressed-out individuals or anyone looking to experience total relaxation as they unwind. The strain provides deep euphoria, happiness, relaxation, sedation, and calm. Besides its recreational use, Afghan is an effective therapeutic strain in treating muscle spasms, pain, inflammation, fatigue, appetite loss, and insomnia.
Afghan is a naturally resilient strain that can grow in extreme conditions. As a result, novice cultivators will find this strain an ideal choice as it is pretty forgiving. The strain is also resistant to common pests and diseases. Due to its dense, bushy nature, growers should regularly prune and trim the plants to maintain constant airflow and sufficient light penetration. Afghan flowers for 8 to 10 weeks. When subjected to SOG, the yield goes up to 500 grams/2. Outdoors, this strain produces up to 400 grams/plant and is ready for harvest by early October.
#8 Maui Wowie feminized: Best Sativa for stress relief and mouthwatering, tropical flavors
Hawaii is known for a myriad of things, including being home to one of the most iconic strains of our time. Maui Wowie or Maui Waui is a Sativa leaning strain (20% THC) famous for its enticing tropical aroma and flavor. The hybrid has a creamy, fruity, pineapple, and sweet aroma that excites every inch of the palate. A few tokes of this strain, and you will understand why it has the words ‘wow’ attached to its name. Besides the enticing taste, Maui Wowie provides a mellow, cerebral high coupled with subtle head-to-toe relaxation. This is a top choice for good vibes, happy moods, and socializing.
Maui Wowie is a fast-growing cannabis variety, making it a good choice for novice and commercial cultivators. This strain thrives in a warm, sunny environment. If growing Maui Wowie indoors, expose the plants to 16 to 18 hours of light for optimum results. A rich soil medium is recommended to bring out the diverse blend of aromas and flavors. The plants grow quite tall, so ensure the grow room has enough vertical space. Maui flowers for 8 to 9 weeks and produces 450 grams/m2 indoors and 500 grams/plant outdoors.
#9 Cookies and Cream Autoflower: Excellent pick for beginner cultivators looking for a challenge
The cookies strain family is known for its enticing sweet flavors and potent effects. The Cookies and Cream auto is an accurate representation of these qualities. This strain was created by crossing the original Cookies and Cream strain (Starfighter X Girl Scout Cookies) and a Ruderalis strain. Its cannabinoid composition consists of 20% to 22% THC, 1% CBD, and 1% CBN. The dominant terpenes are Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene, and Terpinolene. This hybrid provides relaxing effects coupled with intense euphoria. The effects last longer than most strains, explaining its popularity among recreational and medical consumers.
Cookies and Cream is not easy to cultivate, although the Ruderalis genetics helps make things easier. It requires some skills and knowledge of cannabis cultivation. As a result, the strain is best suited for novice consumers on their second or more growth cycle. It provides a good challenge to take their skills to the next level in terms of controlling environmental conditions, feeding, and utilizing the growth medium for optimum yields. Cookies and Cream auto grows from seed to maturity in 12 weeks and produces 400 to 500 grams/m2 indoors and 200 to 250 grams/plant outdoors.
#10 Beginner mix: A combination of 3 easy-to-cultivate strains to make things easy
If you find it hard to decide among the various strains highlighted above, the beginner mix could be the right choice. The mix consists of 3 strains: White Widow, AK47, and Bubblegum. The beginner mix is available in packs of 5, 10, and 10 seeds per strain at ILGM. These are highly popular strains, especially among novice cultivators. They are easy to grow, require minimum attention, and produce impressive yields. Lastly, these strains can be grown indoors, outdoors, or greenhouses.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
#1 What Are Feminized Seeds?
These are seeds that have been genetically altered to produce female plants only. Cannabis plants are dioecious, meaning that they have the female and male reproductive systems on different plants. However, feminized plants are the ones that produce potent buds, while the males are used solely for pollination. As a result, many cultivators prefer working with female plants as their main target is high yields. That is where the idea of making female-only seeds came from. By eliminating the male chromosome, cultivators are guaranteed that feminized seeds will produce 99.9% female plants.
#2 How are feminized seeds created?
Feminized seeds can be created naturally or through a chemical reversal process. The former refers to stressing out female plants during the flowering phase until they produce viable pollen. This can be achieved by interfering with the light cycle. The pollen is then used to pollinate female plants, resulting in feminized seeds.
The latter involves using colloidal silver or thiosulphate solutions. When the solutions are sprayed onto female plants, pollen sacs are produced. While both solutions are considered effective, the thiosulphate solution is regarded as the best as it guarantees stability.
#3 Do feminized seeds always grow into female plants?
Feminized seeds are designed to produce female plants 99% of the time. The elimination of the male chromosome guarantees that the resulting plants are females. However, under extreme stress or significant changes in the growing environment, feminized seeds MAY produce male plants.
#4 What is the difference between feminized, autoflowering, and regular seeds?
Feminized seeds have been genetically manipulated to produce female-only plants. Regular seeds do not undergo any natural or chemical process to alter their genetic makeup. The seeds grow to either become male or female (50/50 chance). Autoflowering seeds have added Ruderalis genetics that makes them non-dependent on light cycles. Instead, they are genetically predisposed to start flowering within 2 to 4 weeks after germination. Most of the time, autoflowers are feminized, although there are several regular autos on the market.
#5 What is the growth duration for feminized seeds?
Feminized seeds can take anywhere from 2 months to 8 months from seed to becoming harvest ready. This is because a plant’s life cycle depends on several factors, as highlighted below;
● A feminized autoflower seed will take 8 to 14 weeks from seed to maturity. The plants grow fast and switch from one growth stage to the next without depending on changes in light cycles.
● Photoperiod Indica strains tend to have shorter growth cycles compared to Sativa. The former will flower for 8 to 10 weeks, while the latter takes 10 to 12 weeks. This significantly determines the growth duration.
● Cultivators have varying preferences on how long they want their plants to take in the vegetative stage. This is especially true for growers practicing SOG and SCrOG. While one technique produces better yields with an extended vegetative period, the other thrives with a brief one.
#6 What are the pros and cons of feminized seeds?
Pros
● Feminized plants are easy to grow and maintain.
● Cultivators get to optimize and fully utilize the growing space since all the plants are guaranteed to produce THC or CBD-rich buds.
● With feminized seeds, cultivators avoid the hassle of identifying male plants during the pre-flowering stage to avoid pollination. This is quite a time-consuming and tedious activity that requires skills and knowledge.
Cons
● Feminized seeds are not an ideal choice for breeders. This is because they do not grow into male plants that can pollinate the females.
#7 Which feminized seeds produce the highest yields?
Highest yielding feminized strains that are beginner-friendly
● White widow
● Banana Kush auto
● Zkittlez
● AK47
Highest yielding feminized strains for veteran cultivators
● Super Skunk
● Big Bud
● Gold Leaf
● Green Crack
● Pineapple Haze
#8 What Is the Best Seed Bank To Buy Feminized Cannabis Seeds?
There are multiple seed banks in the United States, but one that stands out is I Love Growing Marijuana, aka ILGM. The seed bank has been in business for years and has a solid reputation when it comes to high-quality seeds, customer service, order fulfillment, timely shipping, and deals & discounts. The ILGM site contains a wealth of information on cannabis seeds and cultivation that benefits novice and veteran cultivators. Another feature that makes ILGM stand out is the free shipping to all US states coupled with the deals, such as the buy 10 get 10 deal.
#9 How many feminized cannabis seeds does one need to grow a plant?
One viable feminized cannabis seed grows into one plant. This means that the number of plants is determined by the number of seeds planted. Cannabis seeds are usually sold in packs of 5, 10, 20, and more.
#10 What criteria can one use when selecting the best feminized seeds?
When selecting the best feminized seeds, multiple factors come into play. Cultivators need to consider the ease of growth of the seeds. Some seeds are best suited for novice cultivators, while others require some experience. The potency and genetics of the strain are vital elements to consider. Do you prefer Indicas or Sativas? How potent do you need the strain to be?
Are you looking for a recreational or therapeutic strain or a mix of both? This will help you decide whether to go for a THC or CBD-rich strain, plus the phytochemical composition to look out for. Other factors to consider include the flowering time, the yield, aroma, taste, and whether you want to cultivate indoors or outdoors.
The seed bank you choose to work with influences the viability and vigor of the cannabis plants. Work with a seed bank that has a 90+% germination rate guarantee. It should also offer quick shipping and a satisfaction guarantee.
Wrapping up
You can never go wrong with feminized seeds! This variety is easy to cultivate and requires minimum attention to thrive. The strains highlighted above are the perfect choice for novice growers looking to harness their skills. Pick one or more and experience the magnificence that is feminized seeds. Adios! And all the best
Disclaimer:
