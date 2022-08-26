Best Immigration & Visa Consultant in Pune, India

August 26: Many people have the dream of migrating overseas to work, study, or invest. There are many destinations in the world where people can go to achieve their goals. Some countries provide free education, while some of them have a lot of job opportunities. If you are a fresher, you may face different types of issues as many questions can come into your mind like
• Where to go to study?
• Which country provides the best job opportunities?
• The economy of which country is booming?
• Which country is safe?
• Work-life balance of which country is good?
• In which country will you be able to meet your goals?
• Which country provides permanent residence?
• How can you bring your dependents to a country?
• What is the processing time of a visa?
• Which visa is appropriate for your needs?
• Is there any need for a COVID test?
• What is the cost of living in a particular country?
In order to get the answers to all these questions, you need to hire a consultant who will clear all your doubts.
What to consider before hiring an immigration consultant in Pune?
Here are the things which you need to consider before hiring an immigration consultant:
Proper guidance regarding visa selection
Different visa consultants deal with different categories of visas. The consultants will let you know about the visa for which you are eligible. Besides this, you will also come to know about the program under which you will have to send an application for the type of visa. You need to choose a visa consultant that will provide all the solutions for your visa applications.
Have the ability to resolve complex issues
The consultant should have the ability to resolve complex problems. These problems can be related to the requirements, language abilities, and other things. The consultants will save a lot of your time in resolving these issues, and this will help you in sending a proper visa application.
The application should be well-prepared
The presentation of the application should be appropriate so that you can get the visa easily. Your application has to be verified by different authorities in the country to which you want to migrate. All the details present in the application will be verified. The consultants will help you to provide the correct information and make the application presentable.
Knowledge of immigration rules of different countries
The immigration consultants should always update themselves regarding the laws and immigration rules of a country. The communication between you and the consultant should be smooth, and this is possible only if the consultant has the proper knowledge. You need to check the reviews regarding the knowledge of the consultants.
The city of Pune
Pune is a city in Maharashtra that is popular by the name of Queen of the Deccan. The city is popular for its rich historical and cultural heritage.
Y-Axis Pune
In 1999, Y-Axis started its operations of providing guidance to clients, and its first office was opened in Banjara hills in Hyderabad. Gradually, the company started its expansion, and now there are more than 40 offices of Y-Axis in India in different cities like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune. Our offices are also available in Sharjah, Melbourne, and Dubai.
There are many visa agents in Pune, but we are committed to providing excellent services for the Punekars. As we are the market leader, we have more responsibility. As per our reputation, in Pune, our system of encryption of data is very high.
Y-Axis Services
There are a large number of services provided by Y-Axis. We are considered the best immigration consultants in Pune because we never compromise the quality of services. We are the best immigration consultants in Pune, and we help people to migrate to Canada.
We are the best educational consultants. Since the time Y-Axis is launched, it has been providing free counselling to all the people who want to know about migrating abroad. You may have any reason to go abroad, and we will provide all the solutions to make it easy for you to get the required visa.
Why is Y-Axis better than other consultants?
Y-Axis is a popular immigration Consultant in Pune. We have the knowledge that students and their parents get stressed in the cases of finance and emotions as the child has to go overseas to study. Our company has experience of more than 20 years in the immigration and visa industry.
We have experience with the processes and the method of streamlining them. Our aim is to reduce the number of reasons that can lead to the refusal of visas. Our approach is one-stop contact in which we assign an expert to you who will provide guidance at every step.
We also arrange education loans which can be repaid later. We arrange the education loans at a fast pace, and it is easy to pay them later. Our arrangement of education loans comes under Section 80E of the Income Tax Act. You can take advantage of our services so that you can study without any stress of repaying the loan.
Our expertise has led us to launch Y-Path, and we are able to create a path for the arrangement of the required funds. This will help in making a career abroad.
Y-Axis branches in Pune
There are two branches of Y-Axis in Pune. Besides this, a coaching centre is also available. Our branch offices are at Bund Garden Road and on Mumbai Pune Highway. Our coaching centre is available at Bund Garden Road, where we provide Coaching for IELTS.
Countries to which we provide immigration services
The countries to which we provide immigration services are as follows:
• Australia
• Canada
• Germany
• The USA
• The UK
• Austria
• Singapore
• Quebec
• Hong Kong
The rules and procedures for each country are different, so costs and processing time will also differ.
Services that Y-Axis provide
Here are the services provided by Y-Axis:
• Work Overseas
• Study overseas
• Invest overseas
• Visit Overseas
• Migrate overseas
Eligibility Criteria
All the countries have some eligibility criteria which applicants have to fulfil to make their visa application successful. Y-Axis Pune will help in providing the criteria through free tools.
*Check your eligibility criteria for Australia, the UK, Canada, and Germany through Y-Axis Score Calculator.
Coaching
Many countries include language proficiency in their eligibility criteria, and applicants have to pass the tests to fulfil them. We provide coaching for the following tests.
• PTE
• IELTS
• TOEFL
• GRE
• GMAT
• SAT
Types of visas for which we provide guidance
We provide guidance for the following visas:
• PR Visa
• Visitor Visa
• Study Visa
• Business Visa
• Investor Visa
• Dependent Visa
We have more than 40 offices in India and abroad, and we have the achievement of having more than a million successes.
Y-Axis flagship services
Y-Axis provides many services, and these are listed below.
• PR Visas: Canada, Australia,
• Migrate: Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, USA, Hong Kong, Austria, Quebec, Singapore, Denmark, and Austria,
• Study: Canada, Australia, France, UK, Germany, USA, Europe, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg
• Work: Canada, Canada –PNP, FSTP, Australia, Australia Skilled Migration, Australia Graduate Work Visa, TSS, UK Tier 2, USA H-1B, Hong Kong, QMAS, South Africa, and Ireland.
• Dependant Visas: Canada, Canada Parent Migration, Australia, Australia Parent Migration, UK, USA, and Belgium.
