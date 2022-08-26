Introduction
An influencer marketing campaign is not just about getting mentioned in the digital sphere, it’s about building a strong connection with the target audience and converting that into sales. It makes sense to ensure that your campaign is handled by a company that has the best understanding of your industry.
This article introduces you to the best Influencer Marketing Agency in India, that has helped 1000+ brands grow their businesses through effective campaigns.
What is influencer marketing?
Influencer marketing has become a popular trend. It is a form of social marketing that entails the endorsement and placement of products from influencers, organizations, and people who have got a dedicated social following and are seen as professionals in their niche.
In the old world, we had influencer marketing. Our current digital age carries the same idea: having a big following of people who trust you and who carry your message. An influencer has their own community that they influence. It is best to use influencers because it is a mutually beneficial partnership between both parties: an influencer gets free advertising and profit from paid advertisements, while the brand benefits by getting exposure and visibility in thousands of eyes. This can be achieved through sponsored posts, or in the form of [content marketing] videos and articles.
Core to influencer marketing is the concept of the network. You are connecting yourself with those who are influential for your audience, or those you want to influence.
How to do influencer marketing?
Social influencer marketing is perhaps the most cost-effective and fastest form of marketing today. Since social media has brought the world together, influencers have a global platform to promote brands and connect with consumers. Brands can use this strategy to spread their message to target audiences better, reach a larger audience at a fraction of the cost they would have had to pay for advertising globally and earn new leads. Influencer marketing agencies in India can assist you in doing influencer marketing as needed.
Start with a goal
To do influencer marketing efficiently, the first step is to set realistic goals and identify key performance indicators (KPIs). You will need to pay close attention to your data and audience metrics since this will help you through the process. Before starting to come up with the plan, you have to define your goal first. Make sure that your goal aligns with your business objectives and assess how you can measure the success of your campaign. Create a plan for how you're going to reach that goal, as well as how to measure your progress towards it.
Also, make sure you set a budget for your influencer marketing campaign. Influencer marketing campaigns are much cheaper in comparison to other forms of marketing like TV and radio advertisements, billboards in the streets, and even print ads. Your goal will assist you to figure out the kind of influencers you can work with. If you're trying to build a regional brand, then you would need a local influencer that can connect with your target audience.
However, if you're trying to expand internationally, then you might want to consider influencers that have a large international following. Influencers can help you reach your audience from different parts of the world and make your brand more visible in an increasingly competitive market.
Find the right influencers
The next thing to do is to look for the right influencers for your business. Nowadays there are many marketing agencies that have influencers on their panel to do marketing for brands. Since influencers' influence is based on their social media following, it's important to find influencers who are connected to your target audience. It is not always easy to find the right influencer with the right message and at the right time and place. You will need to look through various profiles on social media and also work with a marketer who has worked in this field before.
If you're trying to promote your content or brand, try searching for people who are already promoting similar content and see how they do it. To select the right influences, ensure you look for individuals that assist you to increase brand awareness and are trusted by the audience.
Also, you need to carefully research credible influencers that can be valuable resources for your brand. Always evaluate the relevance of each influencer, i.e., how much do they influence their followers, and how does each single follower influence other people?
Those that can build brand trust are also worth it. For example, for a beauty product company, it is important to look for people that use and endorse products with the same brand. This can help you connect with these influencers and increase your visibility online. If a video or an article is posted by an influencer on social media and gets thousands of views, it further builds the trust of the brand in that particular person's audience. A trustworthy reputation can also be built on other platforms as well as mobile applications where influencers are quite active today
Provide sufficient compensation
The last thing to do in influencer marketing is to offer sufficient compensation to the influencers you are working with. According to TapInfluence and Altimeter, the deadly mistake you may make in influencer marketing is failing to offer your influencers sufficient compensation. This can demotivate the influencer, which in turn can largely affect the campaign's performance.
A majority of influencers limit their digital marketing expenses to $10-100 per month. The reason for this is if they spend more than that, they tend to lose the credibility and trust of their followers. This can lead to a drop in their follower count as well as engagement with their posts.
Since you are trying not just to reach out to your followers but also to convince them about your product or brand, you will need to offer them a reasonable sum. Make sure that you are offering something worth the money that you pay them for.
To do influencer marketing well, you have to look for an influencer marketing agency in Delhi that follows an ideal approach to get you the best influencers.
How is Whizco doing influencer marketing?
One digital marketing services firm that has earned a reputation in the whole of India is Whizco. This is a leading Digital Agency in India with a strong focus on Influencer Marketing. It has been building relationships with influencers and brands for several years now. As a digital marketing agency, it offers services such as SEO performance, Influencer Marketing, and also Social Media Marketing.
Whizco has partnered with plenty of online influencers and brands. This has allowed them to provide their clients with the best advice and guidance on how to make their brand more visible in today’s analog world.
Whizco, the best influencer marketing agency in Delhi, takes a consumer-centric approach to social media influencers by building relationships based on trust and transparency rather than product promotion. Also, Whizco works with macro and micro-influencers across different niches such as fashion, travel, food, lifestyle, and many more.
Summing Up
Influencer marketing helps to increase product or service sales. It also helps build a strong brand reputation on social media as well as on your website. This kind of advertising has a better ROI than other forms of digital advertising like banner or text ads which you typically see at the top or bottom of your screen while browsing the internet. So, to take your business to another level, ensure you get an influencer marketing agency in India.