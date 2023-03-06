Best Joint Supplements: Review Top-Rated Joint Health Support Product Brands

Joint pain can be a debilitating condition that prevents people from engaging in daily activities. Seeking medical help to relieve the discomfort and restore joint function is essential, as many treatments exist to ease the suffering associated with chronic joint conditions such as arthritis.
Physical therapy, acupuncture and massage are all powerful methods for pain relief. Furthermore, many joint supplements and creams can improve joints' health while decreasing inflammation.
The Best Joint Supplements for 2023
Joint supplements are designed to promote the health of your joints. Common ingredients in these supplements include glucosamine and chondroitin, both found naturally within the body. These substances help safeguard and repair cartilage that cushions joints.
Some joint supplements also contain herbs like turmeric or ginger, which have anti-inflammatory effects. Inflammation can contribute to joint pain and stiffness, so these herbs may help alleviate those symptoms. In today's article, we'll review the top joint supplements of 2023.
BioTRUST Joint 33XA
Discover the ideal joint supplement to reduce chronic pain.
PureHealth Research Joint Support
This formula can effectively help treat osteoarthritis symptoms.
Physical Age Labs' Joint Relief 911
Unbiased third-party testing with quality assurance.
Zenith Labs Joint N-11
Joint N-11 has earned multiple customer reviews and is widely considered as one of the most trustworthy supplements.
ProJoint Plus
Supports healthy bones and cartilage.
1MD MoveMD
A scientifically-backed joint supplement with multiple benefits.
Nuzena Joint Support +
Promoting overall joint health.
Thrive Health Labs Joint Guard 360
A GMO-free supplement designed to relieve joint discomfort.
Onnit Joint Oil
Effective arthritis-relieving oil.
UpWellness Golden Revive +
Gaining mobility quickly can help you achieve greater independence.
Zenith Labs Longevity Activator: Increase Your Viability!
Reduces the effects of aging on knees and joints.
Cymbiotika Ultimate Pain Balm
An organic balm to help promote healthy joints.
Oweli Move Joint Health Formula | Effective Results!
One of the most effective glucosamine sulfate supplements for relieving joint pain.
Live Conscious Movewell
Formulated by experts to relieve arthritis pain.
Prosper CBD Joint Restore Gummies
This supplement utilizes CBD to provide relief from joint discomfort.
CBDPure CBD Infused Cream - Get Ready to Savor the Benefits!
Effective, targeted relief for stiff joints.
Advanced Bionutritionals for Advanced Joint Support
Are you in search of advanced bionutritionals to support your joint health? Look no further than Advanced Bionutritionals(r) Advanced Joint Support!
The most powerful glucosamine supplement on the market.
Nature Heals Proflexoral
A powerful joint relief formula featuring multiple herbal ingredients.
3 Natural Supplements to Triple Joint Health
For optimal joint health, take the best joint supplement that helps protect cartilage against decay.
Healthy Back Institute Super Joint Support
Provides long-lasting pain relief
CellGrail Maximum Flex
The most sought-after turmeric supplement to relieve joint arthritis.
NSP Nutrition's Ultra Joint Relief Pro
Formulated specifically for men's joint pain relief.
MindBody Matrix Pain Relief Cream | | Your solution for effective pain relief
Healthier joints in just a few weeks
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
UC-II, Mobilee and ApresFlex
Negative Effects
No adverse reactions have been observed thus far.
Customer Reviews
Customers appear to be highly satisfied with the supplement.
60-Day Money-Back Guarantee
Pricing Validity Through December 31
BioTRUST was established in 2011 by Josh Bezoni and Joel Marion with the mission of providing customers with reliable health supplements. To this end, they have collaborated with many charitable organizations that assist underprivileged children.
BioTRUST Joint 33XA is a joint supplement designed to maximize mobility and provide pain relief. The natural ingredients in this supplement help reduce joint swelling and treat arthritis pain. BioTRUST Joint 33XA may be suitable for those experiencing knee pain or other related issues.
PureHealth Research Joint Support
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Resveratrol, Boswellia serrata, type II collagen, omega 3 fatty acids and others.
Negative Side Effects
According to its makers, there were no adverse reactions.
Customer Reviews
Customers seem highly satisfied with the supplement.
Money-Back Guarantee
365 Day Pricing
$58
PureHealth Research is a company that manufactures scientifically tested supplements with demonstrated health benefits. Their ingredients are of the highest quality, and they have an advisory board made up of several qualified healthcare experts. Their supplements have been clinically tested to demonstrate their benefits in clinical studies.
PureHealth Research Joint Support was designed to relieve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms. This turmeric supplement contains omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, which have been known to be successful at treating arthritis symptoms and providing joint pain relief.
Additionally, this joint pain relief supplement contains resveratrol - an antioxidant found in red wine that has been scientifically proven to relieve chronic joint and knee pain.
PhytAge Labs Joint Relief 911
Produkt Overview
Key Ingredients
Andrographis Paniculata, hyaluronic acid, rice powder and others.
Negative Effects
So far, no adverse reactions have been reported.
Customer Reviews
Excellent customer feedback.
Money-Back Guarantee
90-Day Pricing
$69.95
PhytAge Labs is a renowned producer of dietary supplements and health solutions. Established in 2015 by researchers with more than five decades of combined experience, their professional-grade products offer the highest quality healthcare supplements available.
If you're searching for a top-of-the-line supplement to relieve severe joint pain, PhytAge Labs Joint Relief 911 is your best bet. This top-notch supplement has been clinically proven to effectively treat arthritis pain and promote joint health.
Joint Relief 911, made with powerful anti-inflammatory ingredients, helps reduce joint inflammation and maintain healthy connective tissue. It's the ideal supplement for supporting healthy joints and keeping pain at bay.
Zenith Labs Joint N-11
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Niacin, Turmeric Root Powder, Ginger Root Powder and more can all be found in Zenith Labs Joint N-11!
Negative Side Effects
According to the official website, there have been no reported side effects.
Customer Reviews
Customers seem highly satisfied with the supplement.
Money-Back Guarantee
6-Month Pricing
$49
Zenith Labs is a trusted brand that manufactures doctor-formulated dietary supplements. Their products provide multiple natural ingredients to support the entire human body, with scientific backing behind their traditional remedies.
Zenith Labs Joint N-11 is a joint supplement designed to relieve joint pain, promote overall joint health, and increase mobility. This formula contains amino acids and other essential nutrients necessary for healthy joints.
This supplement is an ideal solution for those suffering from joint arthritis or other forms of joint discomfort. Not only does it improve your joints' overall health, but it can also increase mobility as well.
ProJoint Plus
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Glucosamine Sulfate, MSM, Boswellia Extract and more.
Negative Effects
So far, no negative effects have been reported.
Customer Reviews
Customers appear to be highly satisfied with the supplement.
Money-Back Guarantee
NA
Pricing
$29.95
VitaPost takes traditional medicine and modern science to craft health supplements. They believe in nature's healing power, using gluten-free ingredients for their products. Their mission is to offer natural solutions for a healthier life.
VitaPost ProJoint Plus is widely considered to be the top joint supplement available. It contains chondroitin sulfate, which reduces chronic pain and enhances joint functioning.
ProJoint Plus contains turmeric extracts which help reduce joint stiffness and promote optimal joint health, making it a great option for chronic pain relief or decreasing inflammation in joints.
1MD MoveMD
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
ApresFlex Boswellia Serrata Extract, Zanthin Natural Astaxanthin, Type XIV Collagen and Other Actives
Negative Effects
No adverse reactions have been observed thus far.
Customer Reviews
Customers appear to be highly satisfied with the supplement.
Money-Back Guarantee
90 Day Pricing
$43
1MD Nutrition boasts board-certified doctors leading the development of health supplements. Their mission is to help people live longer and healthier lives by offering products backed by science.
1MD MoveMD is an anti-inflammatory supplement with natural ingredients. It has become one of the most potent treatments for joint pain relief, effectively treating arthritis, knee, and other forms of chronic joint discomfort.
MoveMD offers significant long-term advantages for joint health, making it an ideal option for those seeking to enhance their overall wellbeing.
Nuzena Joint Support +
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Chondroitin, bromelain, quercetin and Boswellia serrata extract.
Negative Effects
According to the official website, there have been no reported side effects.
Customer Reviews
Extremely positive customer reviews.
Money-Back Guarantee
30-Day Pricing Engagement Engagement with us?
Nuzena is a well-known health supplement brand that provides personal health specialists at no charge, clinically tested ingredients, non-GMO products and ethically sourced items. The company has been praised for its efforts to enhance customers' quality of life.
Nuzena Joint Support + is an effective supplement designed to relieve joint pain. It contains 1500 mg of glucosamine hydrochloride, a natural substance known to support joint health. Glucosamine sulfate can also be taken as a dietary supplement in order to relieve inflammation and ease joint discomfort.
Glucosamine sulfate can also promote joint tissue health. Joint Support + is an ideal way to reap these benefits, and it works better than other supplements available on the market.
Thrive Health Labs' Joint Guard 360
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Glucosamine hydrochloride, turmeric, MSM and more for joint support!
Negative Effects
No negative effects have been reported so far.
Customer Reviews
Extremely positive customer reviews.
Money-Back Guarantee
6-month Pricing
$69
Thrive Health Labs provides a wide range of products designed to promote optimal wellness and nutrition. From vitamins and minerals to protein powders, this company has everything you need to reach your health objectives.
Thrive Health Labs' Joint Guard 360 contains glucosamine hydrochloride, which has been scientifically proven to relieve joint pain and reduce inflammation. Plus, this supplement also includes turmeric - an herb with powerful anti-inflammatory properties.
Joint Guard 360 is an ideal solution for those suffering from rheumatoid arthritis or other forms of joint pain, as it may help reduce discomfort and enhance quality of life.
Onnit Joint Oil
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Fish Oil, Borage Oil, Avocado and more - these can all be found in Onnit Joint Oil!
Negative Effects
So far, no adverse reactions have been reported.
Customer Reviews
Customers seem highly satisfied with the supplement.
Money-Back Guarantee
90 Day Pricing
$32.95
Onnit is perfect for gym goers and dietary supplement brand known for its protein powders. They also produce joint health supplements and brain boosters to keep you feeling your best!
Onnit Joint Oil is a natural supplement containing omega-3 fatty acids and curcumin. It's one of the market's most sought-after fish oil supplements, known for its ability to reduce pain and inflammation.
The oil can also effectively treat rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic inflammatory condition that may cause joint pain and stiffness.
UpWellness Golden Revive +
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
BCM-95 Curcumin, Boswellia, Magnesium, Quercetin and Others
Negative Effects
No adverse reactions have been reported so far.
Customer Reviews
Extremely satisfied with customer reviews.
Money-Back Guarantee
60-day
Pricing
$60.30
Joshua Levittt founded Upwellness with a mission to harness nature's healing power. Their dietary supplements promote overall health and well-being by providing essential nutrients that your body needs in order to function optimally.
The company prioritizes customer service, offering customized supplement programs tailored to each individual's health requirements.
UpWellness Golden Revive + is the leading joint supplement available for arthritis sufferers. Not only does it relieve joint pain and inflammation, but its main ingredient curcumin has anti-inflammatory properties as well.
Golden Revive+ contains Boswellia extract, which helps combat inflammation and pain. This supplement is unique in that it ensures maximum absorption of all ingredients for quick relief from joint discomfort.
Zenith Labs Longevity Activator
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Terminalia Chebula Fruit Extract, Resveratrol, Purslane and Korean Ginseng extract.
Negative Effects
No side effects reported.
Customer Reviews
Customers seem highly satisfied with the supplement.
Pricing Secure with Money-Back Guarantee
6-Month Pricing Engagement?
Zenith Labs Longevity Activator, marketed as a supplement that can fight inflammation, slow down aging and treat arthritis pain, is available for $49 from Zenith Labs. The main active ingredients include turmeric and Korean ginseng with purslane added for its anti-inflammatory effects.
Zenith Labs boasts that their product is the premier joint supplement available. They cite several studies suggesting turmeric and Korean ginseng can reduce inflammation and pain associated with arthritis.
Cymbiotika Ultimate Pain Balm
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Turmeric Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Menthol Crystals and more can all be found in this powerful pain balm from Cymbiotika.
Negative Effects
So far, no adverse reactions have been reported.
Customer Reviews
Customers appear to be highly satisfied with the supplement.
Money-Back Guarantee
NU
Pricing
$56
Cymbiotika Ultimate Pain Balm is a topical solution containing camphor and peppermint oil to reduce joint pain. The balm's MCTs help deliver these essential oils into the skin for fast relief, with applications allowed up to four times daily on affected areas.
Ultimate Pain Balm is a safe and effective way to reduce joint pain without the potential risks associated with other pain medications.
Oweli Move Joint Health Formula
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Glucosamine sulfate, Turmeric, MSM and more for joint health benefits.
Negative Effects
So far, no adverse reactions have been reported.
Customer Reviews
Extremely positive customer reviews.
Pricing with Money-Back Guarantee
100 Day Pricing
At $53.99 per bottle, Oweli Wellness Products provide holistic supplements to help people maintain their health. Their ingredients are sustainably sourced and GMO-free so customers can trust the quality of their products. Furthermore, the company provides educational resources on its website so people can gain more knowledge about maintaining good health.
Oweli Move Joint Health Formula contains glucosamine sulfate and chondroitin sulfate, two ingredients scientifically proven to relieve pain and reduce inflammation.
Studies have demonstrated that supplements like Oweli Move Joint Health Formula can significantly improve joint mobility and quality of life for those suffering from arthritis pain or stiffness. Give this product a try - you won't be disappointed!
Live Conscious Movewell
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Antarctic Krill Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, Zanthin(r) Natural Astaxanthin and Others
Negative Effects
No side effects reported.
Customer Reviews
Positive customer feedback.
Money-Back Guarantee
365-day Pricing
Pricing available on request?
Live Conscious is an herbal supplement company that produces clinically-tested products with no stimulants and are vegan friendly. Their mission is to invest in the wellbeing of our bodies, minds, spirits and communities - something Live Conscious is passionate about.
Live Conscious Movewell is a joint supplement containing omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil and astaxanthin that has been scientifically proven to reduce pain and improve joint function for those living with arthritis. Studies have demonstrated the beneficial effects of taking Movewell's omega 3 fatty acids from fish oil on treating arthritis symptoms; they help eliminate inflammation and stiffness while increasing mobility within joints.
Prosper CBD Joint Restore Gummies
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Boswellia Serrata Extract, Vitamin D, Calcium and more.
Negative Effects
No adverse reactions have been observed so far.
Customer Reviews
Exceedingly positive customer reviews.
Money-Back Guarantee
100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Pricing includes tax.
$77.99
Lucas Main and Andres Reed founded Prosper Naturals to spread the many advantages of CBD throughout the world. But their mission doesn't stop there - they also carry a range of other supplements without CBD for customers to choose from. No matter your requirements, Prosper Naturals strives to help you reach optimal health and wellness.
Prosper CBD Joint Restore Gummies are the ideal supplement that contains CBD and Boswellia extract, providing numerous advantages if you experience chronic joint pain.
Joint Restore Gummies can help eliminate internal inflammation and outward joint swelling, providing healthy joint tissue. Boswellia and CBD work together to reduce overall body inflammation levels.
CBDPure CBD Infused Cream
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
CBD, Willow Bark, Menthol and More.
Negative Effects
No adverse reactions have been observed so far.
Customer Reviews
Customers appear to be highly satisfied with the supplement.
Money-Back Guarantee
90-day Pricing Promise
$39.99
CBDPure was established in 2016 to create top-quality CBD supplements. They source their CBD from organic US-grown hemp and use a CO2 extraction process for an incredibly pure, potent product. All CBDPure items have been third-party tested for potency and purity, available in various forms such as oils, capsules, and creams.
CBDPure CBD Infused Cream boasts a generous amount of CBD that can be applied topically for joint pain treatment. According to CBDPure, consumers who apply the cream directly onto their skin will experience its targeted benefits - making it one of the top joint supplements on this list.
Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Joint Support
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Calcium, Glucosamine Sulfate 2KCI, 5-LOXIN(r)*** Indian Frankincense and other natural ingredients.
Negative Effects
No adverse reactions have been reported so far.
Customer Reviews
Customers appear to be highly satisfied with the supplement.
Money-Back Guarantee
90 Day
Pricing
$69.95
Advanced Bionutritionals is a well-known health supplement brand that offers clinically tested herbal products. Their experienced researchers have created formulas designed to promote optimal wellbeing and wellbeing.
Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Joint Support is a 7-in-1 ingredient formula designed to combat joint pain in numerous ways. It's one of the most potent joint supplements on this list, featuring glucosamine sulfate as its primary active ingredient and also includes supportive ingredients that further boost its benefits.
Nature Heals Proflexoral
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Boswellia Serrata Resin Extract, Turmeric Curcumin Root, Glucosamine and Other Actives
Negative Effects
No side effects reported.
Customer Reviews
Positive customer reviews across the board.
Money-Back Guarantee
Our empty bottle satisfaction guarantee provides added peace of mind to every order.
Pricing
$40
Nature Heals is an ethically sourced supplement brand. Their products are GMO-free and stimulant-free, giving customers peace of mind for a healthy life. Their mission is to promote healthier living through its products - which they have successfully done.
Nature Heals Proflexoral claims to work better than arthritis medications. This 8-in-1 formula targets all the major causes of joint pain, such as inflammation, stiffness and weakness. Plus it's been clinically proven to effectively treat knee pain - a debilitating condition for older adults - when used regularly.
3 Naturals Triple Joint Health
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Turmeric, Boswellia serrata extract, basil, ginger and more can help support joint health.
Negative Effects
So far, no negative effects have been reported.
Customer Reviews
Customers appear to be highly satisfied with the supplement.
Money-Back Guarantee
60-day Pricing
3 Naturals is an expert in all-natural health products. Their research team continuously seeks out the newest and greatest natural health items on the market, with the mission of providing their customers with unique natural health solutions so they can live healthier lives.
3 Naturals Triple Joint Health is one of the best supplements available. It works on decaying cartilage to reduce joint inflammation and pain, with turmeric as an essential ingredient that effectively combats these issues.
This turmeric supplement also contains ingredients known to support healthy joints, such as glucosamine and chondroitin.
Healthy Back Institute Super Joint Support
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Calcium, Magnesium, Manganese, Boron and Others
Negative Effects
According to the manufacturers, there were no reported side effects.
Customer Reviews
Customers seem highly satisfied with the supplement.
Money-Back Guarantee
90-day Pricing
Healthy Back Institute has served millions of customers with natural dietary supplements. Their mission is to raise the standard of living through natural solutions. Their team of experts develop and test their products, while their customer service staff strives to help people live pain-free lives.
Healthy Back Institute Super Joint Support is a natural supplement containing glucosamine sulfate and marine magnesium, two key ingredients for long-term joint health. Together, these components reduce inflammation while supporting overall healthy joints.
CellGrail Maximum Flex
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Glucosamine sulfate, Chondroitin sulfate, Frankincense and other natural extracts.
Negative Effects
According to its makers, there were no reported side effects.
Customer Reviews
Positive customer feedback.
Money-Back Guarantee
60-Day Pricing
CellGrail is a health supplement brand created by medical experts, nutritionists and researchers who firmly believe in nature's healing powers. Their products combine traditional practices with cutting-edge science to promote optimal wellness and wellbeing.
CellGrail Maximum Flex is formulated with chondroitin sulfate and turmeric, both known to be effective at relieving inflammation. Furthermore, it contains glucosamine which has been scientifically proven to provide relief from joint pain.
NSP Nutrition Ultra Joint Relief Pro
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Glucosamine Sulfate, Boswellia Extract, Chondroitin Sulfate, Turmeric - and More!
Negative Effects
No adverse reactions have been observed thus far.
Customer Reviews
Overall, customers appear to be highly satisfied with the supplement.
Money-Back Guarantee
30-Day Pricing
Vince Gironda founded NSP Nutrition in 1972. They specialize in creating supplements to relieve joint pain and protein powders for bodybuilders, all with the goal of helping people reach their fitness objectives. NSP Nutrition strives to promote a healthy physique through products that improve overall wellbeing and help people reach their fitness targets.
NSP Nutrition Ultra Joint Relief Pro is a gluten- and stimulant-free herbal supplement designed to combat the damaging effects of aging on joints. This joint pain supplement contains ingredients known to support healthy joints, like turmeric and bromelain.
MindBody Matrix Pain Relief Cream
Product Overview
Key Ingredients
Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera Gel) Juice, Aqua (Deionized Water), Arnica Montana Flower Extract and more can all be found in MindBody Matrix Pain Relief Cream.
Negative Effects
So far, no negative effects have been reported.
Customer Reviews
Customers appear to be highly satisfied with the supplement.
Money-Back Guarantee
60-day Pricing
MindBody Matrix is an innovative health supplement brand that strives to improve customers' mental and physical wellbeing. They offer a comprehensive selection of organic supplements designed to promote overall wellbeing.
Mindbody Matrix Pain Relief Cream is one of the top topical supplements for joint and knee pain. It contains natural ingredients that reduce joint swelling and increase circulation, as well as helping restore your body's balance of minerals and vitamins.
How Have We Rated the Best Joint Supplements?
In this section, we'll review our criteria for selecting the top supplements to relieve joint discomfort:
Honest Benefits
When shopping for a joint supplement, it's essential to find one that is upfront about its advantages and doesn't use marketing ploys to entice customers. All the joint pain supplements on our list have advertised their advantages clearly and without resorting to any tricks. This ensures customers know exactly what they're getting when they purchase one of these supplements.
All-Natural Ingredients
With so many joint health supplements on the market today, it can be hard to know which ones are safe for consumption. Our joint health supplements are all natural and, thus, relatively risk free.
Our supplement ingredients have been specifically chosen to deliver maximum benefit for joint health. We only use high-quality components supported by scientific research.
These supplements can reduce inflammation, enhance joint function and support healthy cartilage production. They are a safe and effective way to promote joint health that can be used long-term without any negative side effects.
Transparency
All the joint pain supplements on our list have demonstrated transparency in their operations, which is essential for several reasons.
Transparency in product ingredients helps guarantee the highest quality, sourced from trusted suppliers. Second, it enables consumers to make an informed decision about whether a supplement is suitable for them. Finally, transparency also fosters trust between brands and their customers.
Consumers must have confidence that the supplements they take are secure and effective. Brands can help build this trust by being open about their manufacturing process and ingredient sourcing. Furthermore, customers should have access to information about a supplement before they purchase it, so they can be certain it meets their needs and expectations.
Transparency is paramount in the joint supplement industry. Brands that are honest about their products are more likely to win consumers' trust and cultivate lasting relationships with them.
Positive Customer Reviews Engagement!
Our list of joint supplements has been thoroughly evaluated and has received an abundance of positive customer reviews. You can rest assured knowing these products have been clinically proven to provide significant relief from joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation as well as increase mobility and flexibility.
No matter if you're dealing with occasional discomfort or chronic joint issues, these supplements can significantly enhance your quality of life.
Science Behind Some Effective Ingredients In The Best Joint Supplements
Joint health is an integral component of overall wellbeing and quality of life. Common causes of joint pain and stiffness include age, injury, inflammation, and overuse; however, certain supplements can potentially improve joint health by relieving symptoms of discomfort.
Below we'll examine some of the top ingredients found in reliable joint health supplements and their scientific backing:
MCT Oil
Studies have suggested that regular consumption of MCT oil may provide multiple benefits to joints. One study concluded that supplementing with MCTs resulted in significant improvements in knee osteoarthritis symptoms after nine weeks compared to control subjects who did not take MCTs.
Additionally, as MCFAs are rapidly metabolized in the liver without contributing to lipid accumulation or generation, they have been discovered to have a beneficial effect on body weight management, decreasing stress on joints due to obesity.
Finally, many MCFA sources contain high concentrations of lauric acid--an anti-inflammatory agent--that could act as natural joint lubricants when taken internally or applied topically.
Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha, also known as Indian Ginseng, is an ancient Ayurvedic herb used in traditional systems of medicine and nutrition to support joint health. Native to tropical areas in India, North Africa, and the Middle East, its name translates to "smell of horse" due to its distinctive aroma that resembles horses.
Withania somnifera, commonly referred to as ashwagandha, is an Ayurvedic adaptogenic supplement with numerous benefits for joint health and overall wellbeing.
A 2021 preclinical study published in Cellular Physiology & Biochemistry demonstrated that ashwagandha root extract has powerful anti-inflammatory effects that could be therapeutically applied to joint diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.
Additionally, a randomized controlled trial on 43 older adults revealed that taking 500 mg daily of Ashwagandharishta (an Ayurvedic formula containing 3:1 combination of ashwagandha root extract + Shatavari root extract) significantly reduced pain severity as assessed by Womac score, range of motion (ROM) score and physical disability score when compared to those in the placebo group.
CBD Oil
Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid derived from Cannabis sativa plant. Unlike THC, another well-known cannabinoid found in this same plant, CBD does not cause any intoxicating effects like euphoria or intoxication.
Instead, it provides potential therapeutic advantages like reduced inflammation and improved mood - making it a desirable natural supplement for individuals seeking relief from certain medical symptoms.
Wu et al. (2020) conducted a study to explore the anti-inflammatory effects of cannabinoids, including CBD, after knee replacement surgery in mice models.
Both doses (high and low) significantly reduced TNF-a levels compared to controls without treatment, suggesting cannabinoids could be an effective option for managing postoperative joint dysfunction.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin found naturally in certain foods like fish and egg yolks and produced by the body when exposed to sunlight. It plays an integral role in many bodily processes like brain development, regulation of calcium levels, promotion of bone growth and strength, as well as repair.
Vitamin D plays a significant role in maintaining healthy joints, with numerous studies showing its potential to enhance mobility and reduce pain associated with arthritis and other joint conditions. Studies have suggested that increased vitamin D intake may reduce inflammation, enhance muscle strength and alleviate symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.
A systematic review of published research studies revealed a connection between higher circulating vitamin D3 (25(OH)D3) levels and improved joint function for those suffering from osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis.
According to Singh et al. (2010), individuals with lower levels of 25 (OH)D3 had an increased likelihood of developing knee osteoarthritis than those with higher concentrations.
The study concluded that taking appropriate supplements could be a successful therapy to reduce this risk factor.
Glucosamine Hydrochloride - Hydrochloride Form
Glucosamine Hydrochloride is an amino sugar derivative of Glucose-amine that's commonly taken orally as an oral supplement to support joint health, mobility, and overall wellness.
The body naturally produces glucosamine hydrochloride, but when our supplies become depleted due to strenuous physical activity or other stresses, dietary supplementation can provide the extra push.
Supplementation with oral glucosamine can have two beneficial effects: it promotes cartilage formation by activating precursor cells and inhibiting pro-inflammatory cytokines in damaged areas.
Since the body cannot produce enough of this compound after injury or disease, it acts both inside and outside your cells to repair any structural damage done as well as helping your tissues to heal faster from any strain you may put on them.