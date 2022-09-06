Best Libido Boosters For Men: Top Male Enhancement Pills for Better Life

Find out the best natural products on the market at the best prices. Suitable for all ages (18+), with no medical prescription.
It is highly usual for a man to look for ways to boost his sex drive (libido) as well as his sex urge.
It is a sign of health and motivation for life.
After all, it is very possible that everyday life, stress, commitments, health problems and genetic factors, even the years already passed, could negatively affect the libido.
For example, men suffering from hypogonadism certainly have a low libido.
Nevertheless, this is not something you should worry about, as - these days - these situations may be managed completely (and in fact, in a much simpler way than you may think).
Today, via this article, the four (4) best male libido booster pills selected are presented to you in detail.
In addition, we have collected answers to all possible questions/concerns/ fears you may have, as well as very useful tips for being always "on fire" in sex.
Hypogonadism - Its significance for male sex life
Men's libido is directly associated with male hormone levels and more specifically with male hormone testosterone.
Testosterone is the most vital hormone for men. From adolescence to old age, it plays an important role in the quality of life and the state of a man's general health.
Men's libido is determined by the testosterone levels in their organism.
Testosterone is the hormone responsible for developing male characteristics in a boy into a healthy adult man.
Testosterone levels begin to increase since childhood and especially during adolescence.
It is then that we also observe the development of male characteristics in the child.
By his 20s, testosterone has reached its peak. This is also the time with the highest libido in a man's life.
However, as the years go by - and especially after the age of thirty-five (35) to forty (40) - the testosterone production of the male organism reaches lower levels.
In fact, according to studies, this reduction is estimated at approximately one (1%) per cent every passing year.
Hypogonadism, is the condition in which the man's organism does not produce the amount of testosterone required, resulting in malfunctions (at various levels).
Hypogonadism can be congenital, but it can also be acquired with its appearance at some stage of a man's life (for various reasons).
In some men, the effects of low testosterone (i.e. hypogonadism) may not be easily noticed; while in some others, they may be very obvious and pronounced, relating clearly to the size of the problem, as well as the individual man's organism.
Low testosterone levels affect a man's life largely, not necessarily just his sex life.
Testosterone is a very important hormone contributing to the performance of various functions in the male organism and largely determining its functionality at various levels.
Clearly, primarily, low testosterone negatively affects a man's libido and sexual performance.
As already stated above, the effects of low testosterone, levels are not limited to a man's sex life.
In fact, some of the serious consequences for a man's health, in case of hypogonadism, appear during adulthood and are shown below:
● Low libido
● Infertility
● Erectile dysfunction
● Gynecomastia
● Osteoporosis
● Hot flashes
● Baldness
● Lowered mood/poor psychology
● Difficulty concentrating
● Depression
Hypogonadism (even in most severe cases) may be cured.
Instead, it may be treated with testosterone replacement therapy (prescription medication).
This article does not deal with hormones and prescription drugs.
We refer to the best four (4) libido boosters for men, one hundred (100%) percent natural (suitable for everyone).
1. Performer 8 - Top overall male booster pill
2. Semenoll - Top choice for libido stimulation and orgasm enhancement
3. TestoPrime - Ideal testosterone booster even for very young men
4. Max Performer - The ultimate pill for "hard erections"
At this point, it is worth referring to "numbers" so the size of the problem becomes a little more noticeable.
Therefore, if you think you are the only one with low testosterone, then read on.
According to official statistics, almost twenty (20%) percent of men over the age of sixty (60) suffer from hypogonadism.
Besides, thirty (30%) percent of men over seventy (70) and fifty (50%) percent over eighty (80) also suffer from hypogonadism and have extremely low testosterone and libido.
Nevertheless, that was probably to be expected. However, what is hugely surprising are the rates in younger age groups.
According to statistical research, almost one (1) in three (3) young men may have lower than normal testosterone levels.
How I find out that I have low libido?
Belo we see some of the ways your organism shows low testosterone levels and therefore low libido:
● Weight gain
● Body fat accumulation
● Lack of energy
● Depression
● Low focus and concentration
● Chronic fatigue
● Physical and mental fatigue
● Bone and muscle problems
● Lack of memory
● Dysthymia
● Loss of muscle mass
Libido - How is a Normal Sex Life Defined and what do we mean by the term low libido"?
What does low libido mean? How can we measure libido and what is considered abnormal?
Low libido - as already emphasized - in men is directly related to low testosterone levels.
Therefore, one way to confirm if you really have a low libido is to measure the testosterone levels in your organism (with a special test done by a doctor), a simple test called a serum testosterone blood level test.
In any case, let's see what "healthy sex life for a man appears in numbers, according to his testosterone levels.
On average, for a healthy man, the organism's naturally produced testosterone levels range from three (300) to one thousand (1000) ng/dl.
The lower normal levels however range around three (300) to four hundred (400) ng/dl, while a lower value is treated as a problem and is defined as “reduced testosterone production”.
Such a situation can be due to various reasons, the most common being:
● testicular injury
● testicular cancer
● treatment for testicular cancer
● hormonal disorders
● obesity
● mental disorders
● HIV (and AIDS)
● Infections
● chronic kidney diseases
● chronic liver diseases
● type 2 diabetes
● certain medications
● some genetic conditions
Some genetic conditions, as well as certain medications, can also lower men's testosterone levels. Advanced age may contribute to lower values in some cases, while in others the cause is unknown.
Therefore, a low testosterone value is determined for example around two hundred (200) to one hundred (100) ng/dl.
However, this does not necessarily mean that it will be accompanied by the manifestation of symptoms.
In addition, pharmaceutical administration is not necessary in every case of low testosterone.
Many people (although showing lower rates of three (300) ng/dl) live a completely normal sex life.
Nevertheless, when levels fall below one hundred and fifty (150) ng/dl, problems will definitely start to appear and some medical intervention will be necessary.
Prescribed pharmaceutical testosterone substitution therapy
Testosterone substitution therapy can take many different forms, always prescribed by the treating physician.
This is a strictly prescribed treatment aimed at boosting low levels of testosterone and therefore libido.
Below we see some therapeutic methods available for testosterone substitution therapy:
● Oral pill therapy
● intramuscular injection
● skin gel
● transdermal patches
● implantation of beads into the skin
The problem in these cases is that testosterone substitution therapy is not just for a short time, but a lifelong treatment with many harmful side effects for the user's organism.
Harmful side effects of testosterone substitution therapy
It is already mentioned that pharmaceutical testosterone substitution therapy is not a simple matter.
This is a strictly prescribed treatment, which - throughout its development - should be supervised by the specialist doctor.
In any of its forms (from those mentioned before) it requires great care, as these are strong chemical preparations with very serious consequences (and side effects) for the organism.
Here are some of the common side effects of testosterone substitution therapy:
● skin oiliness
● acne
● prostate enlargement
● decrease in sperm count (infertility)
● fluid retention
● increased number of red blood cells
Due to many and serious side effects of testosterone substitution therapy most persons avoid such treatment.
After all, in most cases there is no real need for such a "brutal" medication.
The best alternative to testosterone substitution therapy is natural and over-the-counter libido boosters.
Such pills enhance male libido and improve sex performance we will see in this article.
One hundred (100%) percent natural pills (involving top quality clinically supported ingredients) not requiring a medical prescription and exposing absolutely no risk to the user's organism and health.
These are men's health booster supplements directing all the necessary nutrients and vitamins into the organism to achieve a "fiery" libido and a dynamic sexual performance.
Therefore, let's look at the best four (4) male booster pills. The top four (4) libido boosters for men (one hundred (100%) percent natural top quality formula).
The four (4) most popular libido boosters for men [2022-2023]
1. Performer 8 - Top Overall male booster pill
Performer 8 is, with no doubt, the best libido booster of its kind.
It seems to have obtained the highest ratings of the public, while also earning rave reviews.
We take a detailed look at the Performer 8 product and its real benefits in terms of libido enhancement and more.
Performer 8 libido booster - In titles
● Libido enhancement
● Improvement of physical strength and endurance
● Increase in sperm count (enhancement of fertility)
● Improved mobility
● High level of sexual performance
● Quick recovery after hard workouts
● Enhanced energy level
● Muscle stimulation
● Increase in body muscle volume
● Fighting erectile dysfunction
● Achieving more explosive orgasms
● More frequent erections
Performer 8 - Action
It is known that men's libido decreases after the age of thirty-five (35) to forty (40) years. However, this decrease in libido is a direct consequence of low testosterone levels.
Therefore for a man (at any age) to achieve sexual enhancement, he should aim to boost his testosterone levels.
However, this is not as difficult as it sounds.
Clearly, prescription testosterone boosting drug treatment is not simple and usually has not only a monetary but a healthy "cost" to the user's health as well.
Nevertheless, today there are also natural and completely harmless ways to stimulate the male hormone testosterone and improve a man's sex life (in every phase of his life).
Performer 8 natural male libido booster supplement is one such completely safe pill attempting to increase testosterone levels in the most natural way, with vitamins and nutrients stimulating the natural production of testosterone.
Performer 8 contains many such aphrodisiac ingredients (known for their action for many centuries).
All its ingredients supported by scientific clinical studies show real beneficial effects in relation to the user's sexual performance and to his general health.
Performer 8 – Composition
● Muira Puama Extract 3,000 mg
● KSM-66 Ashwagandha 500 mg
● Ferrous Bisglycinate 12 mg
● Maca Root Extract 30 mg
● Panax Ginseng 6,000 mg
● Barrenwort (Horny Goat Weed) 1,000 mg
● Pine Bark Extract 300 mg
● Glucuronolactone 600 mg
● Grape Seed Extract 30 mg
Company data – Communication
Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited
12 Payne Street
G4 0LF
Glasgow
United Kingdom
email: support@performer8.com
Key ingredients and active strength
One of the most essential active ingredients in Performer 8 male libido booster is undoubtedly Muira Puama, collected from the trunk and root of the plant of the same name, growing mainly in the Amazon forest.
It is a very powerful natural aphrodisiac ingredient, broadly used today to increase libido in men and in many male health supplements in general.
In addition to the obvious benefits in relation to boosting the user's sex life (mood & performance), Muira Puama also offers many more important health benefits (such as enhancing appetite, fighting digestive disorders and boosting fertility).
Next - also a very powerful aphrodisiac ingredient - is Ashwagandha, a very interesting and effective Ayurvedic medicine holding even patent certification (in its enhanced form under the name KSM 66).
Immediately next we notice the use of two (2) very powerful aphrodisiacs in the Performer 8 formula.
Two ingredients that together with increasing testosterone levels and enhanced libido, achieve another very important benefit, the reduction of cortisol levels.
With this reduction in cortisol levels, sexual performance and satisfaction reached sky-high values.
Ferrous Bisglycinate, is another ingredient in the form of the mineral iron.
Iron is an essential mineral, necessary for the organism and for the production of red blood cells.
In fact, this specific form of iron found in the male libido booster Performer 8, is one of the most bio-available forms, absorbed by the body immediately offering significant benefits.
It helps to increase blood flow to the genitals, which, in addition to enhancing libido, also ensures stronger and harder erections that last.
Besides, we cannot fail to mention the Maca root extract, Panax Ginseng and Barrenwort (Horny Goat Weed).
In general, the Performer 8 supplement aims at a general stimulation of the male organism and an extreme enhancement of his sexual performance.
Performer 8 –Side effects
As Performer 8 libido booster pills are made of one hundred (100%) percent natural ingredients, side effects are minimal to zero.
The Performer 8 booster is intended for use by healthy adult males only.
It is not an appropriate medicinal treatment, but a natural product (non-prescription) aiming at increasing testosterone levels in men without the use of synthetic hormones from the organism itself.
Caution. Overdose of the supplement is contraindicated as it can cause serious side effects and health problems.
Performer 8 – Pros and Cons
PROS
● natural ingredients only
● for any age group of adult men
● for use by people with different dietary preferences
● free of harmful toxins and dangerous chemical ingredients
● with no allergens
● comes with a money-back guarantee
CONS
● available for purchase only via its official website
2. Semenoll - Top choice for libido stimulation and orgasm enhancement
Semenoll is the next one hundred (100%) natural nutritional supplement, highly recommended, addressed to every man feeling daily stress and fatigue has affected his sexual performance.
With the clinically tested natural formula of excellent quality, Semenoll aims at the amazing stimulation of libido and the improvement of erectile performance, ejaculation and orgasm of the man.
In addition, it improves the quality and volume of sperm and enhances male fertility.
Loaded with plenty of valuable nutrients, the formula of this specific health booster should be part of every man's daily routine, especially from thirty-five (35) to forty (40) and on.
Semenoll – Benefits in titles
● Libido enhancement
● stimulation of the reproductive system
● increase in sperm count
● improvement of sperm quality and volume
● natural ingredients are easily absorbed
● rich and explosive ejaculation
Semenoll - Action
Semenoll natural supplement is an all-natural men's health supplement, coming from the biggest company in the world right now.
A product of the company WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED, it is really what we call "worth its cost".
It offers a general "health boost" to a man's organism of whatever age, while at the same time enhancing his sexual mood and performance.
It does not cause any side effects and its composition is based on scientific evidence.
Here we have the three (3) important reasons for selecting to introduce Semenoll in your life:
1. Libido enhancement
2. Stimulation (quantitative and qualitative) of the sperm and increase of fertility
3. Improvement of erectile function
With the Semenoll supplement, you will have extra boosted energy, physical strength and endurance, increased momentum and explosive climax.
Certainly, it also ensures a significant qualitative and quantitative upgrade of your sperm (volume, quality, flow, speed, texture) and boosts your reproductive capacity.
Semenoll – Composition
● Tribulus Terrestris Extract 1,107 mg
● Maca Root Extract 900 mg
● Muira Puama Extract 45 mg
● Pumpkin Seed Extract 22.5 mg
● L-Arginine 44.6 mg
● L-Lysine 36 mg
● Zinc 9 mg | 90.4 % of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage)
Company data – Communication
WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED
12 Payne Street
Glasgow
G4 0LF
United Kingdom
Key ingredients and active strength
Semenoll has a fairly long and fortified list of ingredients that will definitely not disappoint you.
In fact, we notice at first glance a large amount of Maca root (of nine hundred (900) mg) which clearly aims to enhance libido and stimulate the male's sexual performance.
In a blind clinical study conducted, it was observed that the natural premium dietary supplement Semenoll has the ability to increase sperm volume by nine (9%) per cent and sperm count by twenty (20%) per cent.
Nevertheless, that's not all.
Semenoll's ingredients go on and with them go on the unique health benefits it offers.
Zinc is one such important ingredient found in Semenoll's ingredient list.
It is an essential trace element whose deficiency has been associated with infertility in men.
Fifty (50%) per cent of men diagnosed with zinc deficiency also experience infertility, reduced sperm production, ejaculation problems, decreased libido & low sexual performance in general.
It offers enhanced antioxidant action to the male organism and protects his sexual health at any age.
Another valuable natural stimulant for men is Tribulus Terrestris.
A unique herb considered as the ultimate aphrodisiac herb for natural libido enhancement.
With three thousand six hundred and ninety (3,690) mg of the herb in its daily dose, Semenoll offers a seventy-eight (78%) per cent improvement in sperm count and a significant boost in libido.
Semenoll – Side effects
Although Semenoll is a one hundred (100%) natural product and well tolerated by most people, however, in a small group of people it can cause some side effects such as:
● Abdominal pain
● Diarrhea
● Gas and bloating
● Nausea
● Sleep problems
Semenoll – Pros and Cons
PROS
● Consists only of natural ingredients
● It does not cause side effects
● Manufactured in FDA-approved facilities
● Has GMP certification
● Enhances the level of naturally produced testosterone
CONS
● Response time is longer compared to other supplements
● Sensitive individuals may experience gastrointestinal disturbances
3. TestoPrime - Ideal testosterone booster even for very young men
TestoPrime is not a pharmaceutical product.
It is a one hundred (100%) natural testosterone booster and male libido booster.
It does not require a prescription and is not intended to treat any medical condition.
It is used as a sports enhancer and is not detected in doping controls.
It does not contain dangerous chemicals.
It is an ideal health aid, especially for men aged thirty-five (35) and above.
TestoPrime is a natural supplement aimed at any man who - due to reduced androgens - faces sexual dysfunctions, intense fatigue, reduced libido and increased body weight.
TestoPrime – Benefits in titles
● legal (vegan) testosterone booster
● one hundred (100%) per cent premium natural product
● does not require a medical prescription
● has all the safety certifications required by law
● does not cause side effects
● suitable for stacking with other supplements
● ideal for men targeting muscle bulking
● not detected in doping controls
● contains twelve (12) premium science-backed ingredients
● all its ingredients are in approved and clinically tested dosages
TestoPrime - Action
TestoPrime natural supplement is not only one of the top male libido boosters and sex life revitalization pills but also an amazing testosterone booster pill, athletic performance enhancer and lean muscle mass increase.
The manufacturer of this powerful all-natural libido-boosting pill promises many beneficial actions in a short period
Below you see some of these beneficial effects:
● increases the level of naturally produced testosterone by forty-four (44%) per cent
● increases muscle strength by one hundred and thirty-eight (138%) per cent
● converts stored fat into useful energy by twelve (12%) per cent
● burns body fat by sixteen (16%) per cent
● increases the level of physical endurance and muscle strength by ninety-two point two (92.2%) per cent
● reduces stress by seventy-one point six (71.6%_ per cent
TestoPrime – Composition
● D-Aspartic Acid 2000 mg
● Ashwagandha 668 mg
● Panax Ginseng 8000 mg
● Fenugreek 800 mg
● Pomegranate extract 360 mg
● Green tea extract 4000 mg
● Vitamin D
● Zinc 40 mg
● Vitamin B6 5.6 mg
● Vitamin B5 8 mg
● Garlic extract 1200 mg
● Black pepper extract
Company data – Communication
Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited
12 Payne Street
G4 0LF
Glasgow
United Kingdom
Company Registration Number: SC638930
Phone: +1 929 2424275
Email: support@testoprime.com
Key Ingredients and active strength
A key component of the TestoPrime supplement is D-Aspartic Acid, a very powerful and beneficial amino acid, actively contributing to the production of a hormone (LH or luteinizing hormone).
Next very important component is the Panax Ginseng.
Known for centuries in the practices of traditional Chinese medicine, it is an important source of beneficial antioxidant elements and fights harmful free radicals considered as the main reason for premature aging of the body, as well as causes of many serious diseases.
It is also impossible not to mention the amazing herb Ashwagandha.
A particularly important herb for the Indian system of medicine is called Ayurveda; it promotes the strengthening of testosterone, the improvement of sexual performance and physical stimulation.
Fenugreek - a traditional libido-enhancing herb - lends its own helping hand to TestoPrime's potent mix of ingredients.
It increases testosterone levels while at the same time regulating the rate of metabolism, increases available energy & enhances physical endurance and strength.
TestoPrime - Side effects
The TestoPrime supplement is completely natural and contains no synthetic hormones.
It is a legal all-natural anabolic steroid, suitable for any man loving fitness, bodybuilding and life in general.
TestoPrime – Pros and Cons
PROS
● manufactured in the USA
● has FDA certification for the facilities where it is produced
● offers great discounts on purchases via the official website
CONS
● contains caffeine
● contains some natural ingredients that may cause allergies in some people
4. Max Performer - The ultimate pill for "hard erections"
Max Performer is a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement, as many actually believe; however, it's not just that.
It is a pill of one hundred (100%) natural premium composition aimed at general stimulation of the organism, from physical condition and body weight to psychology, cognitive functions, sports performance and surely also the sexual performance of the modern man not tolerating failure at all.
It is not a steroid or synthetic hormone pill.
Max Performer is the closest to the action of the specific drugs, nevertheless, with not any of their risks.
It achieves a completely natural stimulation of the organism exclusively using vitamins and nutrients. An internal testosterone production booster.
However, increased production of male hormones implies many important benefits: enhanced physical strength, increased lean muscle mass, enhanced endurance and of course increased libido.
Max Performer – Benefits in titles
The libido booster pill Max Performer ensures the following beneficial actions:
● increases healthy sperm production and motility
● improves blood circulation in the reproductive organs
● increases libido
● improves testosterone levels
● maximizes sexual performance
● improves sleep
Max Performer - Action
This supplement is designed to support the male organism, at almost every level.
It is a supplement with natural ingredients, specially selected to ensure a shocking boost of testosterone production, without the use of synthetic hormones, anabolic steroids and anything synthetic.
The natural testosterone boosters (one hundred (100%) per cent premium scientifically supported ingredients) contained in its composition contribute to the general stimulation of the male organism and to his sexual awakening in particular, as well.
Max Performer is a pill that - in addition to stimulating libido, enhancing fertility and improving sexual performance - also ensures a general improvement of a man's physical condition, his athletic performance, endurance, body weight and his muscle mass.
In addition, all this is simply because it works as a powerful booster of the male (androgenic and anabolic) hormone testosterone.
In addition, muscle/ligament/bone health, brain function, memory, mood and psychology, body weight, metabolic function, sleep and cognitive functions, are body functions significantly affected by this important hormone and all related to the levels of this hormone in the organism.
Max Performer – Composition
● Horny Goat Weed 1000 mg
● Maca 1000 mg
● Cordyceps 1000 mg
● Korean Red Ginseng 1000 mg
● Bioperine 15 mg
● Selenium 120 mcg 218% of RDD (Recommended Daily Dose)
● Zinc 24 mg 240% of RDD
● Pantothenic Acid 40 mg 666% of RDD
● Pyridoxine HCl 10 mg 714% of RDD
● Iron 14 mg 100% of RDD
● Niacin 32 mg 200% of RDD
● Riboflavin 10 mg 714% of RDD
● Cyanocobalamin 10 mg 400% of RDD
Company data – Communication
SILVER BLADE NUTRITION LIMITED
20-22 Wenlock Road
London N1 7GU
United Kingdom
Key Ingredients and active strength
One of the very important active ingredients of the supplement is called Maca and - according to scientific research - improves male erectile function, enhances libido and promotes reproductive capacity.
In addition, it contributes to achieving a good mood, while also increasing sports performance.
Another ingredient of Max Performer worth mentioning is undoubtedly Horny Goat Weed.
It is a herb (weed) with the ability to greatly increase the blood flow to the male genital organs, thus achieving an increase in libido and an improvement in erectile function.
It also achieves more intense ejaculation and explosive orgasm.
Horny Goat Weed inhibits the action of an enzyme found in the walls of blood vessels, so it frees up blood circulation through the vessels.
Max Performer – Side effects
There are no serious side effects associated with the top-quality natural formulation of Max Performer.
The only side effects reported are related to either overdosing or misuse of the supplement and they are transient (fade with discontinuation).
Max Performer – Pros and Cons
PROS
● one hundred (100) day money-back guarantee
● no side effects
● its composition is supported by scientific research
● greatly increases libido (ideal for men of the third age)
● improves fertility
CONS
● purchase only from the official website of the company
Why should I select a top libido booster?
Men's libido - strictly linked to levels of the male hormone testosterone - declines significantly after about the age of thirty-five (35) to forty (40).
Every year after that age, testosterone drops one (1%) per cent lower and with it, any desire for sex.
Nevertheless, that is not all.
Testosterone - as shown above - is connected to a multitude of functions of the male organism, which are also negatively affected with each passing year.
As the libido decreases, it is as if the pleasures of life are lost.
The man's mood and psychology are precipitated and negative effects appear in his energy, physical condition, and body weight and even in his cognitive functions.
Libido boosters are therefore not just pills stimulating the sexual mood, but pills for the general stimulation of male health, as well.
Yes, they are beneficial to every man of all ages and especially after forty (40).
