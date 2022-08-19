Best Male Enhancement Pills (2022) – 5 Top Supplements For Men Reviews

Male enhancements supplements are indeed one of the most selling supplements in the supplement industry. Male enhancement supplements are used by men for various purposes:
1. They help increase the size of the penis.
2. They help improve all the sexual functions, including sexual desire and performance.
3. And the main reason behind the surge in the sales figures of the industry is its potential to reverse erectile dysfunction, penis curve disorders, premature ejaculation, low sperm count issues, and other problems.
There are many male enhancement supplements available in the market for interested customers to choose from. In this article, readers will get to know the top 5 male enhancement supplements that people can look to try for their well-being. Each product has been evaluated extensively to help users make the best decision. The categories of classification for each product varies from ingredients, dosage, its working to pricing policy and money-back guarantee. Here are the top 5 male enhancement pills available in the market that match all the above-mentioned criteria.
1. VigRX Plus
VigRX Plus is a leading male enhancement supplement that guarantees hard and long-lasting erections satisfying both the user and his partner. It was formulated after more than 10 years of research by doctors in the area of men's sexual health. Different natural ingredients that benefit the men's sexual performance and improve male sexual health were selected. Only the best quality of the natural and best aphrodisiacs, libido-enhancers, and erection precursors are used in this safe-for-use male enhancement supplement. It also gives the user good control over erections.
Ingredients
• Damiana - This is a plant native to Mexico, Texas, South and Central America. It has been used for a long time as an aphrodisiac. It boosts the circulation of blood to the penis so that the erections are harder and stronger. It also improves the nerve impulses that control the staying power.
• Epimedium Leaf Extract - Also called Horny Goat Weed, it contains effective antioxidants called flavonoids that detoxify the body. It ensures an increased supply of blood to the penis. It also contains epimedium icariin or phytoestrogens that aids in the transportation of nitric oxide to the penis and stimulates the production of testosterone to give more strength and energy.
• Asian Red Ginseng - A native plant of China, this is a powerful natural aphrodisiac.
• Muira Pauma Bark Extract - Also known as erection root Muira Pauma is a native plant from Brazil. It has been used from ancient times as an aphrodisiac. It also reduces the symptoms of ED or erectile dysfunctions.
• Hawthorn Berry - It has the potential to improve overall sexual health. Hawthorn Berry strengthens the blood vessels and improves blood circulation. It also contains bioflavonoids and antioxidants that help attain stronger and longer erections.
• Catuaba Bark Extract - Native to the South American countries of Brazil and Peru, this herb increases sexual appetite and desire. It rejuvenates and strengthens the nervous system. As an effect, the user feels energetic and stress-free to achieve a heightened sexual performance level. It also ensures a healthy sleep cycle.
• Saw Palmetto - This is a type of fan palm that works on the testosterone pathways. It reduces erectile dysfunction and gives the user long staying power. This ingredient has been shown to improve the overall sexual performance of men of all ages.
• Ginkgo Biloba - This is a popular Chinese herb that is a powerful antioxidant. It strengthens the nerve cells by increasing the blood circulation in the brain. This increased flow of blood in the penis ensures a strong and hard erection.
• BioPerine - This is a very useful ingredient that has been included for increasing the power and absorption of the other ingredients.
Dosage
The recommended dose of VigRX Plus is one tablet two times daily with a glass of water. Twice daily dosage ensures that the ingredients work throughout the day.
How does VigRX work?
VigRX Plus contains potent and natural ingredients that increase the nitric oxide levels in the blood flowing through the corpus cavernosa that are two long tubes that run side-by-side inside the penis. When the blood flow in the corpus cavernosa increases, the penis also increases in size, both lengthwise and girth wise. The supplement also includes natural aphrodisiacs that increase sexual desire or libido. It also gives the user increased energy and vigor so that the man never feels tired during the sexual encounters. It also improves fertility in men.
Is VigRX safe?
VigRX Plus has been formulated after rigorous research and is recommended by doctors. Also, all the natural ingredients used in this supplement are individually tested for safety and potency before being used in the manufacture. So, this supplement is safe for use.
Purchase and Price
VigRX Plus is available in packs of 60 capsules and many packs on the manufacturer's website. It is available at the following prices.
• One month's supply cost $69.95
• Three month's supply costs $179.95
• Two special packs are available i.e., five month's supply at $269.95, and one-year's supply at $539.95
Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy
The manufacturers back VigRX Plus with a 60-day money-back guarantee. After using for 60 days, if the user is not satisfied, the unused/empty bottles may be returned and a 100% refund can be claimed.
2. Male Extra
Many people in the supplement industry believe that Male Extra is one of the most effective male enhancement supplements available in the market. Experts recommend this product to men who wish to reverse premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. It's also trusted worldwide by thousands of men, as shown by its sales figures. It has been purchased by more than 3,20,000 people across the globe. The male enhancement pill primarily focuses on helping the user to last longer in bed by delaying their ejaculation. Male Extra can also help the users get harder and stronger erections, elevated sex drive, improved sexual performance, and reversing erectile dysfunction. The manufacturers also claim that the supplement can increase the energy levels in the body.
Ingredients
A unique formulation is used to prepare the clinically proven supplement. The formulation is 100% natural and prepared under the supervision of doctors and experts. Some of the major ingredients used in the composition are-
• Pomegranate (40% Ellagic Acid- 500mg): It's a fruit rich in antioxidants. Ellagic acid, present in pomegranate, is a polyphenol antioxidant that is present in high amounts. Its primary role is to improve the blood flow to the penis, thereby assisting the user to get harder and long-lasting erections. Studies show that men who drank pomegranate juice consecutively for 90 days experienced an increase of 17% in the blood flow.
• 600mg of L-Arginine HCL: When it comes to increasing the blood flow in the body, L-Arginine is probably the most important amino acid. Many people, who are associated with sports, take this substance separately to improve their athletic performance. It helps in the production of nitric oxide in the body, which in turn provides harder erections. Clinical studies reveal that 37% of the users suffering from ED consumed the substance for 30 days and reported significant improvements.
• 45mg of Zinc Citrate: As said earlier, it's impossible to get adequate quantities of Zinc from a balanced diet of 2,500 calories. Zinc is the most effective and important micronutrient in improving sexual functions. It plays a crucial role in optimizing the production of testosterone in the body. As testosterone levels increase in the body, the overall sexual health of the user improves. And, as research states, a low-zinc diet can be very dangerous and can bring down testosterone production by a whopping 75%.
• 25mg of Cordyceps: Another primary herb used as an aphrodisiac since ancient times in the Chinese culture, cordyceps can increase the sex drive and sexual performance. Scientists say that deoxyadenosine and cordycepic acids, the two chemicals present in the fungus, directly impact the brain, positively influencing sexual desire. A report reveals that 64% of the people who consumed cordyceps for some time noticed an improvement in the duration of their erections.
• 100mg of Methyl Sulfonyl Methane (MSM): MSM is the most natural form of sulfur. The mineral is crucial for tissues and cell health. Deficiency in this mineral can weaken the penis cells, which can stop the blood flow to the penis. MSM is high in sulfur and facilitates the creation of new, flexible, and healthy cells in the penis, helping the penile tissues to hold more blood. When the tissues hold more blood, the duration of erections increase.
• 100mg of L-Methionine: It's an essential amino acid when the premature ejaculation is the issue. It blocks the conversion of histidine into the histamine hormone. Histamine is the hormone linked with premature ejaculation as it results in achieving climax. So, it's ideal to have low levels of histamine in the body to last longer in bed, and L-Methionine helps achieve it.
How Does Male Extra Work?
Coming to male enhancement supplements, their primary job is to increase the production of nitric oxide in the body. This is because nitric oxide present improves the flow of blood to the penis. And, Male Extra does it perfectly.
After the nitric oxide production in the body is optimized, the blood flow to the penile tissues increases, giving stronger and bigger erections. It also allows the tissues to hold more blood, which helps in lasting longer in bed.
Is it Safe to Use Male Extra?
Yes, it's safe to use Male Extra. It's formulated using an all-natural formulation and is a clinically proven supplement. It's prepared in institutions that are verified and match the potency and hygiene criteria set by health organizations.
Side Effects of Male Extra
According to the manufacturer, there are no side effects of the product. So, there's no reason for the user to get alarmed. They can consume a regular consumption of organic supplements. There's no anecdotal evidence of people suffering from side effects from any of the ingredients used in the formulation or the supplement as a whole.
Purchase and Price
The sellers offer four packages of the supplement to the users. Each bottle is a supply for one month and contains 90 capsules, so every serving is 3 capsules. One-month pack is available for $64.75, four-month package for $179.95, six-month pack for $249.95, and 12-month package for $395.95. Users also get erection gels free with the packages. Interested buyers can go to the company's website and order the package most suited to them.
Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy
The best part of the supplement is that the sellers have backed it with a 100-day refund guarantee. This means users can claim a full refund if they don't benefit from the supplement. This policy can be redeemed for all packages except the one month package.
Customer Testimonials
Users will find many positive reviews of the product online. Some of them say-
"When I started to experience ED, I ordered the six-month supply of the supplement. In only 3-4 months of regular use, the condition of ED got reversed"- David, 48, California.
"My wife ordered the Male Extra supplement for me when my performance in bed declined. It helped me improve my energy levels, my sex drive, and my performance in bed"- Frank, 53, New Jersey.
3. Viasil
Viasil Potency Formula is a male enhancement pill consisting of natural and organic ingredients by a well-known team of researchers and scientists at The Swiss Labs. A man's body requires sufficient quantities of Nitric oxide to sustain and maintain erections for a long period. The supplement enhances the production of nitric oxide in the human body. The nitric oxide present in the supplement provides sustained erections and endurance. The product also increases stamina, which is needed to perform well. When the interaction of two main energy systems in the human body, ATP and ADP, increases and improves, the erections improve. Viasil Male Potency Formula enhances the delivery of oxygen in the human body and blood flow in the tissues of the penis. The supplement helps a man to eradicate erectile dysfunction completely and perform better.
Benefits of Viasil
• The supplement provides the users with enhanced energy levels and increased quantities of sexual hormones.
• The product enhaces sexual desire and libido. Swiss Lab's Viasil provides improves vigor and vitality.
• The all-organic and highest quality components in the supplement ensures that a man gets long-lasting, hard, and strong erections.
• Users can get strong and frequent orgasms on consuming Viasil.
Ingredients
• Root of Panax Ginseng - This extract decreases the risk of Erectile Dysfunction by reducing the stress of sexual performance. It enhances sexual arousal and helps achieve a long-lasting erection.
• Pomegranate - Pomegranate facilitates the enhanced production of Nitric oxide and strengthens blood vessels. It supports a healthy flow of blood throughout the body. Pomegranate also contains polyphenols, which help raise energy levels. This component works as an antioxidant that enhances the working of the heart, which maintains healthy and good triglyceride levels, helping get a never-ending erection.
• Tribulus Terrestris - Tribulus Terrestris boosts sex drive and libido by decreasing blood sugar levels and cholesterol and improving hormone levels. This helps in increasing libido and sexual desire.
• Ginkgo Biloba - Ginkgo Biloba helps in the circulation of blood by boosting up the generation of nitric oxide. This increases sexual desire.
• Citrus Sinensis - Citrus Sinensis enhances ATP production in the human body. This has a lot of flavonoids that facilitate eNOS to provide the body with Nitric oxide, which helps enhance blood circulation in the body. It has Vitamin C that strengthens blood vessels and boosts erection.
• Zinc - Zinc helps in protein synthesis. It enhances the production of male hormones, which improves fertility. The product helps maintain a healthy body, which helps enhance sperm production and speeds up cell recovery.
• Horny Goat Weed - This extract helps halt the liberation of PDE5, which slows down blood flow in the human body. So, when there is lesser PDE5, blood circulation increases. There is also an increase in male hormone, which increases sexual desire.
How Does Viasil Work?
Viasil is the best way to treat Erectile Dysfunction. The components attack the root cause of the problem and enhance vitality and energy. This product enhances Nitric Oxide and ATP production, which enhances the circulation of blood to the penile region providing long-lasting and hard erections. The supplement improves vigor and vitality and have a good sex life.
Purchase and Price
Viasil is available on the official and authentic website of the formulator. Some of the packages are-
• 1 pack contains 30 tablets, which cost $74.99
• 3 packs can be purchased for $149.99
• 5-month supply can be bought for $209.99
• 8-month pack is available for $269.99
Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy
The company of Viasil provides the user with a 60-day money-back guarantee. The supplement can be returned within 67 days to receive a full refund. The complete return policy is available on the creator's official and authentic website.
4. Male Elongator
Male Elongator has been the most "talked about" supplement in the industry. It's because of its potential to help increase the penis size of the user. The manufacturers claim that they have used a natural formulation to prepare the supplement.
Benefits of Male Elongator
• It helps cleanse the penile tissues of toxins.
• Male Elongator helps in increasing the size of penis.
• The supplement can help reverse many sexual disorders such as erectile dysfunction and Peyronie's curvature issue.
• It can help users to last longer in bed and improve sexual performance.
• It can influence sex drive and sexual desires.
Ingredients
The significant ingredients used in the all-natural formulation are-
• Horny Goat Weed - It's the primary herb used in most male enhancement substances, which helps reverse multiple sexual disorders and improves testosterone levels in the body.
• Hawthorn - Hawthorn is another antioxidant-rich naturally occurring herb that removes all the toxins present in the penile tissues and helps achieve bigger erections.
• Tribulus Terrestris - Another aphrodisiac in itself, Tribulus helps achieve huge and long-lasting erections. It improves the performance of men in bed.
• Saw Palmetto - It's rich in antioxidants and helps reduce inflammation, elevate sexual desire and performance in bed. The antioxidant also stops cell damage.
• Catuaba - A naturally occurring substance that helps in maintaining stable blood pressure levels. It calms the mind and alleviates anxiety.
• Oat Straw - It helps in facilitating the production of nitric oxide in the body. As the nitric oxide levels in the body are optimized, the blood flow to the penis increases. It enhances the mood pattern of the user as well.
Is it Safe to Use Male Elongator?
Yes, it's safe to use Male Elongator. The manufacturers have used an all-natural formulation to create the supplement. They claim that they haven't used any harmful chemicals or artificial ingredients to formulate it. So, it's safe to take its regular dose.
Side Effects of Male Elongator
There are no side effects of Male Elongator. The supplement has been prepared using organic substances and is medically tested. Manufacturers claim that the product has a satisfaction rate of over 95%, and there have been zero complaints regarding its safety.
Purchase and Price
• The sellers offers three packages. One bottle is a supply for one month and can be bought for $69.
• The two-month package is available for $118, i.e., $59 for each unit.
• And, the four-month supply is available for $196 or $49 per unit.
There's a small shipping charge based on the customer's destination.
Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy
There's a solid 60-day refund guarantee backing the supplement. It's a satisfaction guarantee as per the seller's website, which means that if users aren't content with the supplement's results, they can choose to return the items and get a 100% refund.
5. ProSolution Plus
ProSolution Plus is a powerful formula containing natural vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that boosts sexual health. ProSolution Plus has been formulated to combat all sexual problems, including premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction, which are difficult to treat. This is a powerful formula that improves overall sexual performance, and even the partners can feel the difference. The effects of the formula were clinically tested and also recommended by doctors before manufacture. Also, the company keeps the purchase details secret and ships the order in discreet packages.
Ingredients
• Withania Somnifera - An Italian study, in 2003, said that this ingredient enhances nitric oxide. Withania Somnifera relaxes the corpora cavernosa. It increases the circulation of blood for a more rigid and longer erection.
• Tribulus Terrestris - This component is a conventional Chinese herb, which is used as an aphrodisiac. Studies show that Tribulus Terrestris calms down the corpora cavernosa. The supplement enhances the pressure in the intracavernous region so that the users can experience powerful and long-lasting erections.
• Mucuna Pruriens - Mucuna Pruriens consists of L-DOPA. This is a precursor to the neurotransmitter L-Dopamine. This tropical legume has been tested in approved laboratories to enhance the sexual activity and frequency of erection.
• Asparagus Adscendens - Asparagus Adscendens provides organic relief from inflammatory conditions and stress. The ingredients contain proinflammatory cytokines, which give an inhibitory effect.
• Curculigo Orchioides - The rhizomes present in the Curculigo Orchioides are connected to enhanced mating performance and sexual frequency. The ingredient enhances the quality of erection and reduces the hesitation to get into any type of sexual activity.
• Asteracantha Longifolia - Asteracantha Longifolia enhances the attraction towards women. It improves the quality of sperm and helps achieve intense orgasms. It also gets rid of premature ejaculation.
• Asphaltum - Asphaltum, an ayurvedic herb, is also known as Shilajit. It is a mineral wax that has a lot of medicinal properties. It is an organic and natural solution for eradicating premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. The component is rich in antioxidants. It facilitates the liberation of cytokines by stimulated immunologic cells.
How Does ProSolution Plus Work?
ProSolution Plus contains ingredients that increase the nitric oxide content in the body. It relaxes the twin cylindrical tubes present inside the penis called the corpora cavernosa. This helps in attaining a hard erection and longer staying power. The users also get an intense orgasm and increased sexual desire. It contains powerful herbs that act as aphrodisiacs and increase virility in males.
Is ProSolution Plus Safe?
The supplement is a natural formula that does not contain any artificial chemicals or banned substances. So, it is safe for use. Even doctors recommend ProSolution Plus to their patients.
Purchase and Price
ProSolution Plus is available in packs of 60 tablets that are a month's supply. There are many packages available on the official website and free shipping is also offered on some. The prices of the packages are as follows:
• 1-month’s pack costs $69.95
• 2-month’s pack costs $119.95
• From the 3-month' pack, the company ships the order for free and also gives some bonus products free.
• 3-month’s supply costs $164.95
• 6-month’s supply costs $299.95
• 12-month’s supply costs $429.95
Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy
The company offers a 67-day money-back guarantee on ProSolution Plus. If the user is not satisfied after using the supplement for 60 days, the empty packs may be returned for a 100% refund.
Conclusion
The above-mentioned five supplements are the best ones when it comes to male enhancement supplements. They match all the criteria and are considered to be most reliable and safest products in the market. The reviews of the products help people decide their preferred supplement. People can buy the suited one for themselves by visiting the company’s official website.