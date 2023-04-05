Best Natural Ways To Treat Diabetes Type 2 : Ways For Controlling Diabetes

The experts consider the disease diabetes mellitus as the result of a group of diseases. A person becomes diabetic when the blood sugar levels two hours after meals cross 200 mg/dl. Prior to that the condition is referred to as pre-diabetic which can be reversed by restricting diets and changing lifestyle.
There are three broad categorization of diabetes
Experts have categorized diabetes mellitus into broad four types of which two are chronic types.
- Type 1 chronic diabetes
- Type 2 chronic diabetes
- Pre-diabetic
- Gestational diabetes
While the last two types of diabetes can be reversible, the chronic two types of diabetes occur when the body system is badly disbalanced. So it requires extra efforts, medications, and taking supplements as well as changing lifestyle permanently.
Out of the two chronic types again type 2 is found widely among the diabetic patients to the extent of 95%. We will mainly discuss type 2 diabetes.
What is the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes
When we eat food the stomach breaks it down into minute pieces. In this process glucose is produced. This glucose is absorbed in the intestine and mixes with the bloodstream. As soon as glucose comes into the bloodstream, the beta cells of the pancreas start producing insulin. Insulin unlocks all the cells and the liver so that glucose can enter for conversion into energy. Some amounts of glucose are stored in the liver for supplying to the blood when the glucose levels go down.
So we find that glucose is very important for our survival and fitness. But this glucose becomes a menace when the levels of sugar in the blood surpass much above the normal permissible limits. Researchers have found two main types of chronic diabetes.
When the cells of the pancreas fail to produce sufficient amounts of insulin, glucose in the bloodstream cannot enter into the cells or get stored in the liver. In such conditions the sugar level starts increasing. Such types of diabetes fall under the category of type 1.
The other type ie type 2 is commonly found among the diabetes patients. In such cases the body’s insulin sensitivity is reduced. It means the body becomes incapable of effectively using the insulin available with it. As a result blood sugar levels increase.
For both these two chronic types of diabetes there are prescription medications. But the topic of today’s discussion is about the natural supplements of diabetes. So we are to discuss the available best natural supplements on the market. These supplements are prepared using natural ingredients and have no side effects.
Best 4 natural supplements or the best natural ways To Treat Diabetes Type 2 :
- Glucoredi
- Blood sugar optimizer
- Nature’s Gymnema Sylvestre
- Ultra high strength berberine HCL
Glucoredi
Glucoredi comes on the top of our experts’ choice for various reasons. It has a strong antidiabetic property. All the ingredients of the supplement are collected from natural herbs having no side effects and one of the better ways for controlling diabetes.
Each ingredient has been selected after intensive research to identify the exact constituents of each and every ingredient that give the ingredient its antidiabetic property. There are eleven such ingredients selected on merits. The blending is also done scientifically after carrying out clinical tests. It has been found to give the best and strongest synergistic beneficial effect against the diabetic condition and its many related complications.
The supplement not only treats chronic diabetic conditions but also is effective in reversing prediabetic as well as gestational diabetes. The supplement is equally good in preventing future occurrences of diabetes and the best natural ways to treat diabetes type 2.
Ingredients of Glucoredi
- Gymnema Sylvestre
- Commiphora Mukul
- Licorice
- Mangifera Indica
- Asparagus Racemosus
- Momordica Charantia
- Pterocarpus
- Syzygium Cumini
- Shilajit
- Berberis Aristata
- Enicostemna Littorale
Advantages of Glucoredi
- Have very strong antidiabetic properties
- Made from 100% natural potent herbal ingredients
- No side effects
- Eleven ingredients work from various angles so that synergistic effect is total and decisive
- Nine out of eleven ingredients are collected from seven different regions of the globe venturing dense tropical forests and unapproachable mountain ranges
- The ingredients are selected only after detailed research, testing and clinical studies
- Quality of the ingredients as well as the final product is ensured by third party testing process
- The product is manufactured in FDA approved facilities
- GMP certified
- Product is manufactured in the USA
Salient features about some of the important ingredients of Glucoredi
Gymnema Sylvestre
Gymnema Sylvestre is the main ingredient of the supplement having strong antidiabetic properties. It is a popular Ayurvedic medicine that is widely used by the Indian people for the treatment of diabetes. Due to its immense popularity it has been named as ‘Gurmarin’ in Hindi language which means ‘sugar destroyer’. A primary and also the best natural ways to treat diabetes type 2.
The Western researchers also got interested seeing its immense popularity. So they started doing extensive research on the medicine to find how the supplement works to remedy the chronic disease. In order to know the details of the inner structure and the various constituents of the ingredient, they analyzed it to identify the different bioactive constituents in it.
They could identify the main constituent of the ingredient that is responsible for the strong antidiabetic property of the medicine. It is called gymnemic acid. The names of the other compounds found in the ingredient are, tartaric acid, gurmarin, saponins, calcium oxalate, and glucose.
The researchers were also interested in knowing the components available in the leaves' phytochemicals. The substances found in the leaf phytochemicals are saturated fatty acids, unsaturated fatty acids, alkaloids, glycosides, terpenoids etc.
The bioactive substances that were identified by the researchers are gymnemic acid, gymnemodises, gymnema saponins, gurmarin, anthraquinones, gymnemanol, hydroxycinnamic acid, glycosides, stigmasterol and others.These components are the natural ways for controlling diabetes.
How Glucoredi works as one of the primary ways for controlling diabetes:
Minimizes the cravings for sugar and sugary food
The main role in reducing sugar cravings is played by the most important constituent of the ingredient called Gymnemic acid. When we take the medicine before meals the gymnemic acid sits on the receptors of the sugar taste bud blocking its further absorption of sugary food.
This has been possible due to the fact that the molecular arrangement of gymnemic acid is quite similar to that of sugar. Once the gymnemic acid blocks the sugar receptors of the taste bud the users no longer find the sugary food tasteful and they tend to reject all sugary foods. In this way the first step towards lowering the blood sugar level ie further intake of sugar is eliminated internally.
This phenomenon has been confirmed in clinical tests carried out on participants, half of which were provided with gymnema sylvestre and other half were not provided the medicine.Hence it is the best natural ways to treat diabetes type 2 It was found that the participants who were given gymnema sylvestre had less appeal for the sugary food compared to the other half who were not given any medicine. It is considered as the best way for controlling diabetes.
By blocking the absorption of glucose in the intestine it helps lower the blood sugar levels
As in the case of receptors of sugar taste buds, in the intestines also there are receptors to absorb glucose. But taking the supplement before meals causes the constituent gymnemic acid of the supplement to block the receptors of the intestine. As a result the intestines cannot absorb the glucose and the blood sugar levels are lowered.
Clinical studies were carried out to know the effect of the supplement in lowering the sugar levels of the blood. The study concluded that by taking 200 to 400 mg of gymnema sylvestre the absorption of sugar remarkably reduced.
Another study to know the effect of the supplement on type 2 diabetes revealed that the supplement can control and regulate the blood sugar levels of type 2 diabetic patients. Studies also confirmed that the supplement is quite good for remedying diabetes as a long term permanent measure.
By helping in sugar control by enhancing the body’s insulin sensitivity. Pancreas is the organ which has a vital role in controlling the sugar levels in the blood. There are two important cells in the pancreas called alpha cells and beta cells. The beta cell monitors the levels of sugar in the blood every few seconds.
As soon as the blood sugar levels rise beyond the normal permissible levels, the beta cells ask the pancreas to release insulin for dealing with the sugar. The insulin enters the bloodstream and unlocks the cells of the muscles, liver and the fats so that the glucose can enter into.
The cells of the muscles convert the glucose into energy by taking the help of amino acids as well as fats. Some amount of glucose is stored in the liver to meet exigencies.
If the pancreas fails to produce enough insulin, sugar levels rise in the blood. The supplement has properties to stimulate the pancreatic cells into releasing more insulin, thereby helping to lower the blood sugar levels.
By reducing the LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, it helps to minimize the diabetes related complications such as heart attack and obesity
One study was conducted on obese people by giving them gymnema sylvestre extract. It was observed that the levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides were reduced by 19 to 20%. On the other side it increased the good cholesterol HDL by 22%.
By reducing inflammation
All inflammations are not abnormal. They are the body’s natural response to the attacks from harmful organisms. But some other inflammation may be the result of environmental effects and diabetes complications.
The tannins and saponins contained in the ingredients work as an anti-inflammatory. The inflammation may also be due to the intake of excess sugars.
These two substances are also antioxidants. They minimize the harmful effects of free radicals which damage the cells. By eliminating the free radicals it helps in restoring the health of the cells for the proper functioning of all the body systems.
Commiphora Mukul
This is an Ayurvedic medicine whose popular name is guggul. It is collected from the bark of the Commiphora Mukul tree. The bark of the tree secretes some gum-like resin which has been used to treat a number of ailments for thousands of years in India.
Modern researchers could identify one main bioactive compound called Oleo Gum Resin. They claim that the health benefits of guggul comes from this bioactive substance oleo gum resin. It helps the diabetic patients of type 2 by reducing their weight.
Experts have found a close link between diabetes and obesity. The statistics also support their findings. About 80% of the total diabetic people of the world are obese. So by taking guggul the patients can reduce their weight thereby minimizing the effect of diabetes.
The intake of guggul improves the digestion system of the body. When the digestion is improved the body can eliminate all the toxic substances and also enhances the metabolism of the body. The use of glucose becomes complete, giving more energy. Full conversion of glucose reduces its accumulation in the blood, thus lowering the blood sugar levels.
In addition the ingredient has a powerful antioxidant as well as anti-inflammatory properties. It has the ability to get the patients rid of pains, swellings etc. the ingredient also regulates the lipid profiles thereby minimizing the risk of heart attacks. Hence it is termed as the ways for controlling diabetes
Mangifera Indica
This Ayurvedic medicine is prepared from the various parts of the mango tree. All the parts of the tree are said to possess health benefits. The leaves of the mango tree are especially useful for the treatment of diabetes.
Researchers could separate some tannins known as anthocyanidins from the tender leaves of the mango tree. These very tannins have beneficial antidiabetic properties.
For natural cure from type 2 diabetes you may take 15 tender leaves of the mango tree and boil for some time. After boiling the leaves let that mangy leave water remain for the whole night to cool down. The next morning, take the cold water twice in an empty stomach. It also has beneficial effects on weight management, blood pressure, stomach problems and kidney stones.
The mango fruit itself is the source of a number of vitamins, fibers as well as minerals. The polyphenols identified in the fruit pulp are mangiferin, gallic acid, gallotannins, quercetins, beta glucogallin, iso quercetin and ellagic acid.
The researchers could also separate a number of carotenoids such as lutein. Alpha & beta carotenes, provitamine A, etc. Saturated and unsaturated fibers are also found in the fruit. Saturated fibers are superior to that of unsaturated variety and helps in curing gastro issues as well as heart problems. It is one of the.best natural ways to treat diabetes type 2.
The bark of the tree is also a rich source of catechins, amino acids, triterpenoids, phenolic compounds etc. These constituents make the bark of the tree antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, anti-viral, and antibacterial.
Mangiferin is a powerful antidiabetic constituent of the fruit containing an enzyme called magneferin. Due to the presence of fibers and enzymes the body can easily absorb the vitamins and minerals from the fruit. The vitamins that are present in the mango fruit are vitamin K, vitamin B6, vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E, niacin and potassium.
Magnesium, thiamine, riboflavin, calcium, iron and phosphorus are the minerals found in the mango fruit. One should include all these in day to day life and these are some of the ways for controlling diabetes.
Licorice
Licorice is a herbal medicine that is widely used in the Chinese system of medicines for treating the symptoms of high blood sugar. Of late the Western researchers became interested with the herbal ingredient in order to find its exact constituents that are effective in dealing with the diabetic conditions.
The researchers have identified the following bioactive substances in Licorice, all of which have strong antidiabetic properties: licorice extract, 5 flavonoids and 3 triterpenoids.
These bioactive substances work by increasing the insulin sensitivity of the body, by letting the body effectively burn its glucose so that sugar does not get accumulated in the blood, as an antioxidant it reduces the free radicals thereby minimizing the cell damages including the islet cells of the pancreas thereby increasing the functioning of the pancreas and by enhancing the microcirculation of the body.
Shilajit
Shilajit is a gummy substance that is found only in the difficult terrains of the Himalayas. That’s why finding pure form of Shilajit is very difficult and one must depend on expert testing authorities like the manufacturers of Glucoredi who are knowledgeable and venture the remotest and most difficult terrains of the Himalayas to fetch shilajit for the supplement.
Though the exact mechanism of its formation is still not exactly known, some experts think that Shilajit is formed out of the decomposed plants mixed with rocks for a very long period of time.
The constituents of Shilajit that have been revealed by the modern researchers are decomposed plant materials, fulvic acid and humus. Researchers also found 84 minerals that include important minerals such as iron, silver, lead, copper, zinc etc.
The advantages of taking Shilajit are
- Acts as a rejuvenator
- Improves sexual drive
- Remedies diabetes complications such as chronic fatigue, tiredness, lethargy and cognitive impairments
The modern researchers have confirmed that the beneficial effects of the ingredient is due to its constituent bioactive substances humic acid and fulvic acid. It also stimulates the mitochondria and helps it to produce more energy. It is one of the.best natural ways to treat diabetes type 2.
How to lower blood sugar levels naturally
Regular exercise
Regular exercise is not only good for the diabetic patients but everybody should practice it for the general well being. Exercise increases blood circulation and makes all the body muscles active. Movement is the main rhythm of the universe and lack of movement decays the cells and the muscles. Regular movement brings life to the muscles and exercise makes it happen.
The problem with the diabetic patients is that their body system is so disbalanced that their glucose content in the blood gets accumulated causing a number of problems. By exercising at least some amount of glucose can be burnt for supplying energy to the muscles when the muscles cramps during the exercises.
Regular exercise also helps in lowering the weight. Increased weight and obesity are closely linked to diabetes. Because of which we find 80% of the diabetic patients are obese. By exercising patiently and regularly you can surely reduce your weight thereby resisting the onset of diabetes. It also enhances the body’s insulin sensitivity. Increased insulin sensitivity of the body means effective use of the available insulin of the body for dealing with the sugars available in the blood sugar. The insulin sensitivity declines in type 2 diabetes patients.
It is a good practice to check the sugar levels just before and after the completion of the exercise. In this way you get to know the extent the sugar levels can be decreased. Accordingly you can alter the exercise parameters. Also you are always on the check knowing when the sugar levels are raised and lowered above and below the normal levels respectively so that you can take actions in time.
Those who are in sitting jobs should take an interval every 30 minutes and take a simple walk for sometime; they can also resort to light resistance exercise.
In the list of regular exercises you may include fast walking for 30 minutes, running, swimming, cycling and weight lifting.
Limit your intake of carbohydrates
Carbohydrates are an important source of energy for our body. As we eat carbohydrates it breaks down into minute pieces in the stomach in which process glucose is formed which goes into the bloodstream after the absorption of the glucose in the intestines. Insulin helps the glucose enter into the cells and the muscles and the liver. In the cells and muscles the glucose is converted into energy while in the liver the glucose is stored for use when the blood sugar falls below the normal levels.
But for the diabetic patients the story is different. Diabetes which is considered as a combination of a group of diseases makes the body incapable of using the glucose as is done by a healthy person. So for them excess intake of carbohydrates poses problems. As the insulin sensitivity of the type 2 diabetes patients is low the sugar is not fully utilized causing raised blood sugar levels. Such patients have to restrict the use of carbs by taking measured quantities of the carbohydrates so that sugar spikes can be avoided. But you need not to completely stop the intake of carbohydrates. That decision is not correct and may affect your health.
You are benefitted by increasing the intake of fibrous foods
One of the methods to contain diabetes is to slow down the digestive process. As you slow down the digestive process the absorption of glucose by the intestines occurs over a longer period of time. With this the sugar spike can be avoided.
Our food contains two kinds of fibers: saturated and unsaturated fibers. Out of these two saturated fibers are superior in slowing down the digestion. The fibers play a significant role in controlling the blood sugar levels. The fiber intake can be 35 mg a day for the men and 25 mg a day for the women.
Examples of foods that are rich in fibers are whole grains, legumes, vegetables, oats etc.
Drink more water to keep the body hydrated
Nutritionists suggest drinking more water for the diabetic patients. Keeping well hydrated reduces many complications of diabetes. Secondly the advantage of drinking more water is drinking more water increases urination and along with the urine more amounts of sugar is flushed out lowering the blood sugar levels.
Take care to drink plain drinking water. Cold drinks or sweetened water will do more harm than good for the diabetic patients.
Improvise some way to restrict calorie intake
Restricting calorie intake is a difficult proposition that is easier said than done. Sometimes for the sake of well being you may have to befool your taste buds. One way to slowly impose restrictions is to use portioning of carbs.
The portion size is to be decided by discussing it with your nutritionist. Avoid eating in restaurants. It is a better option to note down the calories of the foods you ingest. Some people write down in their diary the portion measurements that help them monitor the sugar levels. Make a habit of taking small plates and eating slowly.
While selecting the foods take care to take foods whose glycemic index is low
Though to the common people all the kinds of carbohydrates seem to be equal. But for the expert nutritionists they are not the same. The nutritionists have divided the carbohydrates into three categories. These categories are high, medium and low.
Why are carbohydrates categorized into three types? The reason is, different carbohydrates take different times to break down. For the diabetic patients low glycemic index foods are good because these break down slowly thereby the absorption of the glucose is also slow.
For simplicity there is a ranking system too for the carbohydrates: 0 to 100. The low glycemic index foods fall in the ranks below 55.
Examples of foods with low glycemic index are oats, barley, yogurts, legumes, beans, whole grain, lentils, non-starchy vegetables etc.
Controlling stress is very important for the prevention and management of diabetes
The human race achieved all scientific advancement based on mutual cooperation. But in the present world economic system cooperation has been replaced by high levels of competition. Each and every human today is feeling one kind of loneliness even loitering among fellow beings. Faith and compassion now seem to be the stories of fairy tales.
In such a situation we are engrossed in stress and anxiety day in and day out. When we are stressed the body responds in two ways. As per the psychiatrists the response of our brain is either fight or flight. For both these two responses the body prepares itself with more energy. More energy means storing more glucose levels in the blood.
But in the modern time we are neither running nor fighting like the ancient times. As a result the sugar levels go on increasing leading us to diabetes.
Modern science has also provided some remedy to get out of the stressed condition or to lessen its effects on the body mechanism. Such techniques are relaxation techniques, breathing techniques, yoga, meditations and regular physical activities away from sedentary lifestyle.
Enough quality sleep
All of us need seven to eight hours of quality sleep. This is the time when our body can concentrate on repairing the damages done to the cells. The whole day the body is engaged in doing different types of work. Only in the night when the body goes to a semiconscious level the body is spared to do the repairing and reconstructing works. In a nutshell this is the maintenance time.
In the present situation many of us neglect this natural way of living a healthy life. The present generation is spending time in the night studying, enjoying in the club, gossiping, messaging and what not. Technology has given them many ways to pass time.
But when we tamper with nature it retaliates. We are suffering from many health complications as we grow old. Diabetes is one such disease which is said to be a combination of a number of diseases. This is often the cause of type 2 diabetes.
The other risk of lack of sleep is gaining weight. When we are awake in the night we get more appetite and go on taking snacks. This increases weight which is again linked to diabetes mellitus. Lack of sleep increases the secretion of cortisol hormone that is responsible for increasing the blood sugar levels.
Foods rich in magnesium and chromium may help
Minerals like magnesium and chromium have significant roles in controlling high levels of blood sugar. Often deficiency of these minerals may lead to diabetes. The foods that are rich in chromium are meats, nuts, fruits, whole grains, vegetables etc.
Magnesium rich foods are pumpkin seeds, whole grains, vegetables, avocado, banana, beans etc.
Conclusion
We have discussed in length how to prevent as well as control diabetes. If we consciously stick to all the above measures we can safely sail even with diabetes mellitus. Taking supplement Glucoredi along with it will help you a lot due to its strong antidiabetic ingredients. This supplement can be taken as a preventive measure, for reversing pre-diabetic conditions as well as controlling high blood sugar levels. It can safely be taken with blood sugar medications like insulin and metformin.