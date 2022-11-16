Best nootropics for studying 2023 

In the recent past, the internet is buzzing about Nootropics. I am then left to wonder what the chemistry behind these controversial Smart Drugs is.
You will agree with me for a fact that humans are ever seeking to become bigger, better and faster. I know you are always seeking to explore and express that best version of you. That’s why digging deeper about nootropics might be of great help to you.
You have most probably heard about the promising Nootropics claims of improving mental health and cognitive functionality. But are these claims really true?
With the recent research findings, you should actually expect to hear more of such claims. According to Market Insiders Americans are expected to spend $11.6 billion on brain health supplements by 2024.
That is a 426% increase compared to 2015 when only $2.3 billion was spent on brain supplements. If you are looking forward to improving mental focus, memory enhancement, attention and overall brain health, a good quality nootropic might be the key to you solution.
What are Nootropics?
Nootropics are brain supplements which are also referred to as smart pills, brain boosters, or memory enhancers.
These brain supplements are made from a combination of foods stuffs and natural herbs that are scientifically proven to contain brain boosting properties.
It is not a wonder that even today people still add long list of food stuffs to their diet programs as a way of improving their mental health.
Even in ancient traditions, warriors of war used different herbs and diet programs months before attacking their enemy.
This not only equipped them with physical strength but mental alertness and focus as well. But in this era, you don’t have to do all that.
Nootropics have made it all easier and better for you. But even with the widespread use of nootropics across the globe, it is good for you to always remember that these supplements are very strong.
Some of them may cause you severe side effects (results vary from one individual to the other). That is not to mean you should settle for the ordinary when it comes to your health.
Always go for a well-researched nootropic such as Noocube which is guaranteed to offer you maximum results.
Nonetheless, we have made it all easier for you to find the best nootropics there is on the market.
Best nootropics for studying 2023
1. Noocube
At your brightest, most focussed, lucid and creative. Fully energized, firing on all cylinders and in a great mood. ALL the time.
Noocube is the world’s cleanest and most effective nootropic. Supplying the raw material you need to unlock your brain’s full potential.
Boosting your memory, alertness and speed of thought. Sharpening your focus, learning and attention to detail. And improving your mood, motivation and performance under pressure.
As the world’s first Universal Nootropic™, Noocube is an all-in-one formula. Stacking 11 best-in-class, research-backed ingredients that support brain performance in six ways:
Benefits of Noocube:
Chemical support – for processing speed and recall.
Mental energy – to fight brain-fog, fatigue and burnout.
Regeneration – cell repair for long-range health.
Blood flow – for oxygen, nutrients and to flush out toxins.
Neuro protection – against cell damage and brain aging.
Regulating brain waves – for productivity and learning.
You’ll find advanced forms of best-in-class ingredients Citicoline, Phosphatidylserine, Bacopa and Tyrosine for maximum nutrient delivery. Supported with essential B-Vitamins that are lab-grown for unmatched potency.
Why Noocube is our #1 product: Noocube is 100% natural and vegan friendly. Free of caffeine, gluten, soy, synthetic additives, artificial preservatives and banned substances.
Even the capsules are good for you – made from fermented tapioca and infused with natural prebiotics for easier digestion. Putting 100% brainpower in the palm of your hand.
Since launch in 2012, Noocube has established itself as a market leader. With unmatched standards of development, production and customer service. Averaging four-stars in customer reviews.
It’s an ideal nootropic for students, athletes, professional and the over 55s. Delivering dynamic brain power when you need it most. Giving you a competitive cognitive edge in every area of your life.
And how’s this for confidence…
If you don’t see a difference after 30 days – they’ll refund your money in full. No questions asked.
Demerits of Noocube
The only disadvantage you may discover about this product is that it is relatively expensive when compared to other nootropics on the market. However, you will discover that it is actually worth the price.
From the numerous positive customers review on this product, it is easy to tell that it is not just another overpriced low quality smart pill. It is made of pure natural ingredients all of which are utilized to high potency above average.
It’s a no brainer.
What can Brain Pill do for you?
Brain Pill is another excellent brain booster which we found to be very impressive. When you take a close look at its potency, it has utilized more than 10 ingredients.
It has 5 primary ingredients which are very close to that of Noocube. The only big difference is the potency utilization per serving.
Look at this product`s marketing slogan, “your unfair advantage.” Why would the manufacturers of this product give it such a slogan?
The slogan is very reasonable actually. Brain Pill claims to improve your memory, focus, ability to solve complex matters at ease and improve your overall well being. There are tons of different positive customers review, each being unique expression of how Brain Pill yield incredible results.
It would, therefore, be fair enough to label such a product as your unfair advantage that offers you the acclaimed benefits not by you subscribing to a belief but rather by experiencing the benefits.
Benefits of Brain Pill
- Memory enhancement Skills: this is especially important to you if you are finding yourself forgetting simple things which you could remember easily before.
- Improved attention and focus: brain Pill gives you the power to increase your output in different fields of specialization
- Ability to solve complex matters at ease: the world we live in is very competitive and most are the times you may feel overwhelmed making you look for a relieve such as Brain Pill.
- General well-being. Improved mental health translates overall well-being.
Demerits of Brain Pill
Users report to experience different results from using this product. You may experience severe side effects which are temporary if you are allergic to herbs.
3. Nitrovit
Nitrovit is perhaps the most elite nootropic you can ever find on the market. Essentially, nootropics are supplements that are designed to give your mind that “extra boost”
Its a nootropic with an incredible formula of ingredients that took the market by storm when it came out. Today, it is widely considered a the best nootropic on the market based on the incredible customer feedback and appraisal received from various health institutions.
Nitrovit utilizes the effects of over 10 ingredients which combined make for one incredibly potent brain supplement. It increases blood flow to the brain while at the same time protecting it.
It breaks down harmful pigments such as lipofuscin which is responsible for aging and supplies the brain with important nutrients. These and a wide range of other actions lead to the following benefits.
Benefits of Nitrovit:
• Enhances Information Processing
• Increases Focus
• Improves Concentration
• Increases Attention Span
• Improves Clarity
• Slows Aging Processes
• Protects Your Brain
• Decreases Anxiety
This and so much more becomes possible through the incredible combination of ingredients which include cholinergic brain boosts like Huperzine-A and Bacopa, and Dopaminergic mood boosts like Caffeine and Vitamins B6 & B12. The third and final piece of the puzzle is for the antioxidants.
Every single ingredient has been clinically tested and scientifically approved ensuring that Nitrovit possesses no potential risk.
Demerits of Nitrovit:
There have been no reports of side effects by customers of Nitrovit apart from a few cases of headaches caused by people taking excessive doses. As long as you read the manual included in the package and you take the correct dosage, you will not experience any side effects.
The customer response to Nitrovit has been nothing less than amazing. Some report immediate changes in the span of a few days, others claim that they feel the difference after a couple of weeks.
If you decide to try this incredible supplement, give it a few weeks’ time before you decide whether it worked. If unsatisfied, you can return the bottle for a full refund.
4. Lumonol
Lumonol is a stack I was hesitant to recommend at first. It contains blends of different nootropic supplements but the exact amount of ingredients in the stack is not indicated.
That is an implication that Lumonol can bring lots of benefits but you find that it could also do nothing as well.
So does this product really work?
Yes it does.
As a matter of fact, Lumonol is at the top list of the most popular Nootropics in the US. More still, despite having an old-fashioned website, professional testimonies show that Lumonol is an enhanced smart pill highly potent in improving memory, energy and focus.
Benefits of Lumonol
- Increases your confidence level
- Reverses memory loss
- Improves cognition performance
- Improves learning skills
- Better focus and attention.
Demerits of Lumonol
This product is that the exact amount of ingredients utilized is not indicated. Nonetheless, it has been proved to work effectively.
Ingredients found in Nootropics
Magnesium
Magnesium is a mineral compound that is highly linked to promoting brain health in numerous ways. For one, it strengths the synapses in the hippocampus; that part of your brain that supports long term and short term memory. It plays a vital role in transmittance of information between nerves and synapses hence supporting gen cognitive performance
Ginkgo Biloba
Ginkgo Biloba promotes smooth blood circulation in the brain. It causes vasodilation of blood vessels and that’s perhaps the top reason why it is recommended in combating or preventing vascular dementia.
Bacopa
Bacopa is a herb that was highly used in traditional Ayurveda medicine as a treatment for anemia.
Modern scientific findings show that Bacopa also contains neuroprotective, antioxidant and cognition- enhancing properties.
It has been proven to enhance mental retention, promote and studies are still ongoing to determine its effectiveness in curbing stress, depression and anxiety.
Vitamin B
BOTH Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12 are key ingredients in most quality brain boosters. Vitamin B6 is essential in energy synthesis hence boosting your brain with sufficient energy. Vitamin B12 is a key component that facilities synthesis of myelin. Myelin is fatty compound that forms a protective layer around our nerves. This protects the nerves from damage promoting neuron transmission.
Alpha – GPC
Apha – glycerophosphocholine (alpha-GPC) is a cholinergic compound known to form a protective membrane around your nerves preventing them from damage. It promotes effective neuron transmission hence preventing cognition performance decline especially in the elderly.
It can be found in a variety of foods that are known to be rich in choline but studies show that it is more pharmacologically active at higher doses of about 1200g per serving. It is said to be the most efficient choline prodrug due to its ability to influence both systemic and brain choline concentration.
Huperzine A
Huperzine A is a compound that is extracted and purified from a plant known as Chinese club moss.
It is used as a treatment of brain degenerative diseases such as Alzhelmer’s diseases. Research show that you can also use it for memory and learning enhancement.
This is attributed to its ability of increasing alertness and enhancing energy synthesis which supports your brain health. It also plays a protective role by protecting your nerves from damaging agents such as nerve gases.
Effective and efficient neuron transmission translates to enhanced overall cognitive functionality.
Cat’s claw
Cat’s claw is a medicinal herb used in treating a wide variety of diseases. It is commonly used in treating mental disorders such as Alzhelmer’s disease. Moreover, its immune boosting capacity is so strong and it can be used in preventing and combating different types of brain cancer.
Oat Straw
Oat straw promotes mental health by enhancing sufficient blood supply to the brain. It causes vasodilation of veins and arteries as well as burning fats on the walls of blood vessels. Your brain only works at optimal level with sufficient and constant blood supply.
Most Popular Nootropics Foods
Eggs
Eggs are highly rich in choline; a component that plays a significant in signaling your neuronal membrane. In addition, eggs are known to provide acetycholine which enhances neuron-transmission. Other food stuffs that are also rich in choline include seafood, liver and shellfish.
Dark Leafy Greens
Dark leafy greens such as kale and spinach contain lutein and zeaxanthin. The two are known to increase mental processing speed.
Dark Chocolate
Studies show that there is a positive correlation between dark chocolate consumption and memory enhancement. To illustrate this, cocoa bean is proved to increase blood flow to the brain hence enhancing neurogenesis (growth of ne brain cells).
Coffee
When you hear of coffee, the first thing that probably lingers in your mind is caffeine. Caffeine is well known to enhance cognitive functionality in different ways. For instance, it acts as a barrier to adenosine which is an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain.
More still, coffee is an anti-aging agent that protects you from diseases such as Alzheimer disease, Parkinson`s disease and multiple sclerosis (MS). These diseases are mostly caused by increase in age.
Nevertheless, keep it in mind that caffeine is a very strong component. When consumed excessively, it may cause severe side effects such as sensation of being “wired and tired”
Green Tea
Green Tea and coffee are relatively similar in that they both contain caffeine. However, green tea also contains catechin and L-theanine.
Theanine is a staunch cognitive booster that is scientifically proven to promote your mental-body relaxation. Catechins on the other hand are flavanols which promote your mental health in their own unique ways.
Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
Extra-virgin olive oil is a well-known endogenous antioxidant agent. It will serve you in reducing oxidative stress, enhance your memory and correct your learning deficit.
Brucolli Sprouts
Brucolli one of a kind type of plant. It does not contain oxidative properties yet it is said to increase the level of endogenous antioxidants in the body. How does that happen?
Think of this plant as a genetic “app” that activate your body`s NRF2 pathway. Simply put, it paves way to mop up free radicals hence curbing oxidative stress.
Blueberries
Blueberries are oftentimes referred to as anti-aging agents. They contain a compound known as anthocyanins which have been scientifically proven to protect your brain against aging.
Turmeric
Turmeric is another NRF2 pathway activator. In recent studies it has been shown to improve working memory as well as curbing depression and anxiety.
Water
Water is life they say. A significant amount of your body composition is water. Therefore, a slight dehydration will most probably has a very negative impact on your cognition performance.
This will result to declined energy levels, mood swings and other discomforts. Therefore, it is important to form a habit of drinking at least 6 glasses of water daily.
A habit becomes a disease and there is nothing sweeter than adding a positive habit on your lifestyle.
Other Popular Supplements
Piracetam
Piracetam is a common nootropic also referred to as nootropil. It is a supplement that assumes the same chemical structure as pyroglutamate amino acid found in your body.
This brain supplement stimulates your cerebral cortex in addition to increasing metabolic rate and energy level on your brain cells.
Clinically, piracetam is used to protect the human brain from damage caused by oxygen starvation (a condition known as hypoxia).
As observed in recent research findings, piracetam can also be used in improving memory skills and cognition performance.
Creatine
Creatine is naturally produced in the body of all vertebrates. It is responsible for recycling adenosine trisphosphate (ATP).
ATP is the energy currency that supports cells regeneration in the brain and muscles.It can be obtained from various sources including red meat and vegetables. It is, however, obtained in high doses only as a supplement.
In most cases, it is used by athletes to improve their performance.Research show that Creatine is effective in preventing skin aging, curb muscle diseases and most importantly improve cognitive functionality.
It is highly used by college students as a form of improving their learning skills.
Andrafinil
Andrafinil is a popular smart pill that is also known as Olmifon. It is used to improve attention, focus, alertness and mood.This brain booster was first discovered in France in the 1970s.
It has a long history of being used mostly by individuals who work in the early mornings and those who work the graveyard shift as well.This supplement promotes rapid production of hypocretin.
Hypocretin is a neurotransmitter responsible for alertness and focus. It also improves cognitive performance and memory by breaking down Glutamate; a neurotransmitter inhibitor in your brain.
Benefits of Taking Nootropics
There are numerous benefits that come with the use of nootropics including but not limited to the ones below:
• Improved focus and attention
• Memory enhancement
• General mental-body relaxation
• Improved learning skills
• Ability to solve complex matters at ease
• Improved cognitive performance
• Improved multi-tasking abilities Etc
Side Effects of Taking Nootropics
Nootropics are made of natural ingredients. Therefore, their use is not attributed to causing side effects. However, users of nootropics often have different experience with some having to cope with side effects depending on the nootropic they used.
Some individuals happen to be allergic to some herbs and hence experiencing side effects from their use. These side effects are severe and temporary. Most common side effects include:
- Agitation
- Headaches
- Diarrhea
- Tiredness
- Brain fog
- Digestive discomfort
- Insomnia
Final Verdict
The use of nootropics has become a solution to improving people’s lives. The only problem is coming up with a good quality nootropic that will suit your requirements. When someone comes with a brilliant product, scammers are always waiting to make a coin out of it.
The above 5 nootropics are the best we think there is on the market. You can therefore choose from the five but for maximum results, we recommend Noocube
Noocube is not only a smart pill that is manufactured by reputable manufacturers, but it has stood out of the rest especially because of its potency. It contains 80% of the key ingredients backed up with modern scientific findings on their effectiveness and safety in improving cognitive functionality.
Results don’t lie. It is important to go for that brand you trust the most rather than the least expensive on the market. In that case, you should perhaps consider it important to go for Noocube.
