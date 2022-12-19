Welcome to my Top 4 Best Over the Counter Ed Pills that Work Fast. I have carried out lots of personal testing with different supplements, and here you’ll find my top 4.
When it comes to your penis you want more than pretty words and false promises. You want the best. You want proven, scientifically sound tools that will do more than enhance your natural assets, but will enable you to achieve rock hard erections that are battle ready, willing and more than capable of taking you and your partner to new heights of ecstasy.
Imagine it…
No more tumbling into the bedroom praying everything will work out okay. No more feeling self-conscious or worrying about whether or not she is enjoying herself. But 100% certainty that you’ll be able to keep ‘it’ up and pulling out all the punches – ALL NIGHT LONG.
Look No Further – These Are the BEST Sex Pills for Erection SIZE, Harder Erections, Libido, AND Performance
Every one of the male enhancement pills listed below has made this list because of their unique ability to transform your bedroom performance. In fact, they have helped thousands upon thousands of men to revitalize their sex life, jumpstart their libido and achieve erections that will leave you smiling from ear to ear.
But that is not all they’ve got…
They’ve also got the research, the case studies AND the rep to boldly make these claims with complete and utter confidence. And who can ask for more than that in a world ripe with scams, fake products and black-market misfits? If they can verify the quality and efficiency of their pill – well, we are more than happy to take a closer look.
Yet, we don’t expect you to just take our word for it…
You want to see the proof for yourselves. So why not come and take a closer look at what 2023’s
Best Over the Counter Ed Pills that Work Fast 2023
1. Performer8 – Overall Best Male Enhancement Pills
2. VigRX Plus – Sex Pills to Treat Erectile Dysfunction
3. Male Extra – Best Pills to Increase Sex Drive
4. Extenze – Erection Pills That Increase Size
This male enhancement pill claims our top spot thanks to its history of being able to produce harder, stronger and fuller erections.
Enriched in natural ingredients, Performer 8 has been proven to raise your self-esteem and confidence; reawaken your sexual desire, drive and libido; eliminate fatigue and erectile dysfunction; supercharge your energy, sexual stamina and performance, and increase your erection strength and size.
More importantly, it can help you to experience rock hard erections that have the power to last long into the night.
FACT: when your erections grow in strength and size, so will the power of your orgasms!
The Science:
Made from a complex formulation of Horny Goats Weed, Maca, Red Korean Ginseng, Cordyceps, Bioperine, Selenium and Zinc; every one of these ingredients has been chosen for their ability to support erection strength and longevity.
- Horny Goats Weed – enriched in lacariin, this herb can inhibit the release of PDE5 and ensure you benefit from improved circulation, testosterone, nerve stimulation and sexual function.
- Maca – a powerful aphrodisiac, this herb can increase stamina, strength and endurance by harnessing photochemical. In addition, it can restore hormone levels, boost strength and improve your sperm counts.
- Red Korean Ginseng – reputed to reduce stress and boost performance, this extract can improve concentration; alleviate stress/anxiety, and bolster sexual desire and performance.
- Cordyceps –a mushroom extract, it can increase oxygen uptake ensuring your sexual organs receive plenty of blood. It is also believed to intensify erections and raise testosterone and sperm counts.
- Bioperine – derived from long pepper plants, Bioperine can increase your body’s ability to absorb nutrients, resulting in improved cellular energy, blood flows and energy.
- Selenium – a strong antioxidant, Selenium can prevent damage caused by oxidative stress, helping your penis to relax and alleviate symptoms of erectile dysfunction.
- Zinc – essential for a healthy body, zinc can speed up cell recovery, as well as boost testosterone levels and sperm production; ensuring you experience stronger, more potent ejaculations and orgasms.
Combine all of this together and Performer 8 has literally got all the ingredients you need to achieve the erection of your dreams, plus much, much more.
VigRX Plus proudly takes second place due to its breadth of clinical studies. And this makes a refreshing change given the number of male enhancement pills that are all talk and no evidence.
Instead, VigRX Plus can provide users with the following stats. In 84 days, this Bioperine enriched herbal supplement can:
- Increase sexual intercourse satisfaction by 71.43%
- Boost sexual desire and drive by 47%
- Improve your ability to maintain an erection by 62.82%
- Increase frequency and quality of orgasms by 22.49%
- Bolster overall sexual desire by 61%
The presence of Bioperine is especially helpful, as it can help to increase the amount of nutrients absorbed into your body – enabling you to benefit from better erection quality, control and sexual drive.
Also, given the extensiveness of its clinical studies, there is no denying that this male enhancement pill can make a massive difference to your sexual encounters.
VigRX Plus is great for strengthening your erection. The other thing that makes it stand out is the clinical trial it’s been through. Few other supplements have this much rigorous testing done on them. And the results are impressive.
Some other top features are these:
VigRX Plus focuses on the quality of your erections. If you struggle to penetrate your partner, know that almost 60% of men saw an improvement in this.
Not only does VigRX help you penetrate your partner, but helps you last too. This time, over 60% of men found they could maintain their erection for longer. When it comes to erection quality, VigRX works.
As I mentioned before, VigRX has undergone scientific testing. The study was a ‘triple blind study ‘and lasted for 2 years on men aged 25-50. This is pretty much the gold standard for clinical tests. It also means the results are reliable and representative.
As well as the clinical trials, VigRX has Dr Stephen Lamm’s approval. It’s refreshing to see medical professionals recognize how effective natural supplements can be. It’s not common though, and that’s why having a doctor recommendation is great. He points out how pharmaceutical options often only treat the symptom. Whereas with VigRX Plus, you can get both short- and long-term results for your sexual performance.
The results showed many men found their orgasms to be more fulfilling – and more often. The ingredients in VigRX Plus can help produce more semen volume. This can make your ejaculation more satisfying and intense, for you and your partner.
With the amount of misinformation available online it’s reassuring to know results are real. Having been around for many years, there are plenty of ‘real’ men who have tried it and got real results.
In summary, VigRX Plus is brilliant for focusing on your erection. Everything else may fall into place once your erection quality increases. If you think your problem is entirely physical, this may be the supplement for you.
Male Extra is another impressive penis pill with a strong focus on delivering bigger, harder erections, through increasing blood flow to the penis, yet this formula uses different ingredients to Performer 8 above.
Male Extra uses a fusion of proven natural ingredients to help users to increase erection size, strength and hardness.
By helping to expand the blood vessels leading to your erectile tissues; when aroused you can benefit from stronger, harder, more sustainable erections that will have the staying power to satisfy you both all night long.
At the same time, you can experience the highs of unending stamina; intensely powerful orgasms, AND the efficient delivery of oxygen and nutrients to your cells (ensuring fatigue is a thing of the past).
The Science:
With strong doses of L-arginine HCL and pomegranate 40% ellagic acid; together they can increase nitric oxide production, which will readily enhance blood flows; widen blood vessels, and ensure your penis receives all the blood it needs to equip you for a long night of passion.
Similarly, Male Extra’s use of MSM, L-Methionine, Cordyceps and zinc can all help to support cell growth and testosterone production, as well as lower histamine levels (which are responsible for premature ejaculation) and bolster your sex desire and libido.
If you are looking for added confidence and pleasure that comes with bigger, stronger erections then Male Extra is a good choice.
Extenze is also produced by Leading Edge Health and takes fourth place on my top Extenze is great for getting fast results. If you want something that will make your sex life great right now, Extenze is a good pick.
Formulated from 26 pharmaceutical grade compounds, taking one pill of Extenze a day can stimulate blood Flow and ensure all three erectile chambers in your penis are filled when you’re aroused (whilst reducing outflows).
Combined this can help you to achieve longer lasting, rock-hard erections that have the staying power to satisfy you both. In fact, you will begin seeing results almost straight away (although you’re more likely to experience the full benefits of this pill within 2 months).
Although Extenze contains 26 ingredients some of the dosages of each ingredient are too low to make a difference. Also, some guys do experience siode effects with Extenze.
Now, normally this would be enough for us to dismiss it and drop it to the bottom of ourpile. However, given that the makers of Extenze have been supporting men for over 16 years – as seen in their numerous case studies – we are willing to give them the benefit of the doubt.
After all, they didn’t get to where they are today – 16 years down the line and with a strong reputation – by being unable to substantiate their claims. They’ve got the proof and they aren’t afraid to share it.
Best Over the Counter Ed Pills that Work Fast 2023
1. Performer8 – Overall Best Male Enhancement Pills
2. VigRX Plus – Sex Pills to Treat Erectile Dysfunction
3. Male Extra – Best Pills to Increase Sex Drive
4. Extenze – Erection Pills That Increase Size
Performer 8 VS Male Extra VS VigRX Plus VS Extenze
So, there you have it, my Top 4 Supplements. In summary I’d say that Performer 8 is the best all round supplement. If you want to boost your sex life in a number of ways and see lasting improvements, Performer 8 is the one.
After that there’s Male Extra and VigRX Plus which are both great if you want to start by focusing on your erection only.
VigRX and Male Extra both have powerful formulas and reliable results. You can improve your penetration ability and erection strength and endurance.
Finally, Extenze is another reliable choice. If you’re only focused short-term, Extenze will do the job. Stronger erections, bigger size and a lot more sexual pleasure.
Editor’s Choice
#1 Performer 8 takes my number one spot
Performer 8 targets both the physical and psychological aspects of performance issues. It works to boost sex drive, semen volume, erection strength and stamina. In short, it has all your bases covered.
In case you have any further questions, I’ve put together a short FAQ section below.
Male Enhancement Pills FAQ
Still not convinced that these are the ‘best of the best’? We can’t blame you…
When it comes to putting anything into your body, you want all the facts.
That is why – to help give you greater peace of mind – we have compiled a brief FAQ on all 4 of these male enhancement pills, so you can get a better idea of how they work and what to expect.
More importantly, you can use this FAQ to see if any of these are the right fit for you.
Do These Sex Pills for Men REALLY Work?
Yes. They are formulated using natural and proven ingredients that have been specially chosen for their ability to strengthen your erections; boost testosterone and sperm production; increase blood flows; intensify orgasms, and ramp up your staying power.
All of the supplements listed can substantiate each of their claims thanks to their breadth of case studies and research.
If you’re still hesitant about using these pills though, we strongly recommend that you do your own research and see what you find. You may be pleasantly surprised.
How Fast Will You See Results?
Results will vary from person to person, as well as from pill to pill. However, you should start to see distinct improvements to your erection strength, stamina and libido in up to 8 weeks.
NOTE: you may notice a difference a lot earlier than this, but in most instances customers have reported increases in less than 2 months.
We suggest using their guarantees as a guideline for tracking your satisfaction. After all, their mission isn’t to keep on handing out refunds. They want repeat sales. Money. Meaning the longer their guarantee, the more chance you’ve got of it working.
Do These Male Enhancers Have Side Effects?
NO! – None of the supplements in the top 3 anyway.
As they are formulated from natural ingredients, you can experience the reassurance that your body is safe from any nasty side effects. Instead, you can enjoy all of their perks without having to worry about sprouting extra hairs, dealing with nausea, acne, etc.
The only exception to this is Extenze as some (but not all) have reported side effects.
Our only suggestion is to make sure you stick to their recommended dosages because even too much of a good thing can eventually cause problems.
Follow the rules, stick to the plan and you’ll walk away the stallion you have always wanted to be.
Do You Have To Keep Taking The Pills To Maintain The Results?
Honestly. These supplements only work for as long as you take them, so once you stop their benefits will start to fade.
YET, depending on your situation – for instance, if stress, nerves, anxiety etc. are the cause of your erectile problems – then these male enhancement pills MAY just be the confidence boost you need to overcome your problems.
Can You Buy These Pills In Stores Such as GNC, Walmart etc.?
When it comes to the top 3 supplements – Performer 8, VigRX Plus and Male Extra – no you can’t. These are exclusive brands and are only accessible from their official websites. So if you’re interested in trying them, then you will need to visit their website.
Extenze on the other hand can be bought from some of your favourite stores e.g. Walmart.
What Is The Best Male Enhancement Supplement On The Market?
If you’re looking for a male enhancement pill that proudly shouts from the roof tops its ingredients – as well as the OUTSTANDING results that it’s customers are getting – then Performer 8 is the supplement for you.
Every one of its ingredients has been chosen with the purpose of supporting your erection strength, size and intensity, whilst ensuring you receive optimal blood flows, testosterone and nitric oxide.
You can use Performer 8 and be 100% confident that your body is in safe hands.
If you want the best results then LOOK NO FURTHER.
Here Is More Information
Best Male Fertility Supplements
Disclaimer:
This content is created by brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.