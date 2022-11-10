Best PCT For SARMs: A Guide To Post Cycle Therapy Supplements

If you are using androgenic SARMs then post cycle therapy is essential. The problem is that a lot of guys don’t really understand when you need PCT supplements, what to use, or what the consequences are if you don’t bother.
In this complete SARMs PCT guide, we are going to discuss everything you need to know to successfully complete post cycle therapy.
We will cover the SARMs that require PCT after a cycle, and those that don’t. As well as discussing the best PCT for SARMs, we will talk about natural alternatives. Plus, I’ll cover a full Nolvadex post cycle therapy plan for you.
All that, plus I’m going to discuss the best places to buy PCT supplements right now.
PCT After SARMs Cycle: Do All SARMs require It?
Let’s clear up the biggest confusion first. You’ll read a lot of stuff online which says that you need to do PCT (post cycle therapy) after a SARMs cycle.
What’s not so often said is that not all SARMs are SARMs. It stands for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator. That means it selectively activates androgen receptors only in muscle and bone tissue.
Basically, the SARM mimics testosterone when it hits those androgen receptors. Those tissues are getting the message to grow and grow and be strong, so they do.
Although your body reacts as if it’s got a sudden spike in testosterone, it’s also panicking because it thinks it’s got too much. So it starts to cut off its own supply.
That’s why after four weeks or so, testosterone suppression can kick in. Although your body is reacting as if it’s got tons of testosterone and keeps growing muscle, the side effects of low testosterone start to become significant.
But here’s the thing. Not all SARMs are actually SARMs at all. You can take them without them affecting your natural testosterone production at all. That’s because they have different mechanisms of action that don’t involve the androgen receptors.
These are the SARMs which don’t work on the androgen receptors at all:
• GW-501516 Cardarine (PPAR Delta agonist)
• YK-11 Myostine (Myostatin inhibitor)
• MK-677 Ibutamoren (selective Ghrelin receptor agonist)
• SR-9009 Stenabolic (Rev-ErbA agonist)
So you could use a completely non-androgenic SARMs stack for both bulking and cutting using the SARMs above.
Alternatively, you can use one or more of those with a single moderate dose androgenic SARM to still get growth for cutting, but then only affect testosterone production moderately.
How To Spot When You Will Need to Do A Period Of Post Cycle Therapy
These are the signs of testosterone suppression you need to be aware of:
• Feeling lethargic and tired
• Feeling irritable and moody
• Depression and mood swings
• Lack of enthusiasm
• Increasing cholesterol levels
• Easily fatigued generally and during workouts
• Decreasing sexual energy and performance
Those are the short-term issues your spot pretty quickly. There are more that can happen if you don’t address the drop in the long term:
• Increasing body fat
• Fragile bones
• Infertility
• Man boobs (gyno)
It’s really vital that you can spot the signs, and that you react immediately. Don’t ignore it.
At the very least, taper down the doses of the androgenic SARMs. If you feel really suppressed, then stop taking the androgenic SARMs completely and hit the PCT supplement you have chosen. But overall, I’d recommend you to stop the cycle.
If it’s your first SARMs cycle, then I strongly advise you to pay for blood work to be done before and after. That will give you a good baseline and help you to understand how susceptible to testosterone drop you are, and how significant it’s been.
Do not underestimate how much testosterone can drop during a cycle of SARMs. Studies have shown that in just four weeks RAD-140 can drop testosterone by up to 50% in that time. Ligandrol wasn’t quite as bad, but still pretty vicious.
Top Three PCT For SARMs
I’m now going to discuss with you the top three SARMs PCT options.
You’re not buying the brand names; you will be buying grey-market generic products. They contain the active ingredient that does the heavy lifting.
Just be aware that none of these were ever designed for use by men at all, let alone for post cycle therapy after using SARMs.
Nearly every SERM (Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator) or aromatase inhibitor used as a PCT supplement was actually designed to help women with things like menopause, brittle bones, or breast cancer.
1. Nolvadex (Tamoxifen)
All around, this is the best PCT supplement you can use. It’s fast and effective, but not too potent. It can deal with mild symptoms of gyno, and it can bounce your testosterone levels back up while also reducing estrogen levels.
It’s perfect for light to medium levels of testosterone drop. However, it’s not powerful enough to deal with some of the more significant levels of testosterone drop. It works by binding to the estrogen receptors in the human pituitary gland. Once there, it blocks activity on that receptor.
Oestrogen in the pituitary gland lowers the levels of production of two key androgenic hormones: luteinizing hormone and follicle stimulating hormone, and both are crucial to testosterone production. So the more there is, the lower the levels of these two hormones and testosterone there will be in the body.
Nolvadex doesn’t block the production of estrogen aggressively around the body. It is not an aromatase inhibitor, it is a selective estrogen receptor modulator that targets estrogen receptors in the pituitary gland.
In terms of dosage, you’ll want to take 40 mg for the first two weeks. After that, you should be able to half it to 20 mg for another two weeks. Around that time, you should be able stop using it, or drop it to 10 mg for another week or so.
2. Clomid (Clomiphene)
Clomiphene is also a SERM. However, it doesn’t work in the same way as Tamoxifen.
It does still target the pituitary gland. But rather than blocking estrogen receptors there, it instead encourages (through a mechanism of action which is actually not still understood) far higher production levels of both luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormone.
Therefore, Clomid doesn’t do anything about your estrogen production, it merely ramps up the production of those two hormones which then elevate testosterone levels.
Clomid is far more potent than Nolvadex. Far more aggressive, and you will get more side effects potentially from using it. That’s why it’s more of a nuclear option if you just don’t think Nolvadex will cut it.
In terms of dosage, Clomid should be used 50 mg per day for the first two weeks. You can then half it 25 mg for another two weeks, and after that drop right down to 10 mg, or switch to Nolvadex.
3. Evista (Raloxifene)
Raloxifene isn’t as popular amongst bodybuilders. Nolvadex and Clomid are where it’s at.
The reason for that is that raloxifene isn’t as potent. But it does have a place if you are only mildly suppressed because of how it works. With only mild suppression, it can be more effective than Nolvadex.
The reason for this is that it binds to the estrogen receptors in the body, but depending on the location of them it can act as an agonist or antagonist. In breast tissue, it has strong anti-estrogenic effects. So it’s good for heading off any first signs of gyno.
It also stimulates higher production levels of luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormone.
So it’s a good supplement for hitting all angles. It is a modern, second-generation, SERM.
But it is not an aromatase inhibitor. The well-known of those is letrozole. I wouldn’t recommend you use them unless your main issue is significant early physical signs of gyno (increased spongy breast tissue).
In terms of dosage, raloxifene doses are usually around 60 mg for the first couple of weeks, and then dropping to 30 mg for another two weeks. However, you can top the initial dose up to about 120 mg the first week you need to get the most out of it.
Can You Use Any SARMs During Taking PCT Supplements?
Because they aren’t androgenic, it’s perfectly possible to run SR9009, GW501516, YK-11, or MK-677 post cycle during PCT.
In fact, running SR9009 or GW501516 at a very moderate dose can be beneficial. Because they both boost energy levels through changing glucose availability and help to burn more fat, they are ideal for offsetting some of the problems of lethargy from low testosterone.
Some people also use Ostarine. A lot of guys run it post cycle because it protects their gains without impacting testosterone levels.
That’s not quite the whole truth though. Ostarine actually is mildly androgenic. As long as you keep the dose at 25 mg or lower, you’ll be fine. But if you are running it higher than that then it will be impacting your natural testosterone production.
I’ll also mention that you can take other supplements during PCT. I will always run a stack of natural SARMs alternatives from Brutal Force. They help to offset some of the lethargy problems, and help you to build more muscle and cut more fat than you can naturally without having to worry about any side effects at all.
Example Nolvadex Post Cycle Therapy Plan
Let’s now run you through a sample Nolvadex Post cycle therapy plan, so you can see exactly what’s involved.
1. Don’t forget that if you feel obvious signs of testosterone suppression then stop the cycle early. Don’t make things worse by carrying on or even dropping the dose, just stop and start post cycle therapy. As you’ve seen, you can still take some SARMs during post cycle testosterone recovery.
2. Run Nolvadex at 50 mg per day for the first two weeks. You can run it 10 mg or so higher if you really feel suppressed. I wouldn’t run it above those levels for more than two weeks. After that you should feel significantly better.
3. Run Nolvadex at 25 mg for at least another two weeks, for a total of four weeks taking it.
4. If you still feel suppressed, run Nolvadex at 10 mg for another couple of weeks after that. If you’re not feeling yourself after six weeks, you need to go and get yourself tested.
5. Even if your testosterone levels have bounced back and you stop taking the SARMs, give yourself another two or three weeks clear of SARMs to ensure your balance is back.
Can You Buy Post Cycle Therapy At GNC And Similar?
There is no post-cycle therapy GNC option. In fact, I would recommend you buy anything from GNC because it’s mostly junk. PCT supplements are only available to bodybuilders as grey market research chemicals using the active ingredient in the brands we talk about.
So unless you can get some on prescription, then it’s your only option and they are only available from specialist online supplement sellers.
The Best And Worst Natural Supplements For PCT
I’ll be honest with you here, nothing is going to bounce your testosterone levels back as well as Nolvadex or Clomid. For gyno, all of them do something, and raloxifene is good is a mild option and an effective all-rounder.
If you only have really mild suppression, say you have used 50 mg of Ostarine a day for two months and it’s definitely dipped it, then you don’t have to go nuclear with even raloxifene.
There are some natural supplements out there that are constructed from proven ingredients to help bounce testosterone levels back. The best ones also contain natural estrogen blockers as well.
BEST: Rebirth PCT
Best of the bunch is Rebirth PCT. I’ve used it several times when I’ve only had really minor suppression, and it’s been a dream. Apart from taking the capsules, I’ve noticed nothing, yet I felt better day after day.
The reason is good is that Rebirth PCT contains D-Aspartic acid. It’s proven to bounce testosterone levels up, and it’s at a strong enough dose to do so. But, Rebirth PCT also contains Diindolylmethane. It’s a potent natural estrogen blocker. So Rebirth hits both angles.
Completely natural, with no side effects, and very affordable, it’s definitely an option if you don’t need to use anything more powerful, or you can’t get your hands on anything more powerful.
WORST: Super Natural PCT
I have to warn you against buying Super Natural post cycle therapy. Although there’s a lot of buzzes out there, most of it is fake.
The product looks good, and there are lots of people talking about it, but there’s very little evidence from anyone that it genuinely works.
Just looking at the ingredients, they are totally different to those in Rebirth PCT. Also, from some cursory research, not one of the ingredients in it actually targets either testosterone production or blocks estrogen.
It contains generic vitamins and minerals, things like magnesium and zinc which are easily and cheaply available, that can help to elevate sperm production.
But overall, super natural PCT doesn’t appear to me to have the ingredients to genuinely do much at all, let alone block estrogen and encourage testosterone production.
Where To Buy SARMs & PCT Supplements
I really hope this quick guide is been useful. I didn’t want to bore you, but I wanted to get my experience with PCT across to you.
The key conclusion and learning point for you to take away here is that you must plan PCT in advance. If you are using androgenic SARMs, you have to assume your testosterone levels will drop.
As you’ve now seen, with some of the more potent SARMs (RAD-140, S-23, LGD-4033) the level of the drop can be up to 50% in just two or three weeks if you are very susceptible, and are taking high doses. That’s catastrophic and you will definitely feel it significantly.
Don’t ignore the signs, and don’t fail to address them, otherwise, you could reach a situation where your body permanently cut its testosterone production, or that mans boobs develop to the point where they need surgical removal.
Swiss Chems
These guys sell really good quality SARMs capsules. Capsules are the ultimate in convenience, and prices have come down significantly. But they also sell PCT. Not many SARMs sellers sell the SARMs and the PCT. I’ve always found it weird because they are leaving money on the table.
From Swiss Chems you can get the following:
• Tamoxifen x 60 capsules dosed @ 20 mg for $80
• Clomiphene x 60 capsules dosed @ 25 mg for $69.95
• Raloxifene x 60 capsules dosed @ 20 mg for $85.95
So Swiss Chems could be a one-stop shop for your SARMs capsules and your SARMs PCT capsules as well.
Just be aware that they don’t have credit card processing due to the increased regulatory scrutiny.
But you can pay with bitcoin. If you’re in the USA it’s really easy. Use cash.app to buy bitcoin, and then you can transfer it to Swiss Chems when you check out on their website. Click Here To Visit Swiss Chems.
Huge Supplements
Home of Rebirth PCT, these are another great company for bodybuilding supplements. 60 capsules cost $65.95. You’ll need to take six per day, which means you’re getting a month’s supply for your money.
Also, Huge Supplements is the home of the Wrecked pre-workout formula. It will really give you a buzz and tingle, and really focus you for that workout. Both are completely natural, and they handle the pre-workout and the post-workout side of things without any side effects or problems at all. Click Here To Buy rebirth PCT.
Disclaimer:
