Best Pills to Increase Sex Drive Female 2023 -Start Your Orgasms Today

The female orgasm is a powerful and unique experience. Unfortunately, not enough of us have the quantity and quality of orgasms we deserve. In fact, did you know that only 65% of heterosexual women orgasm during intercourse?1
There are many reasons for this disappointingly low number of women reaching orgasm during sex. Some of these reasons are due to societal issues and sexual disparities, and this we cannot change overnight. However, for many women, the problem stems from a lack of sexual stimulation, low libido, and other hormone imbalances.
In this case, some safe and effective solutions are available for you in the form of sex pills and topical gels. We will share with you the two best sex pills for women, followed by the two best topical gels for lubrication support. These sex pills and gels may be just what you need to get your juices flowing.
Why The Female Orgasm Is So Important
People love to talk about the male orgasm and pleasure, but only recently has society begun to shine the spotlight on the female orgasm. And it’s about time!
The female orgasm is important for a variety of different reasons. Most importantly, the female orgasm has a plethora of health benefits that can affect your physical and mental well-being.
Regardless of your reasons for your lack of sex, you should know just how beneficial it is to orgasm frequently.
7 Benefits Of Frequent Orgasms
Whether you’re putting sex off because of your schedule, high-stress levels, or you aren’t in the mood, you should still try to set aside time for it. Sex can improve your overall health, confidence, and welfare.
1. Improved Immune System
Orgasms cause the level of white blood cells in the body to increase. The increased white blood cells improve the overall function of the immune system. The more you orgasm, the better your body can fight illnesses and sicknesses.
- Reduces Pain
Sex researcher Beverly Whipple conducted a thorough study on orgasms and pain thresholds. Her study showed that women’s pain threshold increased by 108% after orgasm.2 The results of the study illustrate how orgasm can reduce pain and inflammation and even help with menstrual-related discomfort.
- Lowers Blood Pressure
One study conducted on men and women in England revealed that blood pressure went down as the frequency of sex went up.3 Blood pressure is the primary indicator of longevity and overall health.
- Encourages Healthy Cardiovascular System
A lot of evidence suggests a strong link between frequent sex and healthier heart conditions. Sex is, after all, a form of exercising and getting the heart rate up. One interesting study showed that women with more pleasurable sex are at a lower risk of a cardiovascular event occurring later in life.4
- Helps Restore Sleep Quality
Sex reduces stress. It is almost a form of meditation where you can not worry about life and what’s going on and focus on the moment. Being able to let go, even just temporarily, does wonders for sleep quality.
- Supports Healthy Skin & Hair
Sex reduces the body's cortisol (the stress hormone). Lower cortisol levels are linked to better skin and hair health, making you look as beautiful as you feel on the inside after a good orgasm.
- Encourages Healthy Intimate Relationships
More sex in an intimate relationship can help encourage comfort and closeness within the bond. More frequent, quality orgasms can help the relationship to grow positively. The time spent together, both before and after the act, is an excellent time to build a more sound, stable connection.
The whole point is to have more sex for yourself, if for anything. More sex can enhance your longevity, lengthen your lifespan, and improve several aspects of your life. If this isn’t enough reason to better care for your sexual health, what is?
How Sex Pills Can Help You Feel Better Than Ever
We have established that more sex is good. And the better quality of the sex, the better. But many women, especially aging women going through the repercussions of menopause and other aging ailments, struggle to keep a healthy libido.
The best sex pills for women help get your body and hormones back in balance. The balanced hormones increase libido, enhance sexual sensations, and result in better and more toe-curling orgasms.
Sex pills might be the perfect solution for women who face difficulties keeping up with their partner or want to improve their quality of life through better sex.
Our Picks For Best Sex Pills For Women
We have experimented with different sex pills for women that boost libido and improve orgasms. Our goal was to find the perfect supplement to help any woman achieve all their deepest desires in the bedroom.
We have found two of the best sex pills for women that accomplish precisely that. Each of these pills gets the body back in balance so that any woman of any age can regain her sexual confidence and prowess.
#1 Best Choice Women: HerSolution
HerSolution is a groundbreaking female libido supplement from Leading Edge Health. HerSolution has earned the top spot for best sex pills for women for several reasons. We will review some of the most admirable traits of HerSolution, alongside other important attributes.
The most important aspect to note of HerSolution is that this supplement offers you a long-term solution to many of your sexual and physical woes. As long as you keep taking HerSolution, you will continue to experience significant benefits.
What Is HerSolution?
HerSolution is an all-natural female libido booster supplement. It can help with sex-focused issues that plague many women as they age. Here are some benefits to expect from HerSolution pills:
- Improves Libido
- Prevents Vaginal Dryness
- Increased Sexual Satisfaction
- Fast Full-Body Arousal
HerSolution can guarantee more satisfaction in the bedroom by targeting libido and vaginal dryness. You are bound to enjoy sex more and want sex more while feeling more satisfied with it.
Who Is HerSolution For?
HerSolution is ideal for any woman who has been experiencing issues with sex and suffering from the inability to enjoy sex fully. There are a couple of target audiences that can especially benefit from HerSolution.
- Women experiencing the effects of menopause. Menopause can negatively disrupt sexual activity and enjoyment. Menopause is known to reduce sex drive significantly and lead to vaginal dryness. HerSolution can help counter all of this for a more pleasurable experience.
- Women who struggle to reach orgasm or have never reached orgasm. Orgasming is not always easy for many women, regardless of age and other life factors. HerSolution can increase sexual sensations felt during stimulation to improve the likelihood of orgasm.
Of course, many other women and their relationships can benefit from HerSolution. But these are two factions of women that may reap the highest reward.
How Does HerSolution Work?
HerSolution pills tackle female sexual problems from several different directions. This ensures that you are getting all your needs met and more!
Improves The Dilation Of Blood Cells
One of the critical attributes of HerSolution pills is their ability to improve the dilation of blood cells. This allows deeper full-body relaxation during intercourse and improves blood flow to the genitals. The dilation of blood cells results in a much quicker, easier-to-achieve orgasm.
Increases Frequent Muscle Contractions
HerSolution contains several ingredients that can increase muscle contractions. Higher muscle contractions can give you more intense, extreme, and pleasurable orgasms. Not only are the orgasms more sensationalized, but they are also much easier to reach.
Enhances Natural Lubrication
HerSolutions includes several ingredients that enhance natural lubrication, such as Hops Extract. Vaginal dryness is a common problem for displeasure during intercourse for women. HerSolution addresses this safely and effectively, giving you a long-term solution to dryness issues.
Strengthens Libido
Finally, HerSolution incorporates several well-known ingredients that can improve sex drive. So not only will sex become more enjoyable and pleasurable, but you may be in the mood much more often than before.
Provestra Dosage & Ingredients
HerSolution is optimally dosed, so all you have to do is take one capsule a day. Effects can kick in after roughly 60 days of taking HerSolution daily.
The ingredients are all-natural, herbal solutions to everyday problems. You don’t have to worry about adverse side effects with this formula.
- Niacin
- Hops Extract
- Ginkgo Biloba
- Mucuna Pruriens
- Epimedium Sagitattum
- Cayenne
HerSolution utilizes a simple formula that covers all the bases you want to be covered for maximized pleasure.
Admirable Traits Of HerSolution
HerSolution comes with almost too many admirable traits to mention here. That is why it has earned the #1 spot on our list of best sex pills for women. Here are some notable features to note:
- Long-Term Solution For Women
- Manufactured by cGMP pharmaceutical lab
- Doctor Recommended
- Natural Formula With No Negative Side Effects
- Positive Customer Satisfaction Rates
- Affordable Price
- Money-Back Guarantee
Considering all characteristics, HerSolution is a top choice for women seeking extra assistance in the bedroom.
HerSolution Shipping & Cost
HerSolution is best ordered from the HerSolution official website. Going straight to the source with your daily supplements is always recommended to guarantee quality and reliable products.
HerSolution currently offers four different packages. The higher-tier package you order, the more value you receive.
- Everyday Value: $59.95 For A One-Month Supply
- Gold Package: $89.95 For A Two-Month Supply
- Platinum Package: $129.95 For A Three-Month Supply
- Diamond Package: $219.95 For A Six-Month Supply
It should be noted that the Gold, Platinum, and Diamond packages all come with a free one-month supply of HerSolution Gel. HerSolution Gel is a top lubrication product we will discuss later.
Each package also comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee. You can return your supplements within 67 days for a full refund, no questions asked.
#2 Best Choice For Women: Provestra
Provestra is another top-notch sex pill for women. Provestra specifically targets pre-menopausal and post-menopausal women who experience symptoms such as heat flashes, loss of sexual appetite, a decline in sleep quality, and low energy levels. However, Provestra is a well-round supplement that can provide sexual support to any woman in need.
What Is Provestra?
Provestra is another all-natural female libido supplement that can stoke your sex drive, improve sexual pleasure, and support overall health for many women. You can expect a wide range of physical and emotional benefits from extended use of Provestra, including the following:
- Relief From Menopausal Symptoms
- Improved Sex Drive
- Increase Vaginal Lubrication
- Amplify Pleasurable Sexual Sensations
Provestra provides the support you need for optimal sexual activity by using healthy nutrients and minerals.
Who Is Provestra For?
Provestra is geared toward women who are facing negative menopausal symptoms. These symptoms include:
- Irregular Menstruation Cycles
- Mood Swings
- Migraines
- Fatigue
- Low Libido
- Short-Term Memory Loss
Provestra can help you handle all of these symptoms and more. And while it does target menopausal symptoms, it can be beneficial for any woman facing the challenges of low libido and disappointing sex.
How Does Provestra Work?
Provestra primarily focuses on the three key proponents in menopause: estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. These three hormones play a significant role in sexual and mental health.
Balance Hormones
When you begin to go through menopause, your three hormones (estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone) all start to decline in an erratic pattern. The decline of these hormones proves detrimental to your health and mental clarity. The goal of Provestra is to bring these hormones back into balance for a more comfortable life.
Support Metabolism
Your sex hormones strongly influence sexual appetite and mental clarity, in addition to your metabolism. The balance of your hormones practically regulates your metabolism. So if your hormones are off balance, the metabolism function may decline. Similarly, providing the support needed for balanced hormones may experience a more efficient metabolism.
A healthy metabolism means weight loss and energy improvement. It would help if you experienced significantly more energy, weight loss, and overall motivation to tackle any task thrown at you.
Provestra Dosage & Ingredients
Provestra is a perfectly balanced dosage that is not harmful and completely chemical-free. A one-month supply of Provestra includes 30 capsules. All you have to do is take one pill a day and wait for the results. Those results should become visible in about a week of taking Provestra daily.
There are 18 active ingredients in Provestra. This is a significant amount of natural elements compared to other popular female libido enhancers. Each ingredient plays a critical role in balancing hormones to support a healthy lifestyle.
- Theobromine
- Ginseng
- Ginkgo Biloba
- Red Raspberry
- Licorice Root
- Ginger Root
- Indole-3-Carbinol
- Damiana Leaf
- Black Cohosh Root
- Vitamin A
- Vitamin C
- Vitamin E
- B-Complex Vitamins
- Folic Acid
- Biotin
- Calcium Carbonate
- Iron
- Zinc
The above ingredients are the key ingredients in Provestra. There are a handful of low-dosage vitamins included, as well. Each ingredient is clearly listed on the Provestra website. But we can promise you one thing– the ingredients are all-natural, clinically proven, and free of harsh chemicals.
Admirable Traits Of Provestra
There is a lot of love about Provestra, especially if you fear the incoming negativity of menopause. Here are some of the most notable features we have experienced with Provestra:
- Long-Term Solution For Women
- Fast Results
- Manufactured by cGMP pharmaceutical lab
- Doctor Recommended
- Clinically Proven Formula
- Affordable Price
- Money-Back Guarantee
The list of advantages does not end here, either. The best thing to do is try Provestra and/or HerSolution to decide for yourself how these supplements can support your sexual well-being.
Provestra Shipping & Cost
We recommend ordering Provestra directly from the manufacturer’s website. It is always best to order straight from the source to guarantee quality ingredients and high production standards.
There are currently six different packages available for Provestra. The larger the package, the bigger your savings. Here are the current prices for each package:
- Everyday Value #1: $59.95 For A One-Month Supply
- Everyday Value #2: $89.95 For A Two-Month Supply
- Good Value: $129.95 For A Three-Month Supply
- Better Value: $159.95 For A Four-Month Supply
- Great Value: $189.95 For A Five-Month Supply
- Diamond Package: $219.95 For A Six-Month Supply
Provestra only offers free shipping on the Diamond Package, unlike the previous female libido supplement.
Our Picks For Topical Products As Alternatives To Sex Pills
We will change the direction a little in our review. HerSolution and Provestra are the best sex pills for women. However, sex pills can work slowly and are designed to be long-term, stable solutions to negative sexual symptoms.
Topical products, however, are a fast-acting answer to problems related to vaginal dryness and irritation. We will now talk about the two best topical products as alternatives to sex pills.
#3 Best Choice For Women: Vigorelle
Vigorelle is an instant arousal gel that is the perfect companion for women seeking higher levels of vaginal lubrication and more pleasurable intercourse. Vigorelle is one of the most popular lubrication options available on the market.
What Is Vigorelle?
Vigorelle is a non-sticky vaginal gel applied before intercourse or stimulation to enhance pleasurable sensations and encourage healthy orgasms. You can expect all of these advantages from Vigorelle:
- Instant Arousal
- Enhanced Libido
- Vaginal Dryness Relief
- Non-Sticky, Easy To Clean
Unlike other libido-enhancing supplements, Vigorelle provides the promised arousal and dryness relief almost instantly.
How To Use Vigorelle
Vigorelle is incredibly easy to apply, enjoy, and clean.
First, apply a small amount to the mucus membrane, the area below the clitoris. Rub in the gel to encourage the absorption of the gel. Finally, you are ready to enjoy your sexual activities as usual, but with significantly more pleasure.
To clean Vigorelle, all you have to do is wipe it or rinse it off. Unlike other lubrication products you may have tried, Vigorelle is not sticky and should not leave any slimy residue after use.
Vigorelle Ingredients
Vigorelle is a water-based, pH-balanced lubrication gel that incorporates additional ingredients for a more powerful punch. To top it off, Vigorelle is an edible, non-toxic gel with no harsh or harmful chemicals.
- L-Arginine HCL
- Ginkgo Biloba
- Wild Yam
- Damiana Leaf
- Suma Root
- Peppermint Leaf
- Vitamin A
- Vitamin C
- Vitamin E Complex
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Aloe Vera Gel
Each ingredient was hand-chosen to help optimize the pleasurable sensations. You are not only getting a gel that provides lubrication for comfort, but you are getting a gel that can cater to all your needs.
Admirable Traits of Vigorelle
Vigorelle may not provide a long-term solution like the best sex pills for women, but it does give you control and instant satisfaction. Here are some other factors that have stood out above Vigorelle:
- Non-Sticky, Non-Greasy Gel
- Easy To Use & Clean Off
- Condom Compatible
- Edible, Non-Toxic, & Pleasant Flavor
- 100% Natural Formula
- Safe For Sensitive Skin
- Risk-Free For 67 Days
Vigorelle made an honorable mention in our review today for a reason. It is a high-quality lubrication gel that may be a better alternative for some women experiencing vaginal dryness.
Vigorelle Shipping & Cost
We suggest you visit the official Vigorelle website to place your order. They have competitive prices and a solid money-back guarantee, and they offer reliable and discreet shipping options.
Vigorelle comes in five different packages. You can save money by purchasing a more extensive package as they come as the best value.
- Everyday Value: $59.95 For A One-Month Supply
- Great Value: $109.95 For A Two-Month Supply
- Gold Package: $154.95 For A Three-Month Supply
- Platinum Package: $289.95 For A Six-Month Supply
- Diamond Package: $489.95 For A Twelve-Month Supply
Vigorelle does offer free shipping within the USA for their Platinum and Diamond packages. In addition, each order comes with a 67-day warranty. If the lubrication gel does not meet your expectations, you can return it for a full refund.
#4 Best Choice For Women: HerSolution Gel
You may recognize the name HerSolution from another sex pill on the list. HerSolution is one of our favorite female libido supporters. Now you can try out the HerSolution Gel for instantaneous relief and sexual satisfaction.
What Is HerSolution Gel?
HerSolution Gel is a personal lubricant that can naturally enhance sexual pleasure through slippery wetness. By providing the much-needed lubrication, you are allowing your body to feel the full force of your sexual intimacy by providing the much-needed lubrication. This will, in turn, allow you to enjoy stimulation with higher sensation levels.
Here are some other attributes you can expect after using HerSolution Gel:
- Eliminate Vaginal Dryness
- Dilates Blood Vessels For Blood Flow
- Heightens Sensitivity
- Intense Orgasms
- Tickling, Exciting Sensations During Stimulation
The best thing about HerSolution Gel is it is specifically designed to increase lubrication in the long run. Your body should become more trained with extended use of HerSolution gel to increase desire and pleasure.
How To Use HerSolution Gel
If you’re tired of vaginal dryness and discomfort during intercourse, HerSolution Gel is the perfect immediate solution to all your problems. And it is easy to use!
All you have to do is take one or two drops of HerSolution Gel and rub it in the vaginal area in a circular motion. Be sure to follow the directions as given by your HerSolution Gel purchase.
As soon as you have applied the gel to your vaginal region, you should notice instant lubrication and heightened sensations.
HerSolution Gel Ingredients
HerSolution Gel stands out above other lubrication products because it takes a more holistic, natural, and safer approach to vaginal dryness. Each ingredient can give your body the tools to relax, reduce stress, and enjoy itself. Your body enjoying itself means you can enjoy yourself too.
Here are the all-natural ingredients found in the HerSolution Gel formula:
- L-Arginine
- Natural Botanical Essences
- Aloe, Shea, and Cocoa Butters
HerSolution Gel utilizes a simple yet effective formula. The formula here is the perfect combination that cuts straight to the point to increase overall comfort.
Admirable Traits of HerSolution Gel
HerSolution Gel may not be the right solution for everyone, but it certainly comes with its advantages. Here are some things we love about HerSolution Gel:
- Easy To Apply
- Safe For Sensitive Skin
- Water-Based, Non-Sticky
- Doctor Recommended
- Fast Solution To Vaginal Dryness
- Money-Back Guarantee
If lubrication support is what you are looking for, you can’t go wrong with HerSolution Gel.
HerSolution Gel Shipping & Cost
You can order HerSolution Gel through the official website. Remember that you can also get a free month’s supply of HerSolution Gel alongside your purchase of HerSolution libido supplements.
HerSolution Gel comes at a relatively affordable price, given the long list of health and sexual benefits promised. Here are the current packages available for HerSolution Gel:
- Everyday Value: $59.95 For A One-Month Supply
- Gold Package: $94.95 For A Two-Month Supply
- Platinum Package: $129.95 For A Three-Month Supply
- Diamond Package: $204.95 For A Six-Month Supply
HerSolution Gel does offer free shipping with the Diamond Package. In addition, each package comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee. You can return your gel for a full refund if you are disappointed. You can now try out HerSolution Gel completely risk-free!
Which Is Better: Sex Pills Or Topical Products For Orgasms?
Sex pills and topical products tackle similar problems from entirely different angles. While sex pills and topical products can provide relief, they have some major differences. This means that you might be looking for a sex pill, a topical product, or maybe even both!
Advantages Vs. Disadvantages Of Our Sex Pills
Sex pills can solve many problems you knew you had and some problems you didn’t know you had. Here we will discuss the overall advantages and disadvantages of choosing extended use of one of the best sex pills for women, either HerSolution or Provestra.
Advantages
- Provides Long-Term Support
- Safe To Take For Extended Periods
- Only Take Once A Day & Good To Go
- Uses Natural Ingredients To Boost Overall Health
Disadvantages
- May Take Longer To Kick In
- Results May Vary
- Must Remember To Take Supplement Every Day
Sex supplements do make life easier at the end of the day. They boost libido, improve health, and support lasting levels of your hormones. If you are looking for long-term subsistence, one of our best sex pills for women is the right choice for you.
Advantages Vs. Disadvantages Of Our Topical Products
Topical products to help with lubrication are often misunderstood. They provide instant relief to vaginal dryness, but a good topical gel can give you much more. For example, the herbal ingredients found in HerSolution and Vigorelle can further relax the body for a better orgasm.
Advantages
- Instantaneous Relief For Vaginal Dryness
- Includes Calming, Relaxing Ingredients
- Only Use As Needed
- Far Superior To Typical Lubrication Products
Disadvantages
- Not Always Prepared With Your Gel Before Sexual Intimacy
- Does Not Offer Long-Term Relief
- Some May Be Self-Conscious To Rely On A Gel
Female sex pills are not the same as female topical products. Each has a unique set of advantages and disadvantages that differentiate the two.
Which Is Best?
There is no right or wrong answer to this. We love the two best sex pills for women on our list; HerSolution and Provestra. These sex pills provide the perfect, most accessible, and fastest long-term solution to the problems that plague many of us.
However, sometimes all you need is a bit of extra lubrication for a better sexual experience. If this is the case, Vigorelle or HerSolution Gel may be right up your alley.
The best thing to do is to determine and narrow down your wants and needs. From there, you can make a more reliable decision.
Best Sex Pills For Women To Bring You A Good Time
At the end of the day, any of the four options on our list can guarantee you a good time– HerSolution, Provestra, Vigorelle, or HerSolution Gel. Each female libido supporter can enhance the sexual experience and make your orgasms better than ever.
We don’t have to battle post-menopausal symptoms or other physical issues that lead to painful sex. We must embrace ourselves, enjoy our intimate moments to the fullest, and fulfill all those sexual fantasies.
One of the best sex pills for women on our list can do just that for you. Do you want a good time? Go out there and get it!
