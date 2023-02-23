Best Post Cycle Therapy (PCT): 100% T Recovery Within 45 Days

The post-cycle treatment (PCT) is in which bodybuilders use medication(s) to help restore the endogenous (natural) testosterone production. Anabolic steroids impair HPT (hypothalamic-pituitary-testicular) axis function, as the body detects excessively high serum testosterone levels. Consequently, the body signals to cease testosterone production in a bid to keep homeostasis, by inhibiting GnRH (Gonadotropin-releasing hormone).
This decreases the release of LH (luteinizing hormone) and FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone) -- two hormones crucial for testosterone synthesis. Therefore the moment a bodybuilder is taken from steroids, and the exogenous testosterone is eliminated the natural testosterone is often inactive.
This could cause various physiological and psychological results, such as:
- Low wellbeing
- Low sexual libido
- Erectile dysfunction
- Catabolism (muscle loss)
- Reduced Sperm count
- Testicular atrophy
The intensity of these effects is dependent depending on anabolic steroids utilized as well as the dosages and duration of the cycle.
The low level of testosterone may persist for a few weeks or months following a cycle which increases the risk of developing addiction due to withdrawal symptoms persistent.
The purpose of PCT is to drastically speed up the process, increasing the speed of recovery of the natural testosterone production. Bodybuilders generally use one or all of these drugs:
- Clomid (clomiphene)
- Nolvadex (tamoxifen)
- HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin)
The best PCT Protocol
The Dr. Michael Scally is one of the most renowned specialists in hormone therapy. He is a specialist with expertise in ASIH (anabolic hypogonadism caused by steroids).
After treating hundreds of patients Scally was able to treat hundreds of patients. Scally developed a PCT method that was utilized in a report on clinical studies for treating 19 healthy men. Each of them were extremely depressed in testosterone levels due to the use of testosterone as well as Deca Durabolin for 12 weeks.
The protocol was successful in treating 100% of male subjects, and brought their testosterone levels back to normal. testosterone back to their normal levels (within about 45 days). This is quite an accomplishment when you consider that it is not uncommon for bodybuilders to suffer from low testosterone for up to four months following the drug cycle.
- HCG hCG 2000IU given every day for 20 days
- Tamoxifen (nolvadex) --2 20 mg each for 45 days
- Clomiphene (clomid) - 2 x 50mg for 30 days
The following post cycle therapy program should be considered as adversity. Therefore, if powerful AAS are employed it is needed and highly efficient.
But, if less powerful steroids are utilized (such like Anavar, Primobolan or Turinabol), testosterone levels might be slowed down to a lesser degree (rather than being completely eliminated).
In this situation it is possible that all three PCT medicines taken at once could not be needed. However, only either or both of the medications are able to be utilized with excellent results.
It is the timing that a PCT's start is essential for its efficacy. If the treatment is started at a too late time point, the treatment can not work because of exogenous testosterone still present within the body. If it is started too late it will be obvious that the body has already gone into a catabolic state which can trigger withdrawal symptoms.
The duration of a PCT needs to be based on the time-to-live of the steroid(s) used. If patients are taking several AAS at the same time A PCT must begin when the previous substance is eliminated from the system i.e. the most slow.
This is a step-by-step guide to help users can know when to begin your PCT:
Clomid
Clomid is an SERM (s elective estrogen receptor modulator), often prescribed to women for fertility drugthat acts as an Ovulatory stimulant.
Clomid enhances the production of gonadotropins (LH and FSH) by inhibition of estrogen production in various tissues, resulting in an increase in the amount of endogenous testosterone.
While it is able to block estrogenic effects in a variety of parts within the body Clomid boosts estrogen levels in the liver which causes an increase of cholesterol. This is particularly beneficial in controlling blood lipids and alleviating the strain on the heart after an exercise.
Clomid Side Effects
Visual changes can occur when taking Clomid especially when it is administered in large doses or long cycles.
These could include flashes or blurring, but they are usually temporary and disappear in a couple of days or weeks following the cycle.
It is not known what triggers these changes, and in rare instances these changes could be irreparable. If the visual side effects begin to appear, the user should stop taking Clomid supplementation and see an eye specialist for an urgent exam.
The most common side effects associated with Clomid are:
- Flushes
- Abdominal discomfort
- Nausea
- Headaches
- Liver stress
- Troubled eyesight
Nolvadex
The drug Nolvadex (tamoxifen citrate) is a steroid, often prescribed to women who have breast cancer. It is considered to be one of the major reasons for why mortality rates of breast cancer patients has drastically decreased over the past decade.
Nolvadex was synthesized for the first time in 1962, and was initially recommended to treat female infertility.
But, it was found to have anti-mitogenic properties by reducing stimulating of the breast tissueswhich is beneficial in slowing the progression of cancerous breasts.
Nolvadex also showed anti-cancer properties due to the inhibition the PKC C (PKC) through the mechanisms of oxidative stress ( 1).
Bodybuilders today typically utilize Nolvadex to stop the development of Gynecomastia (accumulation in breast tissues).
As a PCT Nolvadex performs the same manner in the same way as Clomid in stimulating LH and FSH production through the suppression of estrogen's negative effects on the hypothalamus (and consequently, returning an HPTA the HPTA axis).
Nolvadex Side Effects
- Skin itchy rash
- Hot flashes
- A decrease in white blood cell count
- Visual disturbances
- Clots in blood (deep vein thrombosis)
- Liver stress
Endometrial cancer and Uterine Sarcoma are both linked to Nolvadex usage; However the risk of developing these diseases is extremely minimal, with an estimated risk of one in 500 ( 2). These side effects are associated with prolonged usage (more than two years).
HCG
HCG (human gonadotropin chorionic) is an hormone created by women in huge amounts in the beginning stages of pregnancy. It facilitates an increase in progesteronelevels, aiding in the development of the embryo and the surrounding surroundings (preventing the possibility of miscarriage).
Bodybuilders consume hCG after a cycle due to its capability to increase the luteinizing hormone (LH) levels, stimulating the Leydig cells create greater amounts of endogenous testosterone.
HCG has been utilized to treat hypogonadism in males, but also for overweight. It was believed previously that hCG could stimulate T3 levels. However, this isn't confirmed. It is more likely that hCG produces an appetitive suppressant action and this means that individuals can consume very low-calorie meals but not experience excessive hunger.
The year 1957 saw hCG came to be the most frequently prescribed drug for weight loss because of its powerful (yet indirect) effect on appetite.
Therefore, hCG could be especially beneficial following an reduction cycle to reduce any potential weight gain that may occur following steroids.
HCG is regarded as the most effective post cycle therapy medication for treating testicular atrophy (shrinkage), due to its spermatogenesis-inducing effects.
PCT for women
Post-cycle treatment is usually regarded as unneeded for women. This could be due to them having lower levels of endogenous testosterone.
Like women, the endogenous testosterone production is also shut down, as a result of the body sensing an oversupply of the male hormone.
Testosterone is still a key hormone for females, significantly affecting their sexual libido health, energy levels and muscle mass.
As testosterone dropping estrogen also drops substantially, due to a decrease in aromatization (conversion of testosterone into estrogen).
Dave Crossland has anecdotal evidence of female users of steroid experiencing extremely low levels of estrogen depression, mood loss, decreased sexual libido, and depression after a cycle ( 3).
Nolvadex is being used for PCT by women in a dosage in the range of 5-15 mg in up to four weeks. A lot of women have reported it has an effect that improves their mood as well as to speed up hormonal regulation.
However, some women are experiencing delays of 3-6 months before menstrual cycles begin to return.
HCG is not the best PCT treatment for women, as it is prone to potential for causing virilization and an increase of the Ovaries.
Clomid might not be suitable because of ovarian hypersensitivity.
The medical treatment for women deficient in androgens is DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone), which is one of the most critical hormones in females, being a key precursor of androgen and estrogen synthesis (4).
One study revealed that 50 mg/day of DHEA "significantly enhanced" the amount of libido for women who are over 70 in a single an entire year ( 5).
Another study showed that a six-week course of DHEA enhanced sexual function for women, such as the quality of orgasm, arousal and the libido ( 6). The study also showed that depression symptoms diminished to 50% which significantly improved mood.
The women consumed 90 mg/day of DHEA during the first 3 weeks. Then they took the 450 mg/day dose in DHEA for the next three weeks.
Other research (Morales et al. 1994) has found that 50mg per day of DHEA when taken for 3 months improves the well-being of women by 82 percent ( 7). The study also found that there was more relaxation, better rest, reduced stress, and more energy levels.
So, an effective post cycle treatment for women includes:
- 50 mg/day in DHEA over 12 weeks.
FAQs
Do you need a PCT?
The need for a post-cycle treatment isn't required, as natural testosterone levels will eventually increase.
However, a better question may be: 'Is a PCT optimal?'. The answer is yes, because not just will users keep the gains they gain from a session and also enhance their sexual and mental health.
PCTs may be considered less important when you are taking a mild AAS like Anavar with research demonstrating that a slight reduction of 45 percent after taking 20-40 mg/day over 12-weeks ( 8).
What Do I do to Determine If I need a PCT?
The most reliable method to determine whether you require PCT is to get your testosterone levels tested.
If you do have reasons to not want to consult a physician it is easy to discern these signs:
- Depression
- Low sexual libido
- Atrophic testicular tissue (shrinkage)
Where Can Bodybuilders Purchase PCT-related medications?
Bodybuilders can either make an appointment to see a physician and hope that they are prescribed the necessary PCT drugs or purchase the drugs from the market (in the same way as they purchase testosterone-based steroids).
The second option involves asking for help and finding a place where you can make a payment using cash or make an online payment (which is more risky if you enter the details of your credit card).
What is the cost of PCT medications? cost?
An experienced source of anabolic steroids has given us the UK price of PCT medications. We've made an approximate conversion of dollars to the benefit of our American readers.
- Clomid 50 (50mg) tablets (PS35/$49)
- Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) 50 (20mg) tablets - PS35/$49
- HCG 11,000iu - PS54 / $75
Do SARMS require a PCT?
SARMs are selective androgen receptor modulators ( SARMs) are suppressive. Therefore, it is imperative to use a PCT. However, the extent of the decrease in testosterone will decide the PCT method and the degree to which it should be.
Like steroids, certain SARMs have a greater impact on endogenous testosterone than others.
As an overall rule, when users are taking one SARM take it at an extremely low or moderate dosage and use it for eight weeks or less -- just the slight decrease in testosterone will likely take place.
In this scenario it is likely that 3 weeks of Nolvadex will suffice to bring endogenous testosterone levels to normal levels, with 30 mg/day being taken during week 1 then 20 mg/day for week 2 and 10 mg/day for week 3.
If doses slightly higher are used or longer cycles are employed, Nolvadex can be taken for four weeks, beginning at 40 mg for the first week and then reducing the dose by 10 mg each week for the following three weeks.
To get a high dosed SARM phase, a 4 week Nolvadex PCT might be required which is 40 mg/day for the weeks of 1 and 2. followed by 20 mg/day for weeks 3 and 4.
Certain people are more cautious when using SARMs i.e. using multiple compounds in combination for example, the combination of Ostarine, RAD-40 and LG in a single session and using excessive cycles that last between 12 and 16 weeks. In this scenario, an even more extreme PCT procedure is required, which is one of Dr. Michael Scally's method of:
- HCG hCG 2000IU given every day for 20 days
- Tamoxifen (nolvadex) --2 20 mg each for 45 days
- Clomiphene (clomid) - 2 x 50mg for 30 days
Note Many people make the mistake of thinking certain compounds for SARMs, like cardarine and MK-677. They aren't SARMs which is why they don't require PCT as cardarine is a fat-burner and MK-677 being a increase hormone secretagogue. Both of these do not have suppressive properties.
How Much Muscle will a PCT Keep?
In general PCTs are able in retaining between 50 and 75 percent of gains in lean muscle during a workout.
Mild compounds, like Anavar or Primobolan can allow users to maintain large quantities of muscle tissue because of less dramatic spikes of exogenous testosterone levels throughout the cycle (and therefore less endogenous shut-down).
Note It's normal to lose weight getting off steroids, and especially when using bulking, wet substances. Users also lose some extracellular and intracellular fluid (that was previously accumulated because of the high levels of estrogen). This is not to be confused with losing weight.
PCT Diet & Supplementation
The diet can help boost testosterone and anabolism following a cycle.
The Dr. George Touliatos suggests eating Dr. George Touliatos suggests consuming a diet high in eggs and meat as cholesterol is an steroid hormone that produces testosterone. Studies have also revealed an association between increased HDL levels and higher testosterone masculines ( 9).
Dr. Touliatos further states that ZMA D-aspartic acid Tribulus Terrestris and maca, as well as vitamin D3 supplements can assist in maximizing the natural testosterone production.
Pros and Cons of PCT
Pros:
- The increase in testosterone production ( 10, 11)
- Improves well-being
- Enhances energy
- Aids in maintaining lean muscles
- It increases the size of the testicular
- Increases libido and erection quality
- Improves fertility (12)
- Affordable
Cons:
- Additional expense (on on top of the steroids)
- Certain medicines can have negative side consequences (in people who are sensitive)
