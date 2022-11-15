Best Probiotics for BV: Top 3 Over-The-Counter Supplements To Treat Bacterial Vaginosis

BV is a prevalent vaginal infection that annually affects millions of women. It causes pain, burning, and itching during urination. Unfortunately, the majority of physicians recommend antibiotics as a first therapy. This is due to the fact that many women with bacterial vaginosis don't really react well to antibiotic treatment.
There are natural therapies that are equally as effective as antibiotics and have no side effects. In reality, probiotic supplements may help avoid recurrences of BV, promote a healthy vagina, and combat harmful bacteria.
What is BV? (Bacterial Vaginosis)
Bacterial vaginosis or BV is a condition that manifests itself as an overgrowth of particular strains of vaginal bacteria. These microbes can produce compounds that are irritating and inflammatory.
It's possible that some women will have symptoms such as itching, burning, bladder pain, and discharge. An imbalance in the vaginal flora is the root cause of BV, which manifests itself most frequently in sexually active women.
Some of the symptoms include a vaginal discharge that is clear and thin, a rise in vaginal odor. Women who suffer from genital warts should steer clear of douching since it has the potential to further upset the delicate bacterial balance in the body.
Best Probiotics for Yeast Infection and BV
Below are listed the top 3 probiotics to help with BV and overall vaginal environment.
1. Yourbiology Gut +
Yourbiology Gut + comprises four effective strains of clinically-proven beneficial gut bacteria. Diverse and effective probiotic strains are combined by Yourbiology to support gut health and combat bacterial imbalances.
● Bifidobacterium lactis helps in the digestion of carbs and synthesis of vitamins.
● Lactobacillus paracasei strengthens the immune system.
● Lactobacillus plantarum controls the growth of pathogenic microorganisms.
● Lactobacillus acidophilus balances levels of gut and vaginal acidity.
This strong combination of bacterial strains is particularly successful at reaching the stomach and vagina and performing their intended function.
CFUs
Probiology contains forty billion CFU. This is vital for restoring vaginal flora and microbial balance. The MAKtrek Bipass Technology is also a significant factor.
Most probiotics run the danger of being destroyed upon entering the stomach. In certain instances, just 5% of the initial probiotic reaches the intestines.
Probiology, unlike other probiotics, uses MAKtrek bipass technology; this prevents the probiotic bacteria from being degraded by stomach acid and delivers them directly to the intestines for the highest potential output of beneficial bacteria.
Pros:
● Decreased Stress Levels
● Better Weight Management
● Reduced bloating
● Glowing Skin
● Balanced conditions for vaginal microbiome
● Immune health, digestive health, and urinary tract health support
Price: $59.99
2. Biotics 8
Biotics 8 is a good choice for people who are looking for an active probiotic that can boost the health of the digestive tract. The supplement contains prebiotics, probiotics, enzymes for digestion, fiber, and vitamin D. These can enhance digestive health, immunity, mood, and general wellness.
The strains that make up Biotics 8 are exceptionally powerful in terms of improving gut health. These 10 strains are known to improve digestion, reduce inflammation, and aid in the treatment of a variety of conditions connected to the digestive tract. The health and functionality of the gut flora can be preserved with the help of probiotic supplements.
Both L. acidophilus and L. Rhamnosus help cure constipation, diarrhea, and other digestive issues and are included in the formulation. The mix also contains B. longum and B. Breve, renowned for their ability to enhance gut microbiota and digestive tract health as a whole.
Biotics 8 contains a combination of ten different bacterial strains, each of which produces 20 million CFUs. The high concentration of helpful bacteria helps to fill the gut, which in turn bolsters the immune system and supports the best possible digestive health. The colony-forming units, also known as CFUs, are very important since they show the number of active germs present in a particular product.
The greater the CFU count, the better the probiotic will be at restoring the balance of gut flora and enhancing general health. Biotics 8 is an excellent choice for people seeking a potent probiotic supplement.
Mode of Delivery
Biotics 8 is a mix of digestive enzymes and prebiotics, as opposed to a particular delivery mechanism, to ensure the probiotics' efficiency.
Prebiotics serve as probiotics' food source, helping them to thrive and live in the gastrointestinal tract. Biotics 8's prebiotic blend contains FOS, inulin and acacia fiber. They can enhance gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria, aiding digestion, and reducing inflammation.
Biotics 8 also contains a variety of enzymes that help in the digestion of meals and improve nutrient absorption. This dietary supplement includes amylase, protease, lipase, and cellulase as active components. This supplement's enzymes collaborate to promote digestion and intestinal health.
Pros:
● Helps improve digestion
● Strengthens immunity
● Reduces gas and bloating
Price: $59.99
3. Performance Lab Prebiotic
Performance Lab Prebiotic is a very efficient and potent prebiotic supplement that can assist in enhancing digestion and gut health. Instead of containing probiotic bacteria, Performance Lab Prebiotic provides a source of nutrients for them. Performance Lab Prebiotic contains a prebiotic that preferentially nourishes Bifidobacterium, a highly competitive active probiotic strain. The ability of Bifidobacterium to fortify the gastrointestinal lining and scavenge energy gives it an edge above other bacteria that damage the gut.
By nourishing these helpful microorganisms, Performance Lab Prebiotic may enhance digestion and immunity against infections. It is one of the finest prebiotics. In addition, Bifidobacterium has been demonstrated to enhance immune function and nutritional health.
CFUs
The product has no CFUs. Thus, it is essential to select the prebiotic supplement with the highest quality and most potent components. Performance Lab Prebiotic is a very effective probiotic that is superior to other prebiotics. It is a source of Inulin-FOS that passes through the gut stomach acids healthily while being fermented in the colon by Bifidobacteria.
This helps to nourish the specific microflora colony in the stomach and encourages the development of probiotics in conjunction with the body.
It may be more effective than dead probiotics or those incapable of delivering advantages without upsetting the delicate balance of the digestive system.
Pros
1. Supports consistent digestion
2. Sustains and feeds the existing microbiota of the gut
3. Enhances immune health
4. Aids in fat reduction by regulating appetite and the caloric density of the diet.
Price: $44 per bottle
How to choose the right probiotic supplement?
When purchasing food goods or proteins, it is quite simple to interpret the nutritional panel: macronutrients, such as proteins, carbs, and fats, are translated into calories and summed to determine the overall total calories per serving.
A probiotic supplement is really unique. You'll observe that, unlike conventional dietary supplements and foods, it has neither calories nor nutrients. It contains scientific-sounding substances, such as lactobacillus, and instead of kilos, ounces, or milligrams, it employs a measuring system - CFUs, or colony-forming units.
It is essential to comprehend the terminology associated with probiotic supplements in order to select the optimal product for the desired health benefit. Buyers are able to make better use of probiotic pills with some guidance.
Factors to consider while choosing the best probiotic supplement for BV
When one has BV (Bacterial Vaginosis), it can be hard to choose a suitable probiotic supplement because there are so many of them. Consider the following factors while shopping for a probiotic supplement for BV.
Probiotic Strains
Typically, probiotic pills include both lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria. However, some formulations include neither ingredient. Check the supplement label to determine which strains the product contains.
CFUs
CFU stands for colony-forming units. This measures how many live microorganisms are in each dose of probiotics. The higher the number of CFUs, the more effective the probiotic is likely to be.
Delivery system
Probiotics are living bacteria. Thus they must be protected from stomach acid before delivery. Some probiotic supplements are encapsulated in enteric-coated capsules that break down in the intestines rather than the stomach. This technique of administration is believed to be more beneficial. Consider the life of the product and storage requirements while buying supplements. Some Probiotics must be refrigerated shortly after being opened.
Brand
Good probiotic supplements comply with good manufacturing procedures (GMPs) and are recommended by physicians. Look for well-established brands that are trusted by medical specialists and avoid fly-by-night firms with no customer feedback.
Cost
Buyers should compare costs and select a product that falls within their budget.
How quickly do probiotics work?
Probiotics should cure vaginal infections within two weeks. However, it depends on the severity of the infection. Some women suffer burning, itching, discomfort during sexual activity, and a white discharge. These symptoms are triggered by vaginal irritation and inflammation. Antibiotics are the most effective therapy for many illnesses, but they are not always necessary.
Occasionally, probiotics are sufficient to cure vaginal infections without using antibiotics. Furthermore, probiotics help prevent recurring vaginal infections.
Conclusion
Consuming probiotics on a regular basis is typically safe and healthy for women, and there are very few exceptions to this rule. People who have major health issues or are currently on medication should consult their physician before using any natural supplement.
Disclaimer:
